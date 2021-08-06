Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 4

By

Bardet keeps race lead

Image 1 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Juan Sebastin Molano of UAE Team Emirates sprints to stage 4 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 LR Diego Rubio Hernandez of Spain and Team Burgos BH Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Diego Rubio Hernandez of Team Burgos - BH and Hugh Carthy of Team EF Education-Nippo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 LR Marton Dina of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi in the Breakaway during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Five riders in the breakaway on stage 5, at front is Marton Dina of Hungary and Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel of Spain and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lawson Craddock of Team EF Education - Nippo in the peloton on 149km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 The Peloton passing through Ribera del Duero Vineyards fields during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Scenery on stage 4 between Roa and Aranda de Duero (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 LR Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team BikeExchange Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Astana in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 LR Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team Red Mountain Jersey Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Team Purple Leader Jersey Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey prior to the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citröen Team in Red Mountain Jersey, Romain Bardet of Team DSM in Team Purple Leader Jersey & Edward Planckaert of Team Alpecin-Fenix inGreen Points Jersey prior to stage 4 start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 8

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN AUGUST 06 LR Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious White Best Young Rider Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 4 a 149km stage from Roa to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 06 2021 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

At start in Roa are Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Team Bahrain Victorious in White Best Young Rider Jersey alongside Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won his second bunch sprint of the Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in a photo finish.

The Colombian banged his handlebars upon crossing the finish line, although whether the gesture was one of celebration or frustration was unclear. It took a photo finish to confirm that he had edged out Aberasturi at the line.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished safely in the peloton to hold on to the overall lead. 

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:20:28
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
8Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
10José Joaqíin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Latest on Cyclingnews