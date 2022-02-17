Ruta del Sol: Covi wins stage 2

UAE Team Emirates rider takes race leader's jersey with victory at Alcalá la Real

Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) rides stage 2 in blue Intermediate Sprint jersey (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
All good at the start in Archidona for GC leader Rune Herregodts of (Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the yellow Leader jersey (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) rides in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Belgian Rune Herregodts of Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise rides in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
José Félix Parra of Equipo Kern Pharma leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Scenery on 150.6km stage 2 from Archidona to Alcalá La Real (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Riders working to create a break early on stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Callups for stage 2 are (L-R) Ander Okamika Bengoetxea of Burgos - BH in green points jersey, Stephen Bassett of Human Powered Health Team blue Intermediate Sprint Jersey and Rune Herregodts of Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise in yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
The main breakaway: Kamil Malecki of Lotto Soudal, Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri of Team Caja Rural-Alea, Gotzon Martin Sanz of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi, José Félix Parra of Equipo Kern Pharma and Diego Pablo Sevilla of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Alessandro Covi won stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol on the cobbled, twisting uphill finish to Alcalá la Real, after the rolling 150km through the olive groves stage hurt everyone in the peloton.

The UAE Team Emirates rider attacked early, in the steep finale kilometre, kicked twice as the chasers closed the gap, and managed to stay away to win. Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) was strong on the steep climb but was unable to close the gap on Covi and finished second as he did in 2021. Ivan Sosa (Movistar) was third after bumping shoulders with Lopez.

Stage 1 winner Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise) was distanced with two kilometres to go and so Covi took the race leader’s yellow jersey. 

More to follow.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:46
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:03
3Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:04
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
5Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05
6Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
10Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9:15:01
2Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:05
3Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:10
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:11
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
6Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16

