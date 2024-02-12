Volta ao Algarve 2024 route

Image 1 of 1 2024 Volta ao Algarve route map (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)

The 2024 Volta ao Algarve is held from February 14-18 across 752km and includes five stages that boast something for every type of rider: climbers, time triallists and sprinters, making it a popular early-season race.

The race concludes with a mountaintop finish on the steep slopes of the Alto do Malhão, where the overall champion will be crowned.

Stage 1: Portimão to Lagos, 200.8 km

Volta ao Algarve 2024 - stage 1 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve 2024)

Stage 2: Lagoa to Alto da Fóia, 171.9 km

Volta ao Algarve 2024 - stage 2 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve 2024)

Stage 3: Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira, 192.3 km

Volta ao Algarve 2024 - stage 3 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve 2024)

Stage 4: Albufeira to Albufeira, 22 km (ITT)

Volta ao Algarve 2024 - stage 4 (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve 2024)

Stage 5: Faro to Alto do Malhão, 165.8 km