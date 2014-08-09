Veloso wins stage 9 time trial in Sertã
Spaniard increases overall lead ahead of the final stage
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:35:07
|2
|Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:55
|3
|Stefan Shumacher (Ger) Cristina Watches-Kuma
|0:01:18
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:23
|5
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:33
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:37
|7
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:01:48
|8
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|9
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:01:51
|10
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:01
|2
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:02:54
|3
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:03:10
|4
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:03:26
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:04:31
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:05:31
|7
|Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:06:51
|8
|Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:06:58
|9
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:07:20
|10
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim
