Vuelta a Burgos: Molano wins opening sprint to take first leader's jersey

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

UAE Team Emirates sprinter fends off late charge from Cortina second, Affini third on streets of Burgos

Image 1 of 7
BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 45th Vuelta a Burgos 2023 Stage 1 a 161km stage from Villalba de Duero to Burgos on August 15 2023 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

A long, powerful sprint by Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) has netted the Colombian fastman the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

Molano launched his final acceleration with some 300 metres to go on the left hand side of the finishing straight, easily fending off a late charge by Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar), second, and Eduardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), third, by more than a bike length.

After a breakaway of five was caught with eight kilometres to go on the mostly flat opening stage of this year’s race, UAE and Jumbo-Visma ensured a bunch sprint was all but inevitable.

After two stage wins in 2021, Molano’s victory is his third in the Vuelta a Burgos and also earns the 28-year-sprinter the first lead of the race.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

