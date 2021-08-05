Vuelta a Burgos: Bardet survives crash for solo victory on stage 3
By Barry Ryan
Team DSM rider takes GC lead after mountain stage
Stage 3: Bureba Bust - Espinosa de los Monteros
Romain Bardet (DSM) moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta a Burgos after winning stage 3 despite a crash on the descent to the finish in Espinoso de los Monteros.
The Frenchman led alone over the top of the final ascent of Picon Blanco, after catching and passing an earlier attack near the summit. He held a lead of 7 seconds over the chasers as he crested the top with 17km to go, and he stretched that lead behind half a minute on the descent.
Despite falling with a shade over 5km to go, Bardet quickly remounted to win the stage, 39 seconds clear of Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka-NextHash), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange).
Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix) was fifth at 50 seconds, leading home a reduced group that included Fabio Aru, Aleksandr Vlasov and Egan Bernal after the had been was whittled down to its bare bones on the stiff climb of Picón Blanco.
Bardet was not the only faller on the fast descent. His fellow countryman Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), so impressive on the climb, was part of the chasing group with Landa, Nieve and Pozzovivo, but he slid off the road with 7km to go.
Early escapees Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel- Euskadi) led on the climb of Picón Blanco, but they were gradually clawed back as the GC contenders began to test one another on the climb.
Simon Carr, Aru and Bardet were among those to test the waters, but Bernal put in a long turn in front on behalf of his teammate Pavel Sivakov. The Colombian struggled thereafter, however, and Nieve and Bouchard forged clear nearer the summit.
Bardet made his second and decisive move 1.5km from the top, bridging across to the leaders and then pressing clear alone. Landa, whose Bahrain squad were active at the base of the climb, proved determined in his pursuit, but despite combing with Nieve, Bouchard and Pozzovivo on the descent, he was unable to get back on terms.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4:14:14
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:39
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|5
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:50
|6
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|11:44:38
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:45
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00:58
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:01:00
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:07
|9
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:33
|10
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Burgos: Bardet survives crash for solo victory on stage 3Team DSM rider takes GC lead after mountain stage
-
Olympics: Jason Kenny's reign as Individual Sprint champion ends in TokyoBriton hopes day of rest will aid bid for Keirin gold
-
Indoor cycling: A comprehensive guideIndoor cycling, whether for fun or necessity, can be a confusing minefield of options. Our comprehensive guide is here to help you get started
-
John Degenkolb returns to Team DSM on three-year dealGerman heads back to the team where he had his best years
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.