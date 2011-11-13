Trending

Surita tops from breakaway

Cotumba further extends race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gilber Zurita (Bol)3:13:59
2Juan Cotumba (Bol)
3Peter Campero (Bol)0:00:03
4Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
5Maky Roman (Ven)
6Jimmi Briceno (Ven)0:00:09
7Victor Nino (Col)
8Álvaro Duarte (Col)0:00:15
9Luis Checa (Bol)0:00:31
10Samuel Alaka (Bol)0:00:47
11Yeisson Delgado (Ven)
12Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)0:00:54
13Álvaro Dávalos (Bol)
14Herminio Cortez (Bol)
15Ronald Luza (Per)
16Miguel Angel Nino Corredo (Col)
17Basilio Ramos (Bol)
18Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)0:01:19
19Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)
20Lenin Zubieta (Bol)
21Alexis Rojas Diaz (Col)
22Erik Castanos (Ecu)
23Luis Díaz (Ven)
24Victor Tarqui (Bol)0:02:52
25Heriberto Acosta (Bol)0:02:59
26Horacio Gallardo (Bol)0:06:28
27Cristian Talero (Col)0:06:31
28Rodrigo Rodriguez (Bol)0:15:39
29Efraín Carvajal (Bol)
30Pedro Chambilla (Bol)
31Fernando Espindola (Bol)0:21:39
32José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:24:55
33Rubén Ibañez (Bol)
34Richard Acarapi (Bol)
35Daniel Carvajal (Bol)
36Hernán Miranda (Arg)
37Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
38Jose Ragonessi (Ecu)
39Yonathan Salinas (Ven)0:26:18
40Simon Thomas (GBr)0:26:28
41Yamil Cruz (Bol)0:26:54
42Josep Betalu (Spa)0:31:36
43Deybi Reque (Bol)
44Juan Miguel Pérez (Spa)0:34:02
45Fernando Barroso (Arg)
46Wilber Juchani (Bol)
47Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Spa)
48Enrique Abasto (Bol)
49Juan Carlos Ruiz Garzon (Ven)
50Carlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)
51Donizeti Vazquez (Mex)
52Óscar Ortega (Bol)
53Javier Rodríguez (Mex)
54Yamil Carlos Montano (Bol)
55Edsson Huanca (Bol)
56Jose Bone Leon (Ecu)
57Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col)0:38:54

General classification after stage 7a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Cotumba (Bol)28:00:22
2Maky Roman (Ven)0:04:01
3Victor Nino (Col)0:04:56
4Jimmi Briceno (Ven)0:05:03
5Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)0:05:45
6Álvaro Duarte (Col)0:06:38
7Yeisson Delgado (Ven)0:07:03
8Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col)0:09:31
9Victor Tarqui (Bol)0:13:35
10Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)0:16:06
11Peter Campero (Bol)0:16:12
12Horacio Gallardo (Bol)0:16:37
13Samuel Alaka (Bol)0:17:42
14Alexis Rojas Diaz (Col)0:18:05
15Miguel Angel Nino Corredo (Col)0:18:47
16Erik Castanos (Ecu)0:19:06
17Luis Checa (Bol)0:21:17
18Cristian Talero (Col)0:23:12
19Gilber Zurita (Bol)0:23:45
20Basilio Ramos (Bol)0:30:39
21Herminio Cortez (Bol)0:36:15
22Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex)0:36:50
23Ronald Luza (Per)0:41:36
24Luis Díaz (Ven)0:42:26
25Pedro Chambilla (Bol)0:43:41
26Rodrigo Rodriguez (Bol)0:49:39
27Wilson Fernando Cepeda Cuervo (Col)0:49:54
28Fernando Espindola (Bol)0:59:22
29Richard Acarapi (Bol)1:05:03
30Lenin Zubieta (Bol)1:05:34
31Efraín Carvajal (Bol)1:06:58
32Simon Thomas (GBr)1:08:52
33Jose Ragonessi (Ecu)1:10:03
34Heriberto Acosta (Bol)1:11:08
35José Juan Escarcega (Mex)1:14:29
36Yonathan Salinas (Ven)1:22:05
37Yamil Carlos Montano (Bol)1:23:26
38Josep Betalu (Spa)1:26:28
39Álvaro Dávalos (Bol)1:27:13
40Rubén Ibañez (Bol)1:28:15
41Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)1:28:58
42Juan Carlos Ruiz Garzon (Ven)1:30:14
43Enrique Abasto (Bol)1:30:24
44Wilber Juchani (Bol)1:32:35
45Yamil Cruz (Bol)1:39:18
46Javier Rodríguez (Mex)1:41:42
47Joseba Leon Gutierrez (Spa)1:47:32
48Daniel Carvajal (Bol)1:52:52
49Óscar Ortega (Bol)1:58:24
50Hernán Miranda (Arg)2:01:20
51Jose Bone Leon (Ecu)2:01:47
52Fernando Barroso (Arg)2:01:56
53Carlos Manuel Hernandez Santana (Mex)2:02:58
54Donizeti Vazquez (Mex)2:19:05
55Juan Miguel Pérez (Spa)2:23:52
56Deybi Reque (Bol)2:45:07
57Edsson Huanca (Bol)3:06:32

Latest on Cyclingnews