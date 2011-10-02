Van Der Poel sprints to Kalmthout victory
Jauregui tops Soete as runner-up
Junior Men: Kalmthout -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Cycling Caudry
|0:00:01
|3
|Daan Soete (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:00:35
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
|7
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|8
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Jvr De Batauwers
|9
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Kdl Cyclingteam
|0:00:46
|10
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Valleirenners
|0:01:30
|11
|Ben Boets (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
|12
|Kramer Eric (Ned)
|0:01:58
|13
|Van Bakel Robbie (Ned) Wv Schijndel
|0:02:02
|14
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:02:04
|15
|Jelto Veroft (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|16
|Tijs Huygen (Bel) K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.
|17
|Alexander Ameel (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:02:10
|18
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Jonge Renners Roeselare
|19
|Ariesen Tim (Ned) Wv De Valleirenners Axa
|20
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
|0:02:18
|21
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|22
|Toon Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:27
|23
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|24
|Braam Merlier (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:02:54
|25
|Bavo Haemels (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:03:12
|26
|Thybo Notredame (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk
|0:03:20
|27
|Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
|28
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:03:34
|29
|Brend De Brauwer (Bel) Kvc De Zeemeeuw Oostende
|30
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
|31
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Mtb Rudi Herentals
|32
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel) Pro Cycling Team Vzw - Neerpelt
|33
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|34
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:42
|35
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Nodrugs Concept Team Vzw
|0:04:07
|36
|Robin Delaere (Bel) Kvc De Zeemeeuw Oostende
|0:04:22
|37
|Van Eslander Florian (Fra) Cc Cambresien
|0:04:30
|38
|Robinson Hugo (GBr) Xrt Elmy Cycles
|0:04:55
|39
|Arno Brocatus (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - Bmx R
|0:05:10
|40
|Braam Lehvi (Ned) De Batauwers
|0:05:41
|41
|Kevin Ysenbaardt (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - Bmx R
|0:05:52
|42
|Glenn Lens (Bel) K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.
|43
|Lander Jespers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|44
|Perry Vorsselmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|48
|Tjendo De Baere (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|49
|Jose Manuel Ribera Frances (Spa) Equip Cyclista Moixent
|50
|Jorne Kockaerts (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
