Trending

Vuelta a Burgos: Aberasturi wins stage 2

Nizzolo retains the overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Movistar during during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Movistar during during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

The peloton during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

The peloton during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) leads the overall at Vuelta a Burgos

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) leads the overall at Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Team Ineos during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos

Team Ineos during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos, beating stage 1 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) by two seconds on the uphill finish in Lerma. Jhonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos) took third place just behind Nizzolo.

For the second day in a row, the stage finale saw a showdown between the Italian sprinter and a Caja Rural rider. It was the Basque Country-based team who prevailed as Aberasturi's strength on the hill gave him a gap too large for Nizzolo to take back on the short flat section to the line.

The victory is Aberasturi's third of the season, and second in recent weeks after the Circuito de Getxo. Nizzolo retains the race lead, however, as Aberasturi rider finished over a minute down on the opening stage.

"I placed myself the best I could before the final climb," Aberasturi said. "Lastra did an incredible job, without him I do not know if I had won, possibly not, since he left me third in the last corner, behind Grosu and Nizzolo. At 200 meters from the finish I saw that I had good legs and, although I knew it could be long, I attacked. In the last 50 meters I looked back and I realized that I would win.

"It was also a good day for Aranburu. We started with two picks, although it is true that I started with a bit of an advantage, since it was a short and explosive final. The team protected me perfectly, they helped me a lot to achieve this important victory in an agonizing ending."

How it unfolded

The 155km-long stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos was another largely flat day, culminating in another uphill finish, this time a 2.5km 6 per cent romp over the cobbles of the main street in Lerma. Back in 2016, Nathan Haas took the win at the same finish.

The break of the day went away early on, with former Hour Record holder Mathias Brändle (Israel Cycling Academy) joined out front by Evgeny Koberynak (Gazprom-RusVelo), Iker Ballarin (Fundación Euskadi) and Daniel Viegas (Kometa Cycling Team).

The quartet was kept on a tight leash, with the peloton holding the time gap at a maximum of two minutes. With no classified climbs en route, there was precious little reward for the escapees, besides an intermediate sprint.

As the finish loomed and the peloton drew ever closer, Brändle who powered away from his companions with 20km to race. The Austrian held on well powering on alone in a time trial-style position. Heading into the final five kilometres he was still out front and enjoyed an advantage of 30 seconds over the Burgos-BH and Dimension Data-led peloton.

Brändle's adventure finally came to an end 1700 metres from the line as Ineos and Astana took to the front of the peloton ahead of the uphill finish.

As the peloton hit the climb to the line, which was lined with small cobblestones, Nizzolo and a Caja Rural rider separated themselves once more.

This time though, Caja Rural's contender was Aberasturi rather than Mikel Aranburu. Once he hit the front, Nizzolo couldn't make up the ground, and Aberasturi duly delivered Caja Rural's sixth win of 2019.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:33:49
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:02
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:05
7Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
12Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
15Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
21Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
24Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
26Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
27Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
28Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
32David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
33Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
34Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
35Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
37Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
39Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
40Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
41Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
44Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
45Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
46Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
48Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
49Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
50Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
51Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
53Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
56Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
57Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
58Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
59Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
60Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
61Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:25
62Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
63Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
67Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
68Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
69Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
71Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
72Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
73Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
77Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
78Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
79Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
80Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
81Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
82Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
83Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
85Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
86Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
87Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
88Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
89Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
91Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
93Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
94Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:45
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
96Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
98Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
99Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
100Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
101Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
102Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:56
103Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:01
104Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:20
105Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:05
106Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:01:23
107Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:40
108Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:44
109Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:04
110Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:06
111Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:02:16
112Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:02:20
113Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:23
114Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:24
115Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
116Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:02:33
117Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:54
118Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:04:45
119Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team0:04:52
120Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:02
121Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:30

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data20
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos16
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14
5Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
7Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy9
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior7
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
12Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi4
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country3
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH2
15Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:41:34
2Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:05
3Team Ineos
4Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:08
5Movistar Team
6UAE Team Emirates
7Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Equipo Euskadi
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Euskadi Basque Country
12Burgos-BH
13W52-FC Porto
14Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:30
15IAM Excelsior
16Kometa Cycling Team
17Dimension Data0:00:45
18Israel Cycling Academy0:00:52

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7:13:08
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:00:12
9Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
12Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:00:17
16Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:18
17Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
19Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
24Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
25David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
29Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
30Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
31Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
33Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:28
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
41Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
43Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:35
44Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
45Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:39
46Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:44
48Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:50
49Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:00:54
50Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:55
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
52Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:59
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:01
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
55Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:04
56Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
57Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
58Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
59Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:11
60Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:12
61Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
63Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
64Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
65Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:26
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:34
67Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:01:41
68Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:50
69Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
70Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:54
71Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:01
72Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:04
73Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:06
74Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:19
75Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:23
76Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:26
77Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:41
78Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:42
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
80Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:46
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:57
82Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:05
83Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:03:15
86Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
87Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
88Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:22
89Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:28
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:03:29
91Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:03:42
92Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:04:02
93Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:09
94Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:22
95Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:04:25
96Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
99Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:04:43
100Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data0:04:45
101Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
102Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:05:08
103Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:26
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:06:02
105Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:04
106Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior0:06:24
107Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:06:50
108Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:07:08
109Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:10
110Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:07:41
111Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:07:57
112Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:47
113Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:31
114Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:49
115Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:56
116Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:59
117Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team0:11:15
118Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:15:05
119Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:15:27
120Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:15:40
121Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data45pts
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32
3Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
4Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
5Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
6Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos16
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates14
8Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior14
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team9
13Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy9
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
16Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates6
17Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team5
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
20Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi4
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH3
23Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country3
24Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
25Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data6pts
2Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH6
3Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4
5Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
6Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team2
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7:13:08
2Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
3Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
4Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:15
5Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:18
6Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
9Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
11Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:28
14Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
15Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:35
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:39
17Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:50
18Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:55
19Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:59
20Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:08
21Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:11
22Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:12
23Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
24Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
25Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:01:41
26Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:50
27Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:54
28Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:04
29Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:19
30Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:26
31Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:42
32Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:46
33Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
34Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:03:15
35Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:28
36Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:09
37Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:04:25
38Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
40Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:04:43
41Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data0:04:45
42Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:07:08
43Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:10
44Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:47
45Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:31
46Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:56
47Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:59
48Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team0:11:15
49Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:15:05
50Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:15:27
51Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:17:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21:39:37
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:22
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:31
4Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:32
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:33
6Movistar Team0:00:35
7Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:45
8Euskadi Basque Country0:00:51
9Team Ineos0:00:52
10Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:02
11Dimension Data0:01:10
12Burgos-BH0:01:12
13Equipo Euskadi0:01:15
14W52-FC Porto0:01:24
15IAM Excelsior0:02:10
16Kometa Cycling Team0:02:39
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:47
18Israel Cycling Academy0:03:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews