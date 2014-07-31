Trending

Tour of Portugal: Bauhaus wins stage 1 in the flat fields

German out-kicks Cardoso, Vigano

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting4:51:10
2Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Portugal
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
5Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
7Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
8Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
9Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
10César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive5:00:06
2Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:04
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
4Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:14
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:15
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
7Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:17
8Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo0:00:19
9Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:20
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21

Latest on Cyclingnews