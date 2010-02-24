Rasmussen nails time trial win
Rogers takes the lead on GC
Track specialist Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) proved he's reaching prime form ahead of the World Championships by besting the Olympic pursuit champion Bradley Wiggins in the 10,9 kilometer time trial in Malaga on the fourth stage of Vuelta Andalucia Ruta del Sol.
Rasmussen put five seconds into Team Sky's Wiggins, coming in as the only rider to break 13 minutes at 12:59. His teammate Jens Voigt, chasing a podium position in the overall, fell just one second short of getting ahead of former GC leader Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC).
”It was an amazing experience to follow Alex from the car today. I knew Wiggins' intermediates and I knew he was the man to beat and Alex was a few seconds better than him most of the way. In the overall position, Jens (Voigt) was only one second away from the podium and it surely would have put the icing on the cake to have finished third overall as well. But make no mistake, it was a good day for us”, said Saxo Bank director, Kim Andersen.
Australian Michael Rogers came in fourth on the stage, but rocketed up the GC into first overall, now 19 seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck.
"It's been a long time since I led a stage race. I think the last time was in the Tour of Switzerland back in 2005, so it's good to be back on the podium again," Rogers said.
"I'm very happy. I worked hard this winter and changed just about everything I could training-wise, and it seems like the training changes have been working. I had quite good condition in the Tour Down Under, and my next big target is Tirreno-Adriatico, but of course we'll defend the lead as hard as we can here on the final stage."
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:59
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|6
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:28
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:34
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:38
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:43
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:47
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|17
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|18
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|20
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:54
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:55
|25
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:59
|26
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:00
|28
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|32
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:04
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:05
|34
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|35
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:01:06
|36
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|37
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:12
|38
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:14
|40
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:15
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|44
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|45
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|47
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:17
|48
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:19
|50
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:22
|51
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:24
|53
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:26
|54
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:27
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:28
|58
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|63
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:33
|64
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:35
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|67
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:38
|68
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:40
|69
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:45
|70
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|71
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|72
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:49
|73
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:50
|74
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|75
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:57
|76
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:11
|77
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:02:16
|78
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:02:42
|79
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:48
|80
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:50
|81
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:58
|82
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:09
|DNS
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|6
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|8
|9
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|39:41:00
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Team Milram
|0:01:31
|5
|Rabobank
|0:01:37
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:55
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:11
|8
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:19
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:59
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:09
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:03:18
|13
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:49
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|13:52:09
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:30
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:31
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:35
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:38
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|8
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:46
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|12
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:58
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:00
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:01
|15
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:11
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|17
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:57
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:03
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:05
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:45
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:25
|22
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:41
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:58
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|25
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:09
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:14
|27
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:23
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:30
|30
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:38
|31
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|32
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:05
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:05:24
|34
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:52
|35
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:58
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:09
|38
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:25
|40
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:06:43
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:46
|42
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:50
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|44
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:07:03
|45
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:07:19
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:24
|47
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:30
|48
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:54
|49
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:08:00
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:08
|53
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:11
|54
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:12
|55
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:08:13
|56
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:08:18
|57
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:51
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:21
|60
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|61
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:09:49
|62
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:53
|63
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:08
|64
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|65
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|66
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:30
|67
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:31
|68
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:12:37
|69
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:52
|70
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:14:33
|71
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:20
|72
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:33
|73
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:54
|74
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:18
|75
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:22
|76
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|0:16:39
|77
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:58
|78
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:48
|79
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:12
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:38
|81
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:43
|82
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:21:08
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|50
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|6
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|25
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|24
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|9
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|14
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|19
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|20
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|21
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|22
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|23
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|24
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|29
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|30
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|32
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|33
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|34
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|-6
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|16
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|12
|4
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|5
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|7
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|8
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|11
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|15
|pts
|2
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|4
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|5
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|6
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|10
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|12
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|13
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|5
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|32
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|87
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|11
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|12
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|13
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|14
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|16
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|17
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|37
|18
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|37
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|20
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|21
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|40
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|25
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|49
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|27
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|50
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|30
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|31
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|32
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|33
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|34
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|74
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|75
|36
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|37
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|85
|38
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|39
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|91
|40
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|108
|41
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|42
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|115
|1
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|8
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|10
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|11
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|12
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|13
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|15
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|16
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|17
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|41:37:50
|2
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:58
|4
|Team Milram
|0:01:45
|5
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:49
|6
|Rabobank
|0:02:39
|7
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:36
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:08:12
|11
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:08:20
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:12:19
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:41
