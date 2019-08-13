Trending

Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo (right) beats Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural) to the line to win stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo is happy to win the opening stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos, which the Italian dedicated to Lotto Soudal's Bjorg Lambrecht, who passed away after crashing at the previous week's Tour de Pologne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo is congratulated for a job well done on winning stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Former world road race champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar and Team Ineos head the peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eventual winner Giacomo Nizzolo is looked after by his Dimension Data teammates on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo) leads the day's five-man breakaway on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) took victory on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, edging out Mikel Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the hilltop finish in Burgos. Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) took third place, five seconds back.

The trio had jumped away from the peloton on the 0.9km, 6.1 per cent climb to the medieval castle overlooking the town, with Nizzolo demonstrating his climbing chops on the punchy hill.

A 200-metre stretch of cobblestones on the climb didn't faze him either, and he stuck with Aranburu before coming past just before the line. After the stage, the Italian dedicated his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the race was a largely flat day, with two third-category climbs of the Alto del Castillo packed into the final 15km. For much of the day, it was standard sprint stage fare, though the finale packed a sting in the tail.

A five-mean break made it away early on. The riders in question were Jesús Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Joan Aranburu (Fundación Euskadi) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). Their advantage peaked at six minutes early on, before stabilising to between two and three minutes for much of the day.

It was a quiet race for the most part, with the main action coming on the two categorised climbs clustered at the end of the stage. Ezquerra attacked on the first of them, 15km from the line. He took the points over the third-category climb, and pushed on alone.

He managed to hang out front until the 7.5km mark, at which point the peloton, led by Astana and Bahrain-Merida, brought him back. At the same time there was a crash in the middle of the peloton, which saw Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) among the riders to hit the deck.

Ineos hit the front as the peloton headed back to Burgos to finish atop the Alto del Castillo, while further back in the peloton Rafael Valls (Movistar) crashed hard over the central reservation in the road.

On the hard-paced climb to the finish, a handful of riders sprinted away from the pack, with Aranburu leading Grosu and Nizzolo up the hill. Grosu dropped away before the finish, leaving Nizzolo to come around the Caja Rural rider to narrowly take his third victory of the season, along with the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data3:39:17
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:05
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:07
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:09
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:00:14
16Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:15
17Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
19Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
20Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
23Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
26Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
32Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
36Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
38Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:25
40Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:00:29
45Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:32
46Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
47Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:36
49Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
53Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:41
54José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:43
55Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:00:46
56Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:47
57Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
58Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
59José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
60Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
61Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:52
63Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
64Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:54
65Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:00:57
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:01
67Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
68Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:10
70Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:01:16
71Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:21
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:27
73Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:34
74Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:39
76Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
77Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:43
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:48
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
80Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:51
81Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:58
82Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
83Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
84Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:17
85Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:19
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:32
87Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:43
88Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
89Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
90Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
93Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:02:50
94Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:57
95Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:25
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:39
97César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
98Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:44
99Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:46
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:00
101Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
102Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
105Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:05:59
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
107Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
108Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:06:19
110Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:25
111Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
112Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
113Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
114Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:45
115Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:06
116Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:07
118Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:13
119Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:31
120Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:13:09
121Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:13:44
122Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:14:04
123Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:15:24

Finish – Burgos, 162km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data25pts
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates14
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team9
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior7
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates6
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team5
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH1

Mountain 1 – Alto del Castillo, 148km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH6pts
2Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4
3Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team2
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos1

Mountain 2 – Alto del Castillo, 162km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data6pts
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:58:03
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:23
4Dimension Data0:00:25
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6Movistar Team0:00:27
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:37
9Euskadi Basque Country0:00:43
10Team Ineos0:00:47
11Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:54
12Burgos-BH0:01:04
13Equipo Euskadi0:01:07
14W52-FC Porto0:01:16
15IAM Excelsior0:01:40
16Kometa Cycling Team0:02:09
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:17
18Israel Cycling Academy0:02:38

General classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data3:39:17
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:05
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:07
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:09
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:00:14
16Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:15
17Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
19Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
20Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
23Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
26Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
27Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
32Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
36Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
38Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
39Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:25
40Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
41Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:00:29
45Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:32
46Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
47Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:36
49Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
50Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
53Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:41
54José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:00:43
55Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:00:46
56Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:47
57Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
58Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
59José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
60Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
61Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:52
63Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
64Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:54
65Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:00:57
66Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:01
67Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
68Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
69Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:10
70Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:01:16
71Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:21
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:27
73Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:34
74Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:39
76Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
77Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:43
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:48
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
80Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:51
81Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:58
82Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
83Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
84Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:17
85Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:19
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:32
87Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:43
88Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
89Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:46
90Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
93Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:02:50
94Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:57
95Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:25
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:39
97César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
98Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:44
99Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:46
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:00
101Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
102Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
104Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
105Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:05:59
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
107Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
108Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:06:19
110Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:25
111Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
112Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
113Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
114Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:06:45
115Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:06
116Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
117Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:07
118Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:10:13
119Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:31
120Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:13:09
121Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:13:44
122Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:14:04
123Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:15:24

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data25pts
2Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates14
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team9
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
9Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior7
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates6
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team5
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
14Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data2
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH1

Mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data6pts
2Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH6
3Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4
5Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
6Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team2
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos1

Team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10:58:03
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:23
4Dimension Data0:00:25
5Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6Movistar Team0:00:27
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:37
9Euskadi Basque Country0:00:43
10Team Ineos0:00:47
11Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:54
12Burgos-BH0:01:04
13Equipo Euskadi0:01:07
14W52-FC Porto0:01:16
15IAM Excelsior0:01:40
16Kometa Cycling Team0:02:09
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:17
18Israel Cycling Academy0:02:38

