Simone Velasco wins stage 3 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Simone Velasco claimed the first victory of the season for Astana Qazaqstan, triumphing from a three-man breakaway just three seconds ahead of a chasing peloton on stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

In a thrilling finale, Velasco, Bob Jungels (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) survived the Puerto del Garbí inside the final 30km and hung on by the skin of their teeth to sprint for the stage honours.

Velasco was comfortably the fastest, surging clear by several bikes lengths as he opened up in the final 200 meters. Jungels took second place ahead of Gregaard.

They were followed just three seconds later by a reduced peloton, which lost the likes of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) on the Garbí climb, and the frustration was evident as two Movistar riders bashed their handlebars as they crossed the line in 4th and 5th place.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) retained the overall lead, reacting at one point to a speculative Thomas Gloag (Jumbo-Visma) attack before settling in for a relatively quiet run-in from a GC perspective.

