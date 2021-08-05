Vuelta a Burgos: Bardet survives crash for solo victory on stage 3

Image 1 of 8 Romain Bardet of Team DSM takes solo victory on stage 3, surviving earlier crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Start of stage 3 as riders prepare for 173km and mountaintop finish on Picon Blanco (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar Team in Purple Leader Jersey and Johan Jacobs of Movistar Team in Red Mountain Jersey prior to start of Stage 3 from Busto de Bureba to Espinosa de los Monteros (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 Scenery on stage 3 from Bureba Bust to Espinosa de los Monteros (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 Peloton led by Stephen Williams of United Kingdom and Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 Early breakaway led by Guy Niv of Israel Start-Up Nation and Joan Bou Company of Euskaltel - Euskadi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 The three-rider breakaway included oan Bou Company of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi, Oier Lazkano Lopez of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Guy Niv of Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Movistar leads the peloton across one of four categorised climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Romain Bardet (DSM) moved into the overall lead at the Vuelta a Burgos after winning stage 3 despite a crash on the descent to the finish in Espinoso de los Monteros.

The Frenchman led alone over the top of the final ascent of Picon Blanco, after catching and passing an earlier attack near the summit. He held a lead of 7 seconds over the chasers as he crested the top with 17km to go, and he stretched that lead behind half a minute on the descent.

Despite falling with a shade over 5km to go, Bardet quickly remounted to win the stage, 39 seconds clear of Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka-NextHash), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange).

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix) was fifth at 50 seconds, leading home a reduced group that included Fabio Aru, Aleksandr Vlasov and Egan Bernal after the had been was whittled down to its bare bones on the stiff climb of Picón Blanco.

Bardet was not the only faller on the fast descent. His fellow countryman Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), so impressive on the climb, was part of the chasing group with Landa, Nieve and Pozzovivo, but he slid off the road with 7km to go.

Early escapees Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel- Euskadi) led on the climb of Picón Blanco, but they were gradually clawed back as the GC contenders began to test one another on the climb.

Simon Carr, Aru and Bardet were among those to test the waters, but Bernal put in a long turn in front on behalf of his teammate Pavel Sivakov. The Colombian struggled thereafter, however, and Nieve and Bouchard forged clear nearer the summit.

Bardet made his second and decisive move 1.5km from the top, bridging across to the leaders and then pressing clear alone. Landa, whose Bahrain squad were active at the base of the climb, proved determined in his pursuit, but despite combing with Nieve, Bouchard and Pozzovivo on the descent, he was unable to get back on terms.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4:14:14 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:00:39 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 4 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 5 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50 6 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 9 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech