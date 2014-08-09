Trending

Veloso wins stage 9 time trial in Sertã

Spaniard increases overall lead ahead of the final stage

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:35:07
2Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:55
3Stefan Shumacher (Ger) Cristina Watches-Kuma0:01:18
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:23
5Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:33
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:01:37
7Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim0:01:48
8Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
9Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:01:51
10Hugo Sabido (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:02:00

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:02:01
2Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:02:54
3Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:03:10
4Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:03:26
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:04:31
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:05:31
7Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:06:51
8Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:06:58
9Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:07:20
10Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim

