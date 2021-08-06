Vuelta a Burgos: Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 4

Image 1 of 8 Juan Sebastin Molano of UAE Team Emirates sprints to stage 4 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Diego Rubio Hernandez of Team Burgos - BH and Hugh Carthy of Team EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 Five riders in the breakaway on stage 5, at front is Marton Dina of Hungary and Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel of Spain and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 Lawson Craddock of Team EF Education - Nippo in the peloton on 149km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 Scenery on stage 4 between Roa and Aranda de Duero (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Astana in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citröen Team in Red Mountain Jersey, Romain Bardet of Team DSM in Team Purple Leader Jersey & Edward Planckaert of Team Alpecin-Fenix inGreen Points Jersey prior to stage 4 start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 At start in Roa are Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious in White Best Young Rider Jersey alongside Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won his second bunch sprint of the Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in a photo finish.

The Colombian banged his handlebars upon crossing the finish line, although whether the gesture was one of celebration or frustration was unclear. It took a photo finish to confirm that he had edged out Aberasturi at the line.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished safely in the peloton to hold on to the overall lead.