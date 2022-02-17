Ruta del Sol: Covi wins stage 2
UAE Team Emirates rider takes race leader's jersey with victory at Alcalá la Real
Alessandro Covi won stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol on the cobbled, twisting uphill finish to Alcalá la Real, after the rolling 150km through the olive groves stage hurt everyone in the peloton.
The UAE Team Emirates rider attacked early, in the steep finale kilometre, kicked twice as the chasers closed the gap, and managed to stay away to win. Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was strong on the steep climb but was unable to close the gap on Covi and finished second as he did in 2021. Ivan Sosa (Movistar) was third after bumping shoulders with Lopez.
Stage 1 winner Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) was distanced with two kilometres to go and so Covi took the race leader’s yellow jersey.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:57:46
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|6
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|10
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9:15:01
|2
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:05
|3
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
