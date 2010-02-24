Image 1 of 5 Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank) time trialed himself to a stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Overall race leader Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) races to fourth and the race's overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Track specialist Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) proved he's reaching prime form ahead of the World Championships by besting the Olympic pursuit champion Bradley Wiggins in the 10,9 kilometer time trial in Malaga on the fourth stage of Vuelta Andalucia Ruta del Sol.

Rasmussen put five seconds into Team Sky's Wiggins, coming in as the only rider to break 13 minutes at 12:59. His teammate Jens Voigt, chasing a podium position in the overall, fell just one second short of getting ahead of former GC leader Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC).

”It was an amazing experience to follow Alex from the car today. I knew Wiggins' intermediates and I knew he was the man to beat and Alex was a few seconds better than him most of the way. In the overall position, Jens (Voigt) was only one second away from the podium and it surely would have put the icing on the cake to have finished third overall as well. But make no mistake, it was a good day for us”, said Saxo Bank director, Kim Andersen.

Australian Michael Rogers came in fourth on the stage, but rocketed up the GC into first overall, now 19 seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck.

"It's been a long time since I led a stage race. I think the last time was in the Tour of Switzerland back in 2005, so it's good to be back on the podium again," Rogers said.

"I'm very happy. I worked hard this winter and changed just about everything I could training-wise, and it seems like the training changes have been working. I had quite good condition in the Tour Down Under, and my next big target is Tirreno-Adriatico, but of course we'll defend the lead as hard as we can here on the final stage."

Full Results 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:59 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:28 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:30 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:34 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:38 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:43 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:47 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 17 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 18 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:52 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 20 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 22 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:54 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 24 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:55 25 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:59 26 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:00 28 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 31 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 32 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:04 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:05 34 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 35 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:06 36 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 37 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:12 38 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:14 40 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:15 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 44 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 45 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 47 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:17 48 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 49 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:19 50 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:22 51 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:24 53 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:26 54 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:27 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:28 58 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 59 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 61 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 63 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:33 64 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:35 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 67 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:38 68 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:40 69 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:45 70 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 71 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 72 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:49 73 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:50 74 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 75 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:57 76 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:11 77 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:02:16 78 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:02:42 79 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:48 80 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:50 81 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:58 82 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:09 DNS Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 25 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12 6 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 10 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 8 9 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 6 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 5 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Teams 1 Team HTC - Columbia 39:41:00 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 3 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 4 Team Milram 0:01:31 5 Rabobank 0:01:37 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:55 7 Skil - Shimano 0:02:11 8 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:02:19 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 10 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:59 11 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:09 12 Caja Rural 0:03:18 13 Carmiooro NGC 0:03:49

General classification after stage 4 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 13:52:09 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 3 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:30 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:31 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:35 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:38 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 8 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:46 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 12 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:58 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:00 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:01 15 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:11 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:27 17 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:57 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:03 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:05 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:45 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:25 22 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:41 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:58 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:04 25 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:09 26 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:14 27 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:23 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:30 30 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:38 31 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:51 32 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:05 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:24 34 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:52 35 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:58 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:02 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:09 38 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 39 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:25 40 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:06:43 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:46 42 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:50 43 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:02 44 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:07:03 45 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:07:19 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:24 47 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:30 48 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:54 49 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:08:00 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:01 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 52 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:08 53 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:08:11 54 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:12 55 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:08:13 56 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:08:18 57 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:51 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:21 60 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47 61 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:09:49 62 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:53 63 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:08 64 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:43 65 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 66 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:30 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:31 68 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:12:37 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:52 70 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:14:33 71 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:20 72 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:33 73 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:54 74 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:18 75 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:22 76 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 0:16:39 77 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:58 78 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:48 79 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:12 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:38 81 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:43 82 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:21:08

Points classification 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 50 pts 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 30 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 6 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 25 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 24 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 20 9 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 17 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 17 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 14 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 13 19 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 13 20 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 21 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 12 22 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 10 23 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 10 24 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 7 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 5 29 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 30 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 4 32 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 33 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 34 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 35 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia -6

Mountains classification 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 16 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 12 4 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 10 5 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 7 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 8 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 4 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 11 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 1 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1

Sprint classification 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 pts 2 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 4 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 5 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 2 6 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 2 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1 10 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1 11 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 1 12 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Combination classification 1 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 13 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 32 5 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 32 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 87 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 7 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 19 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 26 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 29 12 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 31 13 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 14 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 35 16 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 17 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 37 18 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 37 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 37 20 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 39 21 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 40 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 42 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 25 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 49 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 27 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 50 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 51 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 30 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 62 31 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 65 32 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 33 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 71 34 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 74 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 75 36 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 37 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 85 38 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 90 39 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 91 40 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 108 41 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 42 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 115

Regional rider classification 1 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 2 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 8 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 9 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 11 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 12 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 13 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 14 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 15 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 16 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 17 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural