Ivan Sosa wins 2019 Vuelta a Burgos

Team Ineos climber victorious in final stage to Lagunas de Neila

Image 1 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) at Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 7

Rui Costa (UAE) second on final stage at Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) wins final stage and overall title at Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) wins Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) at Vuelta a Burgos

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 7

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) secured overall victory for a second consecutive year at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain, winning the final stage on the mountain finish of Lagunas de Neila to extend his winning margin.

The 21-year-old Colombian won stage 3 to Picon Blanco and started the final stage in the purple race leader's jersey. The final climb to Lagunas de Neila was steep and sparked several late attacks but Sosa waited until the final 500 metres to attack himself, catch Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and win alone.

He finished eight seconds ahead of Costa, with Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) third at 14 seconds, just ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar) on his return to racing.

In the final overall classification, Sosa beat Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Murias) by 31 seconds, with Carapaz third at 42 seconds.

"In the final kilometres, the team helped me to so much, they went full gas and it was fantastic. As we were approaching the final kilometre, I was a bit on the limit, so I tried to accelerate and bridge to Rui Costa as he looked strong. And then I was able to attack again," Sosa said in a Team Ineos press release.

"I'm so happy with the team, happy that they believed in me, as this is such a big result for me. I'm very excited about this win."

The climb to the finish was the biggest feature of the 146km stage, with riders trying to get away early in the hope of staying away and snatching at least the stage glory. However Team Ineos kept a firm grip on the race all day, gradually pulling back a 17-rider break before the climb up to the finish.

Androni Giocattoli climber Daniel Muñoz was the first to accelerate with nine kilometers to go and he caught last attacker Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior) as the climb to Lagunas de Neila started to bite.

After the gradient shook out the peloton, Carapaz launched the first attack from the overall contenders with 2.5km to go. He was followed by Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Murias) and Costa, but Kenny Elissonde was there to help Sosa control the attacks and dragged his teammate back into contention.

Costa was determined to try to win and hit out alone on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap and looked strong but had gone a little early, giving Sosa something to aim for.

When the young Colombian accelerated with 400 metres to go he quickly distanced his rivals, swept up Costa and then surged onto win alone.

Sosa's victory confirmed why he is likely to be a key part of the Team Ineos squad for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos3:33:53
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:14
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
7Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:37
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:41
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:43
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:00
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:09
13David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:01:14
14Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:29
15Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:37
16Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:41
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:07
18Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:31
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:41
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:18
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:25
23Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team
24Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:43
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:03:45
28Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:09
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:04:18
31Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:44
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:04:54
33Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:05:32
34Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:05:54
36Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:56
37Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:06:14
39José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:07:11
41Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:07:17
42Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:07:54
43Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
44Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
45Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:10
47Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:08:58
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:01
49Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:09:33
50Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
51Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
52Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
53Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
54Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
55Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
56Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:40
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:44
58Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:10:10
59Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:28
60Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
61Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:10:59
62Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:18
63Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:12:12
65Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:13
68Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior
69Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
70Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
71Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
72Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:26
73Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
74Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:13:33
75Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:13:54
76Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:14:24
77Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
78Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:14:54
79Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:14:56
80Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:08
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:15:27
82Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
85Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
86Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
87Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:28
88Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:19:02
89Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:19:17
90Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:19:25
91Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
93Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
94Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:21:40
96Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
97Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
98Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
99Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
100Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
103Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:21:43
104Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
105Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:21:48
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFEduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
DNFRafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos25pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data16
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team14
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team12
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country10
7Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country8
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels6
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos5
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data4
13David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos3
14Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
15Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates25
3Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data20
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team16
5Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior12
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team12
7Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country10
8Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country8
10Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels3
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos2
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH2
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data1
17Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1
18Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos18:53:44
2Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:31
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:42
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:13
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:18
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:39
8David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos0:01:44
9Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:52
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:05
11Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:49
12Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:39
13Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:54
14Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:16
15Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:44
16Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:48
17Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:21
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:27
19Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team0:06:59
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:02
21Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:32
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:50
23Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:08:13
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:02
26Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:09:07
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:09:50
28José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:10:07
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:10:21
30Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:10:55
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:15
32César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto0:11:30
33Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:12:51
34Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:52
35Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:12:55
36Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:44
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:14:07
38Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:45
39Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:14:50
40Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:15:16
41Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:15:31
42Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:30
43Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:16:48
44Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:17:19
45Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:44
46Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:02
47Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:04
48Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:18:30
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:18:36
50Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:19:03
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:14
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:19:50
53Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:12
54Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:43
55Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:21:05
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
57Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:22:22
58Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto0:22:32
59Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior0:22:39
60Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:54
61Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:24:08
62Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:24:17
63Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:25:08
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:27
66Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:03
67Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:40
68Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:27:42
69Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:46
70Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:21
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:03
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:30:33
73Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:30:57
74Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:59
75Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:31:04
76Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:31:16
77Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:32:53
78Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:32
79Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:33:59
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:34:43
81Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:35:07
82Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:35:38
83Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:06
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:36:10
85Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:37:25
86Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:38:04
87Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:39:16
88Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:40:24
89Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:42:12
90Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:42:53
91Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:42:56
92Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data0:43:36
93Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:44:06
94Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:44:17
95Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:25
96Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:46:49
97Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:46:53
98Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior0:46:55
99Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:48:10
100Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi0:48:41
101Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos0:49:00
102Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:49:18
103Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:52:29
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:52:50
105Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team0:56:49
106Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto1:00:37

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA57pts
2Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos51
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates50
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team39
5Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country30
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team29
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data29
8Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos28
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
10Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates26
11Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team25
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels24
13Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo19
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels18
15David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos17
16Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior14
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12
21Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
22Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country11
23Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
24Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy9
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels8
26Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto7
27César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto6
28Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country6
29Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos5
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team5
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data4
33Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi4
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH3
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3
36Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
37Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos60pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior40
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country35
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team26
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates26
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data24
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team18
9David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos16
10Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH13
11Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels11
13Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country8
14Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH6
15Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
16Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
17Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
19Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy4
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates4
21Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto3
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos3
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team2
25Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi2
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels2
27Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team2
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data1
29Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels1
31Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

