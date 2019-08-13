Vuelta a Burgos: Nizzolo wins stage 1
Italian outsprints Aranburu on hilltop finish in Burgos
Stage 1: Burgos -
Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) took victory on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, edging out Mikel Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the hilltop finish in Burgos. Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) took third place, five seconds back.
The trio had jumped away from the peloton on the 0.9km, 6.1 per cent climb to the medieval castle overlooking the town, with Nizzolo demonstrating his climbing chops on the punchy hill.
A 200-metre stretch of cobblestones on the climb didn't faze him either, and he stuck with Aranburu before coming past just before the line. After the stage, the Italian dedicated his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht.
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the race was a largely flat day, with two third-category climbs of the Alto del Castillo packed into the final 15km. For much of the day, it was standard sprint stage fare, though the finale packed a sting in the tail.
A five-mean break made it away early on. The riders in question were Jesús Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Joan Aranburu (Fundación Euskadi) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). Their advantage peaked at six minutes early on, before stabilising to between two and three minutes for much of the day.
It was a quiet race for the most part, with the main action coming on the two categorised climbs clustered at the end of the stage. Ezquerra attacked on the first of them, 15km from the line. He took the points over the third-category climb, and pushed on alone.
He managed to hang out front until the 7.5km mark, at which point the peloton, led by Astana and Bahrain-Merida, brought him back. At the same time there was a crash in the middle of the peloton, which saw Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) among the riders to hit the deck.
Ineos hit the front as the peloton headed back to Burgos to finish atop the Alto del Castillo, while further back in the peloton Rafael Valls (Movistar) crashed hard over the central reservation in the road.
On the hard-paced climb to the finish, a handful of riders sprinted away from the pack, with Aranburu leading Grosu and Nizzolo up the hill. Grosu dropped away before the finish, leaving Nizzolo to come around the Caja Rural rider to narrowly take his third victory of the season, along with the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:39:17
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:05
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:09
|9
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|10
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|14
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:14
|16
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:15
|17
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|19
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|20
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|23
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|26
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|27
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|32
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|34
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|36
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|38
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|39
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:25
|40
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|41
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:29
|45
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:32
|46
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|47
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:36
|49
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|50
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|53
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:41
|54
|José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:00:43
|55
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:00:46
|56
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|57
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|58
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|59
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|60
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|61
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|63
|Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:54
|65
|Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|0:00:57
|66
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|67
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|68
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|70
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:16
|71
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|72
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|73
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:34
|74
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|75
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:39
|76
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|77
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:43
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:48
|79
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|80
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|81
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:58
|82
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|84
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:17
|85
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:19
|86
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:32
|87
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:43
|88
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|89
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|90
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|92
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|93
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:02:50
|94
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:57
|95
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:25
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:39
|97
|César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|98
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:44
|99
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:46
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:00
|101
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|102
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|104
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|105
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:05:59
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|107
|Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
|108
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|109
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:06:19
|110
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:25
|111
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|112
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|113
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|114
|Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:06:45
|115
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:06
|116
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:07
|118
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:10:13
|119
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:31
|120
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:13:09
|121
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:13:44
|122
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:14:04
|123
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:15:24
Finish – Burgos, 162km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|6
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|9
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|7
|10
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
Mountain 1 – Alto del Castillo, 148km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|pts
|2
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|3
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|1
Mountain 2 – Alto del Castillo, 162km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
Teams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10:58:03
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:23
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|5
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:37
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:43
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:00:47
|11
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:54
|12
|Burgos-BH
|0:01:04
|13
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:07
|14
|W52-FC Porto
|0:01:16
|15
|IAM Excelsior
|0:01:40
|16
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:17
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:38
