Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Wiebes, Vollering go 1-2 in uphill sprint on stage 2

Image 1 of 5 Lorena Wiebes wins uphill finish on stage 2 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Getty Images) In the final 20km the front group was led by Alexandra Manly of Jayco-AlUla, Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx (in the Purple Leader Jersey), Kata Blanka Vas of Team SD Worx, and Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lucinda Brand of Trek-Segafredo in the front group rides with Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx and Elisa Balsamo of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo of Trek-Segafredo leads the front group headed to Lerma (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Sara Martn (left) and Aude Biannic of Movistar Team compete in the chase (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has defended the lead in the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas by winning stage 2. The Dutch sprinter profited from a great lead-out by her teammates Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering to win atop the 500-metre cobbled climb in Lerma

After a wind-blown stage, echelons split the peloton early on, and only 14 riders reached the final kilometre together.



Vollering finished runner-up, giving SD Worx a 1-2 finish on the podium, while Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place.

The peloton crossed the line over two minutes down.



More to follow ...

Results

