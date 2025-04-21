'It's a bit of a shock' – Romain Bardet back to racing with a bang on stage 1 of Tour of the Alps

Frenchman takes fourth as Picnic-PostNL's 'two-pronged attack' with Max Poole already paying dividends

Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNl)
Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNl) (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may be due to retire from road racing in less than three months and he may not have raced since the beginning of March, but you wouldn't know either of those things from how Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) performed in the finale of stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

The Frenchman made a long-awaited return to racing on Monday after a shoulder injury sustained in the Volta ao Algarve put him on the sidelines for much of the early season, but wasted no time in getting back into the action.

