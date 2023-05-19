Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Wiebes, Vollering go 1-2 in uphill sprint on stage 2
Dygert finishes third behind SD Worx duo in Lerma
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has defended the lead in the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas by winning stage 2. The Dutch sprinter profited from a great lead-out by her teammates Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering to win atop the 500-metre cobbled climb in Lerma
After a wind-blown stage, echelons split the peloton early on, and only 14 riders reached the final kilometre together.
Vollering finished runner-up, giving SD Worx a 1-2 finish on the podium, while Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.
The peloton crossed the line over two minutes down.
More to follow ...
Results
