Vuelta a Burgos: Bardet survives crash for solo victory on stage 3

Team DSM rider takes GC lead after mountain stage

Stage 3: Bureba Bust - Espinosa de los Monteros

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Romain Bardet of Team DSM takes solo victory on stage 3, surviving earlier crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 LR Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Green Points Jersey Gonzalo Serrano of Spain and Movistar Team Purple Leader Jersey Johan Jacobs of Switzerland and Movistar Team Red Mountain Jersey Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Start of stage 3 as riders prepare for 173km and mountaintop finish on Picon Blanco (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 Gonzalo Serrano of Spain and Movistar Team Purple Leader Jersey Johan Jacobs of Switzerland and Movistar Team Red Mountain Jersey prior to the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar Team in Purple Leader Jersey and Johan Jacobs of Movistar Team in Red Mountain Jersey prior to start of Stage 3 from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 The Peloton passing through a sunflowers field during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Scenery on stage 3 from Bureba Bust to Espinosa de los Monteros (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious leads The Peloton during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton led by Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 LR Guy Niv of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi in the Breakaway during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Early breakaway led by Guy Niv of Israel Start-Up Nation and Joan Bou Company of Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 LR Joan Bou Company of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Guy Niv of Israel and Team Israel StartUp Nation in the Breakaway during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The three-rider breakaway included oan Bou Company of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi, Oier Lazkano Lopez of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Guy Niv of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS SPAIN AUGUST 05 LR Mikel Landa Meana of Spain Damiano Caruso of Italy Yukiya Arashiro of Japan and Team Bahrain Victorious Gonzalo Serrano of Spain Purple Leader Jersey Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira of Portugal and Movistar Team during the 43rd Vuelta a Burgos 2021 Stage 3 a 173km stage from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros VueltaBurgos BurgosCycling CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 05 2021 in Espinosa de Los Monteros Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Movistar leads the peloton across one of four categorised climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Romain Bardet (DSM) moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta a Burgos after winning stage 3 despite a crash on the descent to the finish in Espinoso de los Monteros.

The Frenchman led alone over the top of the final ascent of Picon Blanco, after catching and passing an earlier attack near the summit. He held a lead of 7 seconds over the chasers as he crested the top with 17km to go, and he stretched that lead behind half a minute on the descent.

Despite falling with a shade over 5km to go, Bardet quickly remounted to win the stage, 39 seconds clear of Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka-NextHash), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange).

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix) was fifth at 50 seconds, leading home a reduced group that included Fabio Aru, Aleksandr Vlasov and Egan Bernal after the had been was whittled down to its bare bones on the stiff climb of Picón Blanco.

Bardet was not the only faller on the fast descent. His fellow countryman Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), so impressive on the climb, was part of the chasing group with Landa, Nieve and Pozzovivo, but he slid off the road with 7km to go.

Early escapees Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel- Euskadi) led on the climb of Picón Blanco, but they were gradually clawed back as the GC contenders began to test one another on the climb.
Simon Carr, Aru and Bardet were among those to test the waters, but Bernal put in a long turn in front on behalf of his teammate Pavel Sivakov. The Colombian struggled thereafter, however, and Nieve and Bouchard forged clear nearer the summit.

Bardet made his second and decisive move 1.5km from the top, bridging across to the leaders and then pressing clear alone. Landa, whose Bahrain squad were active at the base of the climb, proved determined in his pursuit, but despite combing with Nieve, Bouchard and Pozzovivo on the descent, he was unable to get back on terms.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4:14:14
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:39
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
4Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
5Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50
6Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
9David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 11:44:38
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:58
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:00
5David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
6Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:05
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07
9Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:33
10Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:45

