Image 1 of 7 Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo (right) beats Alex Aranburu (Caja Rural) to the line to win stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo is happy to win the opening stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos, which the Italian dedicated to Lotto Soudal's Bjorg Lambrecht, who passed away after crashing at the previous week's Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo is congratulated for a job well done on winning stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Former world road race champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Movistar and Team Ineos head the peloton on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Eventual winner Giacomo Nizzolo is looked after by his Dimension Data teammates on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo) leads the day's five-man breakaway on stage 1 of the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) took victory on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos, edging out Mikel Aranburu (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the hilltop finish in Burgos. Eduard Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) took third place, five seconds back.

The trio had jumped away from the peloton on the 0.9km, 6.1 per cent climb to the medieval castle overlooking the town, with Nizzolo demonstrating his climbing chops on the punchy hill.

A 200-metre stretch of cobblestones on the climb didn't faze him either, and he stuck with Aranburu before coming past just before the line. After the stage, the Italian dedicated his victory to Bjorg Lambrecht.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the race was a largely flat day, with two third-category climbs of the Alto del Castillo packed into the final 15km. For much of the day, it was standard sprint stage fare, though the finale packed a sting in the tail.

A five-mean break made it away early on. The riders in question were Jesús Ezquerra (Burgos-BH), Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Joan Aranburu (Fundación Euskadi) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). Their advantage peaked at six minutes early on, before stabilising to between two and three minutes for much of the day.

It was a quiet race for the most part, with the main action coming on the two categorised climbs clustered at the end of the stage. Ezquerra attacked on the first of them, 15km from the line. He took the points over the third-category climb, and pushed on alone.

He managed to hang out front until the 7.5km mark, at which point the peloton, led by Astana and Bahrain-Merida, brought him back. At the same time there was a crash in the middle of the peloton, which saw Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) among the riders to hit the deck.

Ineos hit the front as the peloton headed back to Burgos to finish atop the Alto del Castillo, while further back in the peloton Rafael Valls (Movistar) crashed hard over the central reservation in the road.

On the hard-paced climb to the finish, a handful of riders sprinted away from the pack, with Aranburu leading Grosu and Nizzolo up the hill. Grosu dropped away before the finish, leaving Nizzolo to come around the Caja Rural rider to narrowly take his third victory of the season, along with the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 3:39:17 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:05 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:07 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:09 9 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 10 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 14 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:14 16 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:15 17 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 19 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 20 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 23 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 26 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 27 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 32 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 34 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 36 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 38 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 39 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:25 40 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 41 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:29 45 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:32 46 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 47 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:36 49 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 50 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 53 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:41 54 José Tiago Carneiro Ferreira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:00:43 55 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:00:46 56 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:47 57 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 58 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 59 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 60 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 61 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:52 63 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 64 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:54 65 Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 0:00:57 66 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:01 67 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 68 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10 70 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:01:16 71 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:21 72 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:27 73 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:34 74 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 75 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:39 76 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:41 77 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:43 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:48 79 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 80 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:51 81 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:58 82 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 84 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:17 85 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:19 86 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:32 87 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:43 88 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 90 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 92 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 93 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:02:50 94 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:57 95 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:25 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:39 97 César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 98 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:44 99 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:46 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:00 101 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 102 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 104 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 105 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:05:59 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 107 Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior 108 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:06:19 110 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:25 111 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 112 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 113 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 114 Masahiro Ishigami (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:06:45 115 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:06 116 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 117 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:07 118 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:10:13 119 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:10:31 120 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:13:09 121 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:13:44 122 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:14:04 123 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:15:24

Finish – Burgos, 162km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 3 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 9 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 9 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 7 10 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 4 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 2 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1

Mountain 1 – Alto del Castillo, 148km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 pts 2 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 4 3 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 2 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 1

Mountain 2 – Alto del Castillo, 162km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10:58:03 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 3 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:23 4 Dimension Data 0:00:25 5 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 Movistar Team 0:00:27 7 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:37 9 Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:43 10 Team Ineos 0:00:47 11 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:54 12 Burgos-BH 0:01:04 13 Equipo Euskadi 0:01:07 14 W52-FC Porto 0:01:16 15 IAM Excelsior 0:01:40 16 Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:09 17 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:17 18 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:38

General classification after stage 1

