Vuelta a Burgos: Aberasturi wins stage 2
Nizzolo retains the overall lead
Stage 2: Gumiel de Izan - Lerma
Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos, beating stage 1 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) by two seconds on the uphill finish in Lerma. Jhonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos) took third place just behind Nizzolo.
For the second day in a row, the stage finale saw a showdown between the Italian sprinter and a Caja Rural rider. It was the Basque Country-based team who prevailed as Aberasturi's strength on the hill gave him a gap too large for Nizzolo to take back on the short flat section to the line.
The victory is Aberasturi's third of the season, and second in recent weeks after the Circuito de Getxo. Nizzolo retains the race lead, however, as Aberasturi rider finished over a minute down on the opening stage.
"I placed myself the best I could before the final climb," Aberasturi said. "Lastra did an incredible job, without him I do not know if I had won, possibly not, since he left me third in the last corner, behind Grosu and Nizzolo. At 200 meters from the finish I saw that I had good legs and, although I knew it could be long, I attacked. In the last 50 meters I looked back and I realized that I would win.
"It was also a good day for Aranburu. We started with two picks, although it is true that I started with a bit of an advantage, since it was a short and explosive final. The team protected me perfectly, they helped me a lot to achieve this important victory in an agonizing ending."
How it unfolded
The 155km-long stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos was another largely flat day, culminating in another uphill finish, this time a 2.5km 6 per cent romp over the cobbles of the main street in Lerma. Back in 2016, Nathan Haas took the win at the same finish.
The break of the day went away early on, with former Hour Record holder Mathias Brändle (Israel Cycling Academy) joined out front by Evgeny Koberynak (Gazprom-RusVelo), Iker Ballarin (Fundación Euskadi) and Daniel Viegas (Kometa Cycling Team).
The quartet was kept on a tight leash, with the peloton holding the time gap at a maximum of two minutes. With no classified climbs en route, there was precious little reward for the escapees, besides an intermediate sprint.
As the finish loomed and the peloton drew ever closer, Brändle who powered away from his companions with 20km to race. The Austrian held on well powering on alone in a time trial-style position. Heading into the final five kilometres he was still out front and enjoyed an advantage of 30 seconds over the Burgos-BH and Dimension Data-led peloton.
Brändle's adventure finally came to an end 1700 metres from the line as Ineos and Astana took to the front of the peloton ahead of the uphill finish.
As the peloton hit the climb to the line, which was lined with small cobblestones, Nizzolo and a Caja Rural rider separated themselves once more.
This time though, Caja Rural's contender was Aberasturi rather than Mikel Aranburu. Once he hit the front, Nizzolo couldn't make up the ground, and Aberasturi duly delivered Caja Rural's sixth win of 2019.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:33:49
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:05
|7
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|9
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|12
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|15
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|21
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|24
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|26
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|27
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|33
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|34
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|35
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|37
|Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|39
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|40
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|44
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|45
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|46
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|47
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|49
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|50
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|51
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|53
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|56
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|57
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|58
|Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|59
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|60
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|61
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:25
|62
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|63
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|67
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|68
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|69
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|71
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|72
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|77
|Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|78
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|79
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|80
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|82
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|83
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|87
|Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
|88
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|89
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|91
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|93
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|94
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:45
|95
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|96
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|99
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|100
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|101
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:56
|103
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:01
|104
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:20
|105
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:05
|106
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:23
|107
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:40
|108
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:44
|109
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:04
|110
|Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:06
|111
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:02:16
|112
|Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:20
|113
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:23
|114
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:24
|115
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:33
|117
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:54
|118
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|119
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|120
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:02
|121
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|20
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|16
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|5
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|7
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|9
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|7
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|4
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2
|15
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10:41:34
|2
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Ineos
|4
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Equipo Euskadi
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Euskadi Basque Country
|12
|Burgos-BH
|13
|W52-FC Porto
|14
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:30
|15
|IAM Excelsior
|16
|Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7:13:08
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:00:12
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|12
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|14
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:17
|16
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:18
|17
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|19
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|24
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|25
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|29
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|30
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|31
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|33
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:28
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|41
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|43
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:35
|44
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|45
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:39
|46
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:44
|48
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|49
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:54
|50
|Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|52
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:59
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:01
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:04
|56
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|57
|Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|58
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|59
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:11
|60
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|61
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|63
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|65
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|66
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:34
|67
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:41
|68
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:50
|69
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|70
|Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|71
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:01
|72
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:04
|73
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:06
|74
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:19
|75
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:23
|76
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:26
|77
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:41
|78
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:42
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|80
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:46
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:57
|82
|Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:05
|83
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|85
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:03:15
|86
|Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|87
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|88
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:22
|89
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:28
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:03:29
|91
|Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:03:42
|92
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:04:02
|93
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:09
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:22
|95
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:25
|96
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|98
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|99
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|100
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|101
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:08
|103
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:26
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:06:02
|105
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|106
|Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
|0:06:24
|107
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|108
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|109
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:10
|110
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:07:41
|111
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:07:57
|112
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:47
|113
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:31
|114
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:49
|115
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:56
|116
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:59
|117
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|118
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:05
|119
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:27
|120
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:15:40
|121
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|45
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|3
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|4
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|5
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|6
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|16
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|8
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|14
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|16
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|17
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|20
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|4
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3
|23
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|24
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|25
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|3
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|5
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|6
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7:13:08
|2
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|3
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|4
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|5
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:18
|6
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|11
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:28
|14
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|15
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:35
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:39
|17
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|18
|Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|19
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:59
|20
|Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:08
|21
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:11
|22
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|23
|Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|24
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|25
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:41
|26
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:50
|27
|Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|28
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:04
|29
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:19
|30
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:26
|31
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:42
|32
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:46
|33
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|34
|Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|0:03:15
|35
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:28
|36
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:09
|37
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:25
|38
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|40
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|41
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:04:45
|42
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|43
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:10
|44
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:47
|45
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:31
|46
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:56
|47
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:59
|48
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:11:15
|49
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:05
|50
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:27
|51
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21:39:37
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:31
|4
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:32
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:45
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:51
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:00:52
|10
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:02
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|12
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:12
|13
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:15
|14
|W52-FC Porto
|0:01:24
|15
|IAM Excelsior
|0:02:10
|16
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:47
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy