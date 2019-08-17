Image 1 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Rui Costa (UAE) second on final stage at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) wins final stage and overall title at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) wins Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) secured overall victory for a second consecutive year at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain, winning the final stage on the mountain finish of Lagunas de Neila to extend his winning margin.

The 21-year-old Colombian won stage 3 to Picon Blanco and started the final stage in the purple race leader's jersey. The final climb to Lagunas de Neila was steep and sparked several late attacks but Sosa waited until the final 500 metres to attack himself, catch Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and win alone.

He finished eight seconds ahead of Costa, with Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) third at 14 seconds, just ahead of Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar) on his return to racing.

In the final overall classification, Sosa beat Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi Murias) by 31 seconds, with Carapaz third at 42 seconds.

"In the final kilometres, the team helped me to so much, they went full gas and it was fantastic. As we were approaching the final kilometre, I was a bit on the limit, so I tried to accelerate and bridge to Rui Costa as he looked strong. And then I was able to attack again," Sosa said in a Team Ineos press release.

"I'm so happy with the team, happy that they believed in me, as this is such a big result for me. I'm very excited about this win."

The climb to the finish was the biggest feature of the 146km stage, with riders trying to get away early in the hope of staying away and snatching at least the stage glory. However Team Ineos kept a firm grip on the race all day, gradually pulling back a 17-rider break before the climb up to the finish.

Androni Giocattoli climber Daniel Muñoz was the first to accelerate with nine kilometers to go and he caught last attacker Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior) as the climb to Lagunas de Neila started to bite.

After the gradient shook out the peloton, Carapaz launched the first attack from the overall contenders with 2.5km to go. He was followed by Sergio Samitier (Euskadi Murias) and Costa, but Kenny Elissonde was there to help Sosa control the attacks and dragged his teammate back into contention.

Costa was determined to try to win and hit out alone on the steepest part of the climb. He got a gap and looked strong but had gone a little early, giving Sosa something to aim for.

When the young Colombian accelerated with 400 metres to go he quickly distanced his rivals, swept up Costa and then surged onto win alone.

Sosa's victory confirmed why he is likely to be a key part of the Team Ineos squad for the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 3:33:53 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:14 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 7 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:37 9 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:41 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:43 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:00 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:09 13 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:01:14 14 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:29 15 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:37 16 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:41 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:07 18 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:31 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:41 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:18 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:25 23 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 24 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:43 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:03:45 28 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:09 30 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:04:18 31 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:44 32 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:04:54 33 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:05:32 34 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:05:54 36 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:56 37 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 38 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:06:14 39 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:07:11 41 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:17 42 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:07:54 43 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 44 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 45 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:10 47 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:08:58 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:01 49 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:09:33 50 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 51 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 54 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 55 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:40 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:44 58 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:10:10 59 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:28 60 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 61 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:10:59 62 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:18 63 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:12 65 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:13 68 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 69 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 70 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 72 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:26 73 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 74 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:13:33 75 Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 0:13:54 76 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:14:24 77 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:14:54 79 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:56 80 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:08 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:15:27 82 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 83 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 84 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 85 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 86 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 87 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:28 88 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:02 89 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:19:17 90 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:19:25 91 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 93 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 94 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:21:40 96 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 97 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 98 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 99 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 100 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 103 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:21:43 104 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:21:48 DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team DNF Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels DNF Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52-FC Porto

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 25 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 16 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 14 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 12 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 7 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 8 9 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 6 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 5 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 13 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 3 14 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 15 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 20 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 16 5 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 12 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 12 7 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 8 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 8 10 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 3 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 2 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 1 17 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 18:53:44 2 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:31 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:42 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:13 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:18 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:39 8 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 0:01:44 9 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:52 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:05 11 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:49 12 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:39 13 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:54 14 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:16 15 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:44 16 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:48 17 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:21 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:27 19 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:59 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:02 21 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:32 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:50 23 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:08:13 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:09:02 26 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:09:07 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:09:50 28 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:10:07 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:10:21 30 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:10:55 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:15 32 César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:11:30 33 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:12:51 34 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:52 35 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:12:55 36 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:44 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:07 38 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:45 39 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:50 40 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:16 41 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:15:31 42 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:30 43 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:16:48 44 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:17:19 45 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:44 46 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:02 47 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:18:04 48 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:18:30 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:36 50 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:03 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:14 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:50 53 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:12 54 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:43 55 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:05 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 57 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:22:22 58 Joaquim Ricardo Soares Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:22:32 59 Rémi Capron (Fra) IAM Excelsior 0:22:39 60 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:54 61 Matthew Beers (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:08 62 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:24:17 63 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:08 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:27 66 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:03 67 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:40 68 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:27:42 69 Jefferson Cepeda (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:46 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:21 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:30:03 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:30:33 73 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:30:57 74 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:59 75 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:31:04 76 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:31:16 77 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:32:53 78 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:33:32 79 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:33:59 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:34:43 81 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:35:07 82 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:35:38 83 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:06 84 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:36:10 85 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:37:25 86 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:38:04 87 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:39:16 88 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:40:24 89 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:42:12 90 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:53 91 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:42:56 92 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data 0:43:36 93 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:44:06 94 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:44:17 95 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:25 96 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:46:49 97 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:46:53 98 Corey Davis (USA) IAM Excelsior 0:46:55 99 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:48:10 100 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 0:48:41 101 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos 0:49:00 102 Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:49:18 103 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:52:29 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:52:50 105 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 0:56:49 106 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) W52-FC Porto 1:00:37

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 pts 2 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 51 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 50 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 39 5 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 30 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 29 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 29 8 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 28 9 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 10 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 26 11 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 25 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 24 13 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 19 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 18 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Ineos 17 16 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 17 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) IAM Excelsior 14 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 21 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 22 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 11 23 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 24 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 9 25 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 8 26 Rui Pedro Carvalho Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 7 27 César Lima Fonte (Por) W52-FC Porto 6 28 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 6 29 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 5 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 5 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 4 33 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 4 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 3 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 36 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 37 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2