The Movistar team dominated the mountain stage up to the ski resort of La Molina in the Volta a Catalunya, with Alejandro Valverde winning the stage and taking back the overall race lead.

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) were the only two able to respond when Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Marc Soler forced the selection in the final seven kilometres of the stage. Bernal bravely tried to attack the trio and eventually distanced Soler but then Quintana and Valverde worked him over, with the veteran Spaniard jumping past his younger rival to win the stage.

Quintana finished six seconds back with Latour fighting to hold on for fourth place at 23 seconds. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) brought home the chase but was 53 seconds behind.

Valverde now leads Bernal by 19 seconds in the general classification, with Quintana moving up to third at 26 seconds after overnight leader Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) finished well behind the leaders.

Pinot, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education Frist-Drapac) and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Project) are now all more than a minute behind in the overall classification.

"It was very hard, very cold day. The team rode like ten men, they controlled the race the whole time. Soler and Quintana made it very easy for me, all I had to do was finish," Valverde said, showing respect to young rival Bernal but happy to have won for a seventh time this season.

"I knew Bernal was quick and it would be hard to beat him, he's a very talented rider but hey, I won again!" Valverde said.

From the sun to the snow

The riders enjoyed the warm, sunny weather at the start in Llanars but knew they would climb up above the snow line for the 1925m high Coll de la Creueta climb and again for the finish in La Molina, where Dan Martin won in 2016 and Valverde in 2017.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Gregor Bole (Bahrain-Merida) were the only two missing at the start after the Briton's late crash on Wednesday, while a stomach problem forced Bole out of the race.

Several attacks came early in the race but Movistar kept the pace high and led the chase thinking about the time bonuses on offer after 23 and 50km. The first hour was raced at 49kmh, with Valverde winning the second sprint to collect a three-second time bonus. It was an ominous sign for the finale of the stage.

The second, far more mountainous half of the stage began after 90km, with Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) making a solo attack.

The Colombian lost time on Wednesday but was chasing stage glory. He was joined by Joey Rosskopf (BMC), Toms Skujinš (Trek-Segafredo) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) but soon pushed clear alone. He gained 1:15 on the long climb of the Coll de la Creueta but Movistar refused to let him go clear. Indeed, it was Valverde who went across to him on the long descent but then refused to work.

In the hesitation Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) used his aero tuck and descending skills to go solo on the 40km of fast roads to the foot of the final climb. But he was just a hare for Movistar to chase across the moon-like snow-covered landscape.

The finale of the stage exploded with 11km to go as the climb to La Molina began to bite. Latour and Soler went away first; they were joined by others but then Valverde powered across, as part of a clearly planned tactic, with Quintana and Bernal also in tow.

Soler is a huge young talent but naturally sacrificed his chances for his team leaders. He tried to attack Bernal several times and then powered away at the front to drag the quintet away from the chasers. Only Latour could hang onto their coat tails thanks to a huge effort. Bernal, sensing he was out numbered, went on the offensive himself but could only distance Soler and then Latour, leaving him caught in a sky-blue Valverde and Quintana sandwich.

Quintana generously worked on the front for Valverde in the final five kilometres, ensuring that the chase group lost even more time and only moving off the front and easing up with 500 metres to go. Then Valverde took over. He marked Bernal and made sure he had the best line in the curving finish so that he could win the sprint with ease.

It was yet another profitable show of strength by Movistar.

Friday's 212km stage is again in the snow-covered Pyrenees, with three major climbs and a descent to the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:25:54 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:59 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:03 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:07 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:12 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:13 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:15 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:17 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:20 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:21 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:31 31 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 33 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:02 34 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:11 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:23 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 38 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 39 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:36 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:41 46 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:12 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:06:22 48 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:47 49 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:54 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 56 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 57 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 58 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:07 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:12 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:30 64 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 67 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 70 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 73 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:44 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:23 76 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:58 77 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 78 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 84 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 85 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 86 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 87 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:17:21 88 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:02 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:27 92 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:21:48 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 95 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 96 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 99 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 102 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 103 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:02 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 106 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 107 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:05 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:06 109 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:08 110 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 115 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 116 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 121 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 125 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 126 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 128 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 130 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:14 133 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 134 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 135 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 137 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:18 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 139 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 140 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 142 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 144 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 147 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 148 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 149 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:27 150 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 151 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:32 152 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:33 153 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:56 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:37 155 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:46 156 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 157 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:49 OTL Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe OTL Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin OTL Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias OTL Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors OTL Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias OTL Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:58 DNF Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data DNF Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Burgos BH DNF Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNS Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Port d'El Jou, km. 97,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 8 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 6 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (HC) Coll De La Creueta, km. 137.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 26 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 10 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) La Molina, km. 170.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Ripoll, km. 21,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 2 -Perafita, km. 50,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:18:41 2 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:16 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 4 Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 5 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 6 Manzana Postobon 0:06:55 7 Team Sky 0:07:43 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:54 9 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:48 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:11 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:11:32 12 Lotto Soudal 0:12:27 13 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:14:57 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:16:12 15 BMC Racing Team 0:18:28 16 Dimension Data 0:19:23 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:19:47 18 Euskadi Basque Country 0:25:06 19 Team Sunweb 0:29:12 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:32:17 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:20 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:36 23 Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:16 24 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:53 25 Burgos-BH 0:56:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17:00:58 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:19 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:14 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 8 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:20 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:24 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:32 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:54 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:37 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:38 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:40 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:42 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:45 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:46 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Manzana Postobon 30 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:56 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 33 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:36 34 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:48 35 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 39 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:37 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:01 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 42 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:37 45 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:39 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:06:47 47 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:12 48 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:17 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:19 51 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 52 Fabio Duarte (Col) Manzana Postobon 53 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:07:25 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:01 55 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:03 56 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:32 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:37 58 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:11 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:49 62 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:11:55 63 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 64 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:48 66 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:38 67 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:00 68 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:49 69 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:27 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:31 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:15 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:15 75 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:17:23 76 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:35 79 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:18:48 80 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:18:55 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:48 82 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:17 83 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 84 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:21 85 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:28 86 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:43 87 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:57 88 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:13 89 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 90 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:21 92 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:22:45 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:52 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:11 95 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:24:18 96 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:24:27 97 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:33 99 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 100 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 101 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:24:39 102 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:43 103 Joaquim Silva (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 105 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:06 106 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:30 107 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:25:37 108 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:45 109 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:05 110 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:26:26 111 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:26:38 112 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:26:55 113 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:02 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:27 115 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:37 117 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:28:00 118 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:05 119 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:07 120 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:28:12 121 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:15 122 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:45 123 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:11 124 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:29 126 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:31:03 127 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:10 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:12 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:47 130 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:38 131 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:32:45 132 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46 133 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:32:55 134 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 0:33:01 135 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:33:05 136 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:36 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:07 138 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 139 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:14 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:15 141 Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon 0:34:17 142 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:02 143 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:56 144 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:36:03 145 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:16 146 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:42 147 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:36:45 148 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:37:08 149 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:07 150 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:30 151 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:00 152 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:08 153 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:29 154 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:41:00 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:49 156 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:43:10 157 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:56

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 41 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 36 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 16 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 3 7 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 3 8 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 17:01:17 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:05 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:09 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:13 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:23 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:46

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17:02:16 2 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:59 3 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:25 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 0:23:09