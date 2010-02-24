Trending

Rasmussen nails time trial win

Rogers takes the lead on GC

Image 1 of 5

Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank) time trialed himself to a stage win.

Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank) time trialed himself to a stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Overall race leader Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) on the podium.

Overall race leader Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC)

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) races to fourth and the race's overall lead.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) races to fourth and the race's overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Track specialist Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) proved he's reaching prime form ahead of the World Championships by besting the Olympic pursuit champion Bradley Wiggins in the 10,9 kilometer time trial in Malaga on the fourth stage of Vuelta Andalucia Ruta del Sol.

Rasmussen put five seconds into Team Sky's Wiggins, coming in as the only rider to break 13 minutes at 12:59. His teammate Jens Voigt, chasing a podium position in the overall, fell just one second short of getting ahead of former GC leader Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC).

”It was an amazing experience to follow Alex from the car today. I knew Wiggins' intermediates and I knew he was the man to beat and Alex was a few seconds better than him most of the way. In the overall position, Jens (Voigt) was only one second away from the podium and it surely would have put the icing on the cake to have finished third overall as well. But make no mistake, it was a good day for us”, said Saxo Bank director, Kim Andersen.

Australian Michael Rogers came in fourth on the stage, but rocketed up the GC into first overall, now 19 seconds ahead of Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van den Broeck.

"It's been a long time since I led a stage race. I think the last time was in the Tour of Switzerland back in 2005, so it's good to be back on the podium again," Rogers said.

"I'm very happy. I worked hard this winter and changed just about everything I could training-wise, and it seems like the training changes have been working. I had quite good condition in the Tour Down Under, and my next big target is Tirreno-Adriatico, but of course we'll defend the lead as hard as we can here on the final stage."

Full Results
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:59
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:05
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:28
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:34
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:38
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:43
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:47
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
17Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
18Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:52
19Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
20Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
22Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:54
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:55
25Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:59
26André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:00
28Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
31Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
32Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:04
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:05
34Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
35Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:01:06
36Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
37Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:12
38Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
39Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:14
40Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:15
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
44Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
45Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
47Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:17
48Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
49Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:19
50Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:22
51Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:24
53Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:26
54Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:27
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:01:28
58Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
59Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
61Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
63David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:33
64Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:35
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
67David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:38
68Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:40
69Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:45
70Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
71Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
72Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:49
73Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:50
74Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
75Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:57
76Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:02:11
77Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:02:16
78Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:02:42
79Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:48
80Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC0:02:50
81Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:58
82Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:04:09
DNSKjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank25pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia14
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank12
6Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia10
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank9
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank8
9Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia6
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram5
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Teams
1Team HTC - Columbia39:41:00
2Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
3Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
4Team Milram0:01:31
5Rabobank0:01:37
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:55
7Skil - Shimano0:02:11
8Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:19
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:59
11Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:09
12Caja Rural0:03:18
13Carmiooro NGC0:03:49

General classification after stage 4
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia13:52:09
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
3Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:30
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:31
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:35
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:38
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
8Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:46
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
12Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:58
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:00
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:01
15Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:11
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:27
17Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:57
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:02:03
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:05
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:45
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:25
22Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:41
23Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:58
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:04
25Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:09
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:14
27Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:23
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:30
30Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:38
31Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:51
32Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:05
33Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:05:24
34Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:52
35Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:58
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:02
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:06:09
38Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
39Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:25
40Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:06:43
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:46
42Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:50
43Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:02
44Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:07:03
45Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:07:19
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:24
47Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:30
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:54
49Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:08:00
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:01
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:08
53Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:11
54David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:12
55Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:08:13
56Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:08:18
57Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:51
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:21
60Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:47
61Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:09:49
62Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:53
63Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:10:08
64Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:43
65Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
66Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:30
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:31
68Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:12:37
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:12:52
70Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:14:33
71Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:15:20
72David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:33
73André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:54
74Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:18
75Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:22
76Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC0:16:39
77Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:58
78Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:48
79Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:12
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:38
81Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:43
82Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:21:08

Points classification
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank50pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank41
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank30
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia28
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
6Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC25
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank24
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram20
9Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano20
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia17
14Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
17Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur14
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank13
19Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram13
20Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur12
21Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC12
22Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank10
23Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia10
24Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur9
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram7
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
28Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank5
29Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
30Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram4
32Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
33Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
35Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia-6

Mountains classification
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur16
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC12
4Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC10
5Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
7Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur5
8Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural4
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
11Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC1
12Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1

Sprint classification
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur15pts
2Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
4Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
5Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram2
6Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
8Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC2
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1
10Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1
11Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural1
12Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural1

Combination classification
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13pts
2Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC13
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia15
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank32
5Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur32
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC87
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank7
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia19
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram26
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank29
12Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram31
13Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini34
14Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur34
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram35
16Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team37
17Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur37
18Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur37
19Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia37
20Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank39
21Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto40
22Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank40
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank42
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team46
25Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur49
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team50
27Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank50
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram51
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team59
30Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team62
31Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural65
32Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team68
33Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia71
34Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur74
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram75
36Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini79
37Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC85
38Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team90
39Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano91
40Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice108
41Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini112
42Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia115

Regional rider classification
1Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
5Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
2Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
6Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
7Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
8Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
9Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
10Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
11Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
12Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
13Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
14Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
15Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
16Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
17Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams classification
1Team Saxo Bank41:37:50
2Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
3Team HTC - Columbia0:00:58
4Team Milram0:01:45
5Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:49
6Rabobank0:02:39
7Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:17
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
9Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:36
10Skil - Shimano0:08:12
11Carmiooro NGC0:08:20
12Caja Rural0:12:19
13CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:41

