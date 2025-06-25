Recommended reading

What does Diego Ulissi have in common with cycling superstars Sean Kelly, Erik Zabel, and Tom Boonen?

By published

35-year-old solos to Giro dell'Appennino victory to continue 16-year win streak

Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana) celebrates his win at the 2025 Giro dell&#039;Appennino (credit: US Pontedecimo/Giro dell&#039;Appennino)
Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana) celebrates his win at the 2025 Giro dell'Appennino (Image credit: US Pontedecimo/Giro dell'Appennino)

Tuesday's Giro dell'Appennino was a minor event on the June racing calendar, a 1.1-ranked race stretching 199km from Novi Ligure to Genoa on Italy's Ligurian coast. A handful of WorldTour teams mingled among Italian ProTeams and a slew of Continental teams, including eight home-based squads.

With no international television coverage and none of cycling's star names on the startlist, it's understandable if the 86th edition of the race passed fans by. However, the 2025 Giro dell'Appennino hosted a historic win as Diego Ulissi soloed home.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.