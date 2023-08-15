Vuelta a Burgos: Molano wins opening sprint to take first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 7 Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Primo Roglic competing at stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Jose Maria Garcia Soriano racing stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Adam Yates during stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton racing through stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Lennard Kamna attacks on stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

A long, powerful sprint by Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) has netted the Colombian fastman the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

Molano launched his final acceleration with some 300 metres to go on the left hand side of the finishing straight, easily fending off a late charge by Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar), second, and Eduardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), third, by more than a bike length.

After a breakaway of five was caught with eight kilometres to go on the mostly flat opening stage of this year’s race, UAE and Jumbo-Visma ensured a bunch sprint was all but inevitable.

After two stage wins in 2021, Molano’s victory is his third in the Vuelta a Burgos and also earns the 28-year-sprinter the first lead of the race.

More to follow...

