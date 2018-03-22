Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Valverde wins stage 4 in La Molina

Movistar dominate in mountain top finish

Image 1 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins on La Molina

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins on La Molina
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) gets help warming up after stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) gets help warming up after stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Toms Skujins (Trek - Segafredo)

Toms Skujins (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Alejandro Valverde regained the race lead

Alejandro Valverde regained the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) moved into the young rider's jersey

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) moved into the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team)

Nikita Stalnov (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)

Enrico Gasparotto (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)

Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek - Segafredo)

Tsgabu Grmay (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain - Merida)

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

JoseÕ Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)

JoseÕ Alvaro Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) beats Egan Bernal to the line

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) beats Egan Bernal to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) in a tuck

Jhonatan Narvaez (Quick-Step Floors) in a tuck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)

Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) descends

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) descends
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) descends

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) descends
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

The Volta a Catalunya stage 5

The Volta a Catalunya stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Egan Bernal goes on the attack

Egan Bernal goes on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Movistar team dominated the mountain stage up to the ski resort of La Molina in the Volta a Catalunya, with Alejandro Valverde winning the stage and taking back the overall race lead.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) were the only two able to respond when Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Marc Soler forced the selection in the final seven kilometres of the stage. Bernal bravely tried to attack the trio and eventually distanced Soler but then Quintana and Valverde worked him over, with the veteran Spaniard jumping past his younger rival to win the stage.

Quintana finished six seconds back with Latour fighting to hold on for fourth place at 23 seconds. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) brought home the chase but was 53 seconds behind.

Valverde now leads Bernal by 19 seconds in the general classification, with Quintana moving up to third at 26 seconds after overnight leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) finished well behind the leaders.

Pinot, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education Frist-Drapac) and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Project) are now all more than a minute behind in the overall classification.

"It was very hard, very cold day. The team rode like ten men, they controlled the race the whole time. Soler and Quintana made it very easy for me, all I had to do was finish," Valverde said, showing respect to young rival Bernal but happy to have won for a seventh time this season.

"I knew Bernal was quick and it would be hard to beat him, he's a very talented rider but hey, I won again!" Valverde said.

From the sun to the snow

The riders enjoyed the warm, sunny weather at the start in Llanars but knew they would climb up above the snow line for the 1925m high Coll de la Creueta climb and again for the finish in La Molina, where Dan Martin won in 2016 and Valverde in 2017.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Gregor Bole (Bahrain-Merida) were the only two missing at the start after the Briton's late crash on Wednesday, while a stomach problem forced Bole out of the race.

Several attacks came early in the race but Movistar kept the pace high and led the chase thinking about the time bonuses on offer after 23 and 50km. The first hour was raced at 49kmh, with Valverde winning the second sprint to collect a three-second time bonus. It was an ominous sign for the finale of the stage.

The second, far more mountainous half of the stage began after 90km, with Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) making a solo attack.

The Colombian lost time on Wednesday but was chasing stage glory. He was joined by Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Toms Skujinš (Trek-Segafredo) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) but soon pushed clear alone. He gained 1:15 on the long climb of the Coll de la Creueta but Movistar refused to let him go clear. Indeed, it was Valverde who went across to him on the long descent but then refused to work.

In the hesitation Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) used his aero tuck and descending skills to go solo on the 40km of fast roads to the foot of the final climb. But he was just a hare for Movistar to chase across the moon-like snow-covered landscape.

The finale of the stage exploded with 11km to go as the climb to La Molina began to bite. Latour and Soler went away first; they were joined by others but then Valverde powered across, as part of a clearly planned tactic, with Quintana and Bernal also in tow.

Soler is a huge young talent but naturally sacrificed his chances for his team leaders. He tried to attack Bernal several times and then powered away at the front to drag the quintet away from the chasers. Only Latour could hang onto their coat tails thanks to a huge effort. Bernal, sensing he was out numbered, went on the offensive himself but could only distance Soler and then Latour, leaving him caught in a sky-blue Valverde and Quintana sandwich.

Quintana generously worked on the front for Valverde in the final five kilometres, ensuring that the chase group lost even more time and only moving off the front and easing up with 500 metres to go. Then Valverde took over. He marked Bernal and made sure he had the best line in the curving finish so that he could win the sprint with ease.

It was yet another profitable show of strength by Movistar.

