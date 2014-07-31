Tour of Portugal: Bauhaus wins stage 1 in the flat fields
German out-kicks Cardoso, Vigano
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|4:51:10
|2
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Portugal
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|5
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|7
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
|8
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|9
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Efapel - Glassdrive
|5:00:06
|2
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:04
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|4
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:14
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:15
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
|7
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:17
|8
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:00:19
|9
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:20
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
