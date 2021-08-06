Vuelta a Burgos: Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 4
Bardet keeps race lead
Stage 4: Roa - Aranda de Duero
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won his second bunch sprint of the Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in a photo finish.
The Colombian banged his handlebars upon crossing the finish line, although whether the gesture was one of celebration or frustration was unclear. It took a photo finish to confirm that he had edged out Aberasturi at the line.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished safely in the peloton to hold on to the overall lead.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:20:28
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|José Joaqíin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