Friday's 212km stage is again in the snow-covered Pyrenees, with three major climbs and a descent to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:25:54
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
8George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:59
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:03
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:07
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:17
18Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:29
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:43
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:12
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:13
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
24Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:15
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:17
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:20
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:21
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:31
31Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
33Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:02
34Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:11
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:23
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
38Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
39Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
40Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:36
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:04:41
46Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:12
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:06:22
48Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:06:47
49Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:54
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
57Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
58Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:07
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:12
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
62Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
63José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:30
64Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
66Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
67Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
70Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
71Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
72Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
73Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:44
75Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:23
76Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:58
77Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
78Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
80Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
83Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
84Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
86Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
87Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:17:21
88Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:02
90Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
91Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:27
92Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:21:48
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
95James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
96Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
99Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
100Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
102Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
103Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:02
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
106Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
107Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:05
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:06
109Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:24:08
110Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
115Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
116Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
121Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
125Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
126Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
128Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
130Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:24:14
133Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
134Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic
135William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
137David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:24:18
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
139Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
140Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
141Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
142Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
144Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
147Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
148Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
149Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:24:27
150Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
151Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:32
152Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:33
153Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:56
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:37
155Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:46
156Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
157Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:49
OTLAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
OTLMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
OTLHector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
OTLAlvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
OTLJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
OTLMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:58
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Burgos BH
DNFJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSAdam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Port d'El Jou, km. 97,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias8
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4
5Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
6José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (HC) Coll De La Creueta, km. 137.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott26pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors14
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates12
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic8
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon4
10Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) La Molina, km. 170.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Ripoll, km. 21,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb3pts
2Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2 -Perafita, km. 50,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:18:41
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:16
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
4Astana Pro Team0:03:41
5Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
6Manzana Postobon0:06:55
7Team Sky0:07:43
8Mitchelton-Scott0:08:54
9Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:48
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:11
11Quick-Step Floors0:11:32
12Lotto Soudal0:12:27
13Israel-Cycling Academy0:14:57
14Bahrain-Merida0:16:12
15BMC Racing Team0:18:28
16Dimension Data0:19:23
17UAE Team Emirates0:19:47
18Euskadi Basque Country0:25:06
19Team Sunweb0:29:12
20Trek-Segafredo0:32:17
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:20
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:36
23Katusha-Alpecin0:45:16
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:53
25Burgos-BH0:56:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17:00:58
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:19
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:14
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
8George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:24
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:32
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:42
18Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
19Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:54
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:05
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:37
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:38
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
24Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:40
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
27Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:45
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:46
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon
30Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:56
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
33Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:36
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:48
35Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
39Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors0:04:37
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:01
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
42Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:37
45Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:05:39
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:06:47
47Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:07:12
48Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:17
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:19
51Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
52Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon
53Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon0:07:25
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:08:01
55Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:03
56Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:32
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:37
58Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
59Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:11
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:49
62Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:11:55
63Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
64José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
65Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:48
66Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:13:38
67Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:00
68Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:49
69Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:27
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:31
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:15
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:15
75Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:17:23
76Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:35
79Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:18:48
80Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:18:55
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:48
82Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:17
83Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
84Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:21
85Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:28
86Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:43
87Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:57
88Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:22:13
89Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
90Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:21
92Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:22:45
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:52
94Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:11
95James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:24:18
96Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:24:27
97Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:24:33
99Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
101Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic0:24:39
102Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:43
103Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
105Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:25:06
106James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:25:30
107Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon0:25:37
108François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:45
109Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:05
110Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:26:26
111Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:26:38
112Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:26:55
113Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:02
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:27
115Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:37
117Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:28:00
118Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:05
119Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:07
120Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:28:12
121Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:15
122Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:45
123Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:11
124Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
125Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:29
126Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:31:03
127Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:10
128Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:12
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:47
130Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:32:38
131Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:32:45
132Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:46
133Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:32:55
134Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH0:33:01
135Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:33:05
136Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:36
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:34:07
138Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
139Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:14
140Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:15
141Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon0:34:17
142Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:02
143Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:56
144Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:36:03
145Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:36:16
146William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:42
147Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:36:45
148Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:37:08
149Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:07
150Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:38:30
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:00
152Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:39:08
153Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:39:29
154Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:41:00
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:49
156Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:43:10
157Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:44:56

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team41pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott36
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky16
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team16
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates15
8Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias15

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
5Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb3
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias3
8Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky17:01:17
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:05
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:09
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:13
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:23
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:46

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team17:02:16
2Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:59
3Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:25
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH0:23:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team51:05:08
2EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:16
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
4Astana Pro Team0:03:41
5Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
6Manzana Postobon0:06:55
7Team Sky0:07:43
8Mitchelton-Scott0:08:54
9Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:48
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:11
11Quick-Step Floors0:11:32
12Lotto Soudal0:12:07
13Bahrain-Merida0:16:12
14Israel-Cycling Academy0:17:02
15BMC Racing Team0:18:28
16Dimension Data0:19:23
17UAE Team Emirates0:19:47
18Euskadi Basque Country0:26:33
19Trek-Segafredo0:32:17
20Team Sunweb0:34:11
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:20
22Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:36
23Katusha-Alpecin0:46:05
24Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:52
25Burgos-BH1:00:29

