Vuelta a Burgos: Molano wins stage 2

Image 1 of 21 Juan Sebastián Molano of UAE Team Emirates (far right) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 21 Stage winner Juan Sebastian Molano (far right) looks over to see Alberto Dainese of Team DSM in second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 21 Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar would finish 10th on stage, and move into GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 21 Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ineos Grenadiers and Jens Keukeleire of EF Education-Nippo cross the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 21 Breakaway of five riders caught with 18.4km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 21 Daniel Oss and EF Education-Nippo takes to the front of the peloton after breakaway caught, 18 fast kilometres to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 21 Peloton chasing down five breakaway riders with 44km to go include (LtoR): Pavel Sivakov, Salvatore Puccio of Ineos Grenadiers and Chad Haga of Team DSM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 21 American Lawson Craddock at front of EF Education-Nippo in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 21 Vincenzo Albanese of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team in the Green Points jersey during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 21 Joe Dombrowski does work at the front of the peloton for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 21 David De La Cruz of UAE Team Emirates leads peloton through village on 175km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 21 Daniel Oss of Bora - Hansgrohe takes a turn at front of peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 21 Summer scenery on stage 2 from Tardajos to Briviesca (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 21 GC leader Edward Planckaert of Team Alpecin-Fenix in the Purple Leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 21 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton on 175km stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Movistar Team sets the tempo in the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Peloton on sunny, warm day in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 21 Scenery between Tardajos and Briviesca (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 21 Edward Planckaert of Alpecin-Fenix retains the Green Points jersey, but relents the GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 21 The new race leader now in the purple jersey is Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 21 Gonzalo Serrano of Spain and Movistar Team accepts the Purple Leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos in a bunch sprint in Briviesca.

The Colombian edged Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) at the line, while his UAE Team Emirates teammate Matteo Trentin was third.

There was also a change at the top of the general classification, as Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) finished far enough ahead of Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix) in the bunch sprint finish to overtake him for the purple leader's jersey.

The sprint came only moments after the peloton had brought back a trio of Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Start-Up Nation) and Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had broken clear inside the last 10 kilometres, and were only caught a few hundred meters from the finish line.

Burghardt briefly looked as though he might win the stage when he launched a powerful attack about 500 meters from the finish to drop both Geniets and Schmidt, but DSM’s lead-out train managed to get into his slipstream in time to deliver Dainese for his sprint.

It was UAE Team Emirates who had the last laugh though, as Trentin helped deliver Molano to victory, in what was perhaps the reverse order of what we’d expect from their lineup.

An otherwise straightforward stage came to life in the finale, as the peloton struggled to control the race upon bringing back the day's five-man break.

Geniets, Schmidt and Burghardt made their move 8km from the finish, amid a flurry of activity as the peloton which also briefly saw GC contender Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) get a small gap ahead of the peloton when attempting to pursue the trio.

His and other counter-attacks were all caught, but the trio seriously threatened the sprinters’ chances. With 2km to go they held a lead of 13 seconds, and an organised chase from teams like Arkea-Samsic, AG2R Citroën, Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Team DSM all working together was required to bring them back.

How it unfolded

Compared with yesterday’s hectic action in the crosswinds, today’s 175km stage from Tardajos to Briviesca was a serene affair, played out in warm, calm conditions.

An all-Spanish group of five broke clear at the start of the stage, featuring Carlos Canal (Burgos-BH), Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma), Sergio Garcia (Eolo-Kometa), Unai Cuadrado (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Lazkano was the highest of the five riders on GC at 1:29 behind leader Planckaert, and so quickly became virtual leader of the race.

His virtual lead grew to a sizable amount when the break was allowed an advantage of nearly seven minutes, but from around kilometre 30 it began to gradually decline.

UAE Team Emirates did much of the pace setting in the peloton, believing that one of their sprinting duo of Trentin and Molano would be a favourite in the event of a sprint finish.

UAE Team Emirates continued to do the bulk of the work, and as a result of their efforts the gap came down to within two minutes with just less than 40km left to ride.

Approaching the 20km-to-go point, the gap had plunged to beneath a minute, with EF Education-Nippo having taken over control of the peloton. The catch was made on an uncategorised climb 18.4km from the finish, after which EF Education-Nippo continued to set a fierce pace.

They increased the pace even more on a flat, exposed section in an apparent attempt to split the peloton, and they succeeded in distancing a small group of riders out of the back of the peloton 14km from the finish. But none of the GC riders appeared to be caught out, and they ceased their efforts upon a change of direction.

Bora-Hansgrohe subsequently took over at the front of the peloton, but the pace was slow enough to make for an uncontrolled finale to the stage.

Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH) was the first to attack 8.5km from the finish, and when that was shut down Geniets, Burghardt and Schmidt immediately counter-attacked in their nearly-triumphant move.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:55:40 2 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 7 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies 9 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team