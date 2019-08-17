Ivan Sosa wins 2019 Vuelta a Burgos
Team Ineos climber victorious in final stage to Lagunas de Neila
Stage 5: Sto.Domingo de Silos - Lagunas de Neila
Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) secured overall victory for a second consecutive year at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain, winning the final stage on the mountain finish of Lagunas de Neila to extend his winning margin.
The 21-year-old Colombian won stage 3 to Picon Blanco and started the final stage in the purple race leader's jersey. The final climb to Lagunas de Neila was steep and sparked several late attacks but Sosa waited until the final 500 metres to attack himself, catch Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and win alone.
He finished eight seconds ahead of Costa, with Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) third at 14 seconds, just ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar) on his return to racing.
In the final overall classification, Sosa beat Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Murias) by 31 seconds, with Carapaz third at 42 seconds.
"In the final kilometres, the team helped me to so much, they went full gas and it was fantastic. As we were approaching the final kilometre, I was a bit on the limit, so I tried to accelerate and bridge to Rui Costa as he looked strong. And then I was able to attack again," Sosa said in a Team Ineos press release.
"I'm so happy with the team, happy that they believed in me, as this is such a big result for me. I'm very excited about this win."
The climb to the finish was the biggest feature of the 146km stage, with riders trying to get away early in the hope of staying away and snatching at least the stage glory. However Team Ineos kept a firm grip on the race all day, gradually pulling back a 17-rider break before the climb up to the finish.
Androni Giocattoli climber Daniel Muñoz was the first to accelerate with nine kilometers to go and he caught last attacker Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior) as the climb to Lagunas de Neila started to bite.
After the gradient shook out the peloton, Carapaz launched the first attack from the overall contenders with 2.5km to go. He was followed by Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Murias) and Costa, but Kenny Elissonde was there to help Sosa control the attacks and dragged his teammate back into contention.
Costa was determined to try to win and hit out alone on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap and looked strong but had gone a little early, giving Sosa something to aim for.
When the young Colombian accelerated with 400 metres to go he quickly distanced his rivals, swept up Costa and then surged onto win alone.
Sosa's victory confirmed why he is likely to be a key part of the Team Ineos squad for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|3:33:53
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|3
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:37
|9
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:41
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:43
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:00
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:09
|13
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:01:14
|14
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:29
|15
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:37
|16
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:41
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:07
|18
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:31
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:41
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:18
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:25
|23
|Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|24
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:43
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|28
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:09
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|31
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:44
|32
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:04:54
|33
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:05:32
|34
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:05:54
|36
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:56
|37
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:06:14
|39
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:07:11
|41
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:17
|42
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|43
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|44
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|45
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:10
|47
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:01
|49
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:33
|50
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|55
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:40
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:44
|58
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:10:10
|59
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:28
|60
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:10:59
|62
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:18
|63
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:12
|65
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:13
|68
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|69
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|70
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|72
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:26
|73
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:33
|75
|Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:54
|76
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|77
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:14:54
|79
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:56
|80
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:08
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:15:27
|82
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|86
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:18:28
|88
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:02
|89
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|90
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:19:25
|91
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|93
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|94
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:21:40
|96
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|97
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|98
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|99
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|100
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|103
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:21:43
|104
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:21:48
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|3
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|7
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|8
|9
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|6
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|5
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|13
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|14
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|15
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|30
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|16
|5
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|12
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|8
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|8
|10
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|3
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|2
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|17
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|18:53:44
|2
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:31
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:39
|8
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:01:44
|9
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:05
|11
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:49
|12
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:39
|13
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:54
|14
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:16
|15
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:44
|16
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:48
|17
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:21
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|19
|Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:02
|21
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:32
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:50
|23
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:08:13
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|26
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:09:07
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:09:50
|28
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:10:07
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:10:21
|30
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:10:55
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:15
|32
|César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:11:30
|33
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:12:51
|34
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:52
|35
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:12:55
|36
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:44
|37
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:07
|38
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:45
|39
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|40
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:16
|41
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:15:31
|42
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:30
|43
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:16:48
|44
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:17:19
|45
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:44
|46
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:02
|47
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:04
|48
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:18:30
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:36
|50
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:19:14
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|53
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:12
|54
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:43
|55
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:05
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|57
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:22:22
|58
|Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:22:32
|59
|Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior
|0:22:39
|60
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:54
|61
|Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:08
|62
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:24:17
|63
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:08
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:27
|66
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:03
|67
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:40
|68
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:27:42
|69
|Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:46
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:21
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:03
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:30:33
|73
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:30:57
|74
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:59
|75
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:31:04
|76
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:31:16
|77
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:32:53
|78
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:32
|79
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:33:59
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:34:43
|81
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:35:07
|82
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:35:38
|83
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:06
|84
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:36:10
|85
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:37:25
|86
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:04
|87
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:39:16
|88
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:40:24
|89
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:42:12
|90
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:53
|91
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:42:56
|92
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:43:36
|93
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:44:06
|94
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:44:17
|95
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:25
|96
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:46:49
|97
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:46:53
|98
|Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
|0:46:55
|99
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:48:10
|100
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|0:48:41
|101
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:49:00
|102
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:49:18
|103
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:52:29
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:52:50
|105
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|106
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|1:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|pts
|2
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|51
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|39
|5
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|30
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|29
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|8
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|28
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|10
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|11
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|24
|13
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|19
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|18
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|17
|16
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|14
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|21
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|22
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|11
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|24
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|8
|26
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|7
|27
|César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
|6
|28
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|29
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|5
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|33
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|4
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|3
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|36
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|37
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|60
|pts
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|40
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|35
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|9
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos
|16
|10
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|11
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|11
|13
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|8
|14
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|15
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|16
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|17
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|19
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|3
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|3
|23
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|2
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|2
|27
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|29
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|1
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
