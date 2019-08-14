Image 1 of 9 Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Movistar during during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The peloton during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) leads the overall at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Team Ineos during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos, beating stage 1 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) by two seconds on the uphill finish in Lerma. Jhonathan Narvaez (Team Ineos) took third place just behind Nizzolo.

For the second day in a row, the stage finale saw a showdown between the Italian sprinter and a Caja Rural rider. It was the Basque Country-based team who prevailed as Aberasturi's strength on the hill gave him a gap too large for Nizzolo to take back on the short flat section to the line.

The victory is Aberasturi's third of the season, and second in recent weeks after the Circuito de Getxo. Nizzolo retains the race lead, however, as Aberasturi rider finished over a minute down on the opening stage.

"I placed myself the best I could before the final climb," Aberasturi said. "Lastra did an incredible job, without him I do not know if I had won, possibly not, since he left me third in the last corner, behind Grosu and Nizzolo. At 200 meters from the finish I saw that I had good legs and, although I knew it could be long, I attacked. In the last 50 meters I looked back and I realized that I would win.

"It was also a good day for Aranburu. We started with two picks, although it is true that I started with a bit of an advantage, since it was a short and explosive final. The team protected me perfectly, they helped me a lot to achieve this important victory in an agonizing ending."

How it unfolded

The 155km-long stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos was another largely flat day, culminating in another uphill finish, this time a 2.5km 6 per cent romp over the cobbles of the main street in Lerma. Back in 2016, Nathan Haas took the win at the same finish.

The break of the day went away early on, with former Hour Record holder Mathias Brändle (Israel Cycling Academy) joined out front by Evgeny Koberynak (Gazprom-RusVelo), Iker Ballarin (Fundación Euskadi) and Daniel Viegas (Kometa Cycling Team).

The quartet was kept on a tight leash, with the peloton holding the time gap at a maximum of two minutes. With no classified climbs en route, there was precious little reward for the escapees, besides an intermediate sprint.

As the finish loomed and the peloton drew ever closer, Brändle who powered away from his companions with 20km to race. The Austrian held on well powering on alone in a time trial-style position. Heading into the final five kilometres he was still out front and enjoyed an advantage of 30 seconds over the Burgos-BH and Dimension Data-led peloton.

Brändle's adventure finally came to an end 1700 metres from the line as Ineos and Astana took to the front of the peloton ahead of the uphill finish.

As the peloton hit the climb to the line, which was lined with small cobblestones, Nizzolo and a Caja Rural rider separated themselves once more.

This time though, Caja Rural's contender was Aberasturi rather than Mikel Aranburu. Once he hit the front, Nizzolo couldn't make up the ground, and Aberasturi duly delivered Caja Rural's sixth win of 2019.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:33:49 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:05 7 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 9 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 10 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 12 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 15 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 21 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 24 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 26 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 27 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 32 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 33 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 34 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 35 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 37 Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 39 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 40 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 44 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 45 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 46 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 47 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 48 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 49 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 50 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 51 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 52 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 53 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 56 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 57 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 58 Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 59 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 60 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 61 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:25 62 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 63 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 67 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 68 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 69 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 71 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 72 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 76 Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 77 Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 78 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 79 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 80 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 82 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 83 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 87 Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior 88 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 89 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 91 Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 93 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 94 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:45 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 96 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 99 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 100 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 101 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:56 103 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:01 104 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:20 105 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:05 106 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:23 107 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:40 108 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:44 109 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:04 110 Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:06 111 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:02:16 112 Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 0:02:20 113 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:23 114 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:24 115 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:02:33 117 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:54 118 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:04:45 119 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:52 120 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:02 121 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:30

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 20 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 16 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 5 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 7 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 9 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 8 9 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 7 10 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 12 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 4 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 3 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 15 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10:41:34 2 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:05 3 Team Ineos 4 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:08 5 Movistar Team 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 Equipo Euskadi 10 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 11 Euskadi Basque Country 12 Burgos-BH 13 W52-FC Porto 14 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:30 15 IAM Excelsior 16 Kometa Cycling Team 17 Dimension Data 0:00:45 18 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:52

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7:13:08 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:00:12 9 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 12 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 14 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:17 16 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:18 17 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 24 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 25 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 29 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 30 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 31 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 33 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 Remy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 39 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:28 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 41 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 43 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:35 44 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 45 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:39 46 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:44 48 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:50 49 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:54 50 Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:55 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 52 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:59 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:01 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:04 56 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:08 57 Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 58 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 59 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:11 60 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12 61 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 63 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 64 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 65 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:26 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:34 67 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:01:41 68 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:50 69 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 70 Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:54 71 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:01 72 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:04 73 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:06 74 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:19 75 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:23 76 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:26 77 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:41 78 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:42 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 80 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:46 81 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:57 82 Matthias Braendle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:05 83 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 85 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:03:15 86 Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 87 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 88 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:22 89 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:03:29 91 Cesar Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:03:42 92 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:04:02 93 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:09 94 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:22 95 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:04:25 96 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 98 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 99 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:43 100 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 0:04:45 101 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:08 103 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:26 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:06:02 105 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:04 106 Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior 0:06:24 107 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:50 108 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:08 109 Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:10 110 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:07:41 111 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:07:57 112 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:47 113 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:31 114 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:49 115 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:10:56 116 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:59 117 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 0:11:15 118 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:15:05 119 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:15:27 120 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:15:40 121 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 45 pts 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 3 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 4 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 5 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 6 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 16 7 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 8 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 14 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 9 13 Mihkel Raim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 9 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 8 16 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 6 17 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 5 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 4 20 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 4 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3 23 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 3 24 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 25 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 3 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4 5 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 6 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 2 7 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7:13:08 2 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 3 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 4 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:15 5 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:18 6 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Daniel Munoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 9 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 11 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:28 14 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 15 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:35 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:39 17 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:50 18 Marton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:55 19 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:59 20 Jose Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:08 21 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:11 22 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:12 23 Jose Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 24 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 25 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:01:41 26 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:50 27 Theo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:54 28 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:04 29 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:19 30 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:26 31 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:42 32 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:46 33 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 34 Remi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 0:03:15 35 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28 36 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:09 37 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:04:25 38 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 40 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:43 41 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 0:04:45 42 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:07:08 43 Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:10 44 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:47 45 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:31 46 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:10:56 47 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:59 48 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 0:11:15 49 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:15:05 50 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:15:27 51 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:17:41