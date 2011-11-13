Surita tops from breakaway
Cotumba further extends race lead
Stage 7a: Plaza de la Loba (Obrajes - La Paz) - San Pablo de Tiquina
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gilber Zurita (Bol)
|3:13:59
|2
|Juan Cotumba (Bol)
|3
|Peter Campero (Bol)
|0:00:03
|4
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
|5
|Maky Roman (Ven)
|6
|Jimmi Briceno (Ven)
|0:00:09
|7
|Victor Nino (Col)
|8
|Álvaro Duarte (Col)
|0:00:15
|9
|Luis Checa (Bol)
|0:00:31
|10
|Samuel Alaka (Bol)
|0:00:47
|11
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven)
|12
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)
|0:00:54
|13
|Álvaro Dávalos (Bol)
|14
|Herminio Cortez (Bol)
|15
|Ronald Luza (Per)
|16
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredo (Col)
|17
|Basilio Ramos (Bol)
|18
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)
|0:01:19
|19
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)
|20
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol)
|21
|Alexis Rojas Diaz (Col)
|22
|Erik Castanos (Ecu)
|23
|Luis Díaz (Ven)
|24
|Victor Tarqui (Bol)
|0:02:52
|25
|Heriberto Acosta (Bol)
|0:02:59
|26
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol)
|0:06:28
|27
|Cristian Talero (Col)
|0:06:31
|28
|Rodrigo Rodriguez (Bol)
|0:15:39
|29
|Efraín Carvajal (Bol)
|30
|Pedro Chambilla (Bol)
|31
|Fernando Espindola (Bol)
|0:21:39
|32
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|0:24:55
|33
|Rubén Ibañez (Bol)
|34
|Richard Acarapi (Bol)
|35
|Daniel Carvajal (Bol)
|36
|Hernán Miranda (Arg)
|37
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|38
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu)
|39
|Yonathan Salinas (Ven)
|0:26:18
|40
|Simon Thomas (GBr)
|0:26:28
|41
|Yamil Cruz (Bol)
|0:26:54
|42
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:31:36
|43
|Deybi Reque (Bol)
|44
|Juan Miguel Pérez (Spa)
|0:34:02
|45
|Fernando Barroso (Arg)
|46
|Wilber Juchani (Bol)
|47
|Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Spa)
|48
|Enrique Abasto (Bol)
|49
|Juan Carlos Ruiz Garzon (Ven)
|50
|Carlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)
|51
|Donizeti Vazquez (Mex)
|52
|Óscar Ortega (Bol)
|53
|Javier Rodríguez (Mex)
|54
|Yamil Carlos Montano (Bol)
|55
|Edsson Huanca (Bol)
|56
|Jose Bone Leon (Ecu)
|57
|Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col)
|0:38:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Cotumba (Bol)
|28:00:22
|2
|Maky Roman (Ven)
|0:04:01
|3
|Victor Nino (Col)
|0:04:56
|4
|Jimmi Briceno (Ven)
|0:05:03
|5
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
|0:05:45
|6
|Álvaro Duarte (Col)
|0:06:38
|7
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven)
|0:07:03
|8
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)
|0:09:31
|9
|Victor Tarqui (Bol)
|0:13:35
|10
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)
|0:16:06
|11
|Peter Campero (Bol)
|0:16:12
|12
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol)
|0:16:37
|13
|Samuel Alaka (Bol)
|0:17:42
|14
|Alexis Rojas Diaz (Col)
|0:18:05
|15
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredo (Col)
|0:18:47
|16
|Erik Castanos (Ecu)
|0:19:06
|17
|Luis Checa (Bol)
|0:21:17
|18
|Cristian Talero (Col)
|0:23:12
|19
|Gilber Zurita (Bol)
|0:23:45
|20
|Basilio Ramos (Bol)
|0:30:39
|21
|Herminio Cortez (Bol)
|0:36:15
|22
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)
|0:36:50
|23
|Ronald Luza (Per)
|0:41:36
|24
|Luis Díaz (Ven)
|0:42:26
|25
|Pedro Chambilla (Bol)
|0:43:41
|26
|Rodrigo Rodriguez (Bol)
|0:49:39
|27
|Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col)
|0:49:54
|28
|Fernando Espindola (Bol)
|0:59:22
|29
|Richard Acarapi (Bol)
|1:05:03
|30
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol)
|1:05:34
|31
|Efraín Carvajal (Bol)
|1:06:58
|32
|Simon Thomas (GBr)
|1:08:52
|33
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu)
|1:10:03
|34
|Heriberto Acosta (Bol)
|1:11:08
|35
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|1:14:29
|36
|Yonathan Salinas (Ven)
|1:22:05
|37
|Yamil Carlos Montano (Bol)
|1:23:26
|38
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|1:26:28
|39
|Álvaro Dávalos (Bol)
|1:27:13
|40
|Rubén Ibañez (Bol)
|1:28:15
|41
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
|1:28:58
|42
|Juan Carlos Ruiz Garzon (Ven)
|1:30:14
|43
|Enrique Abasto (Bol)
|1:30:24
|44
|Wilber Juchani (Bol)
|1:32:35
|45
|Yamil Cruz (Bol)
|1:39:18
|46
|Javier Rodríguez (Mex)
|1:41:42
|47
|Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Spa)
|1:47:32
|48
|Daniel Carvajal (Bol)
|1:52:52
|49
|Óscar Ortega (Bol)
|1:58:24
|50
|Hernán Miranda (Arg)
|2:01:20
|51
|Jose Bone Leon (Ecu)
|2:01:47
|52
|Fernando Barroso (Arg)
|2:01:56
|53
|Carlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)
|2:02:58
|54
|Donizeti Vazquez (Mex)
|2:19:05
|55
|Juan Miguel Pérez (Spa)
|2:23:52
|56
|Deybi Reque (Bol)
|2:45:07
|57
|Edsson Huanca (Bol)
|3:06:32
