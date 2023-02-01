Biniam Girmay storms to stage 1 sprint victory at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Intermarché rider claims downhill bunch sprint ahead of Olav Kooij and Iván García Cortina into Altea
Biniam Girmay won his first race of 2023 and gave Intermarché-Circus-Wanty their fourth victory in a week on the opening stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Altea.
The Eritrean was well positioned as riders fought for the wheels in the final kilometre and then surged away along the barriers on the rising finish to win with his arms in the air.
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) could only follow Girmay home, with Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) third ahead of two teammates.
Girmay is the first race leader of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, the first time he has led a European stage race.
Thursday’s 178km second stage is another hilly day in the saddle between Novalda and Alto de Pinos, again near Calpe.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
