Van Der Poel sprints to Kalmthout victory

Jauregui tops Soete as runner-up

Full Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team0:39:20
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Cycling Caudry0:00:01
3Daan Soete (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:00:35
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
7Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
8Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Jvr De Batauwers
9Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Kdl Cyclingteam0:00:46
10Martijn Budding (Ned) Valleirenners0:01:30
11Ben Boets (Bel) Apb - Cycling Team
12Kramer Eric (Ned)0:01:58
13Van Bakel Robbie (Ned) Wv Schijndel0:02:02
14Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:02:04
15Jelto Veroft (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
16Tijs Huygen (Bel) K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.
17Alexander Ameel (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk0:02:10
18Jonas Degroote (Bel) Jonge Renners Roeselare
19Ariesen Tim (Ned) Wv De Valleirenners Axa
20Arne Poelvoorde (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub0:02:18
21Stan Wijkel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
22Toon Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:27
23Onno Verheyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
24Braam Merlier (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk0:02:54
25Bavo Haemels (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:03:12
26Thybo Notredame (Bel) C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk0:03:20
27Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
28Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:03:34
29Brend De Brauwer (Bel) Kvc De Zeemeeuw Oostende
30Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
31Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Mtb Rudi Herentals
32Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel) Pro Cycling Team Vzw - Neerpelt
33Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
34Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:42
35Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Nodrugs Concept Team Vzw0:04:07
36Robin Delaere (Bel) Kvc De Zeemeeuw Oostende0:04:22
37Van Eslander Florian (Fra) Cc Cambresien0:04:30
38Robinson Hugo (GBr) Xrt Elmy Cycles0:04:55
39Arno Brocatus (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - Bmx R0:05:10
40Braam Lehvi (Ned) De Batauwers0:05:41
41Kevin Ysenbaardt (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - Bmx R0:05:52
42Glenn Lens (Bel) K.W.C. Heist Zuiderkempen V.Z.W.
43Lander Jespers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
44Perry Vorsselmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
48Tjendo De Baere (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
49Jose Manuel Ribera Frances (Spa) Equip Cyclista Moixent
50Jorne Kockaerts (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct

