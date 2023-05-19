Vuelta a Burgos Feminas: Wiebes, Vollering go 1-2 in uphill sprint on stage 2

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Dygert finishes third behind SD Worx duo in Lerma

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has defended the lead in the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas by winning stage 2. The Dutch sprinter profited from a great lead-out by her teammates Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering to win atop the 500-metre cobbled climb in Lerma

After a wind-blown stage, echelons split the peloton early on, and only 14 riders reached the final kilometre together.

Vollering finished runner-up, giving SD Worx a 1-2 finish on the podium, while Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) finished in third place. 

The peloton crossed the line over two minutes down.

More to follow ...

Results

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

