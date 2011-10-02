Image 1 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) vindicates himself after criticism from Roger de Vlaeminck, accusing him of not living like a professional (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) on the podium in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 28 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) tangled with the bike of Kevin Pauwels and lost ground on the final lap (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 28 Sven Vanthourenhout in his new Landbouwkrediet colors (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) took a slow start, but threaded his way through the field, taking the lead with two laps to go (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 28 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) got the hole shot in Kalmthout and led for the first lap (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 28 Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea) rounded out the top 10 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 28 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) dropped his bike in a turn and faded to seventh (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 28 Bart Wellens is fulfilling his goal of a renaissance (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 28 Francis Mourey (FDJ) had a strong performance in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 28 Tom Meeusen suffered, but held on for third. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 28 Joeri Adams (Telenet Fidea) is another emerging talent, finishing 10th (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) took third in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 28 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 28 Bart Wellens was aggressive all day. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 28 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) was in the lead group early on, but had an incident in the closing laps. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 28 It was an unusually warm 'cross in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 28 Bart Wellens leads Telenet Fidea teammate Tom Meeusen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins the Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 28 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins a fast, hot and dry 'cross in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 28 Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins the opening C1 race in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 28 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) brought back fine form from his trip to the USA (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 28 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) digs deep to take third over Francis Mourey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 28 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 28 The elite men's podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 28 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) on the podium in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put on a command performance at the opening C1 cyclo-cross race in Kalmthout, Belgium. The former world champion recently fell under criticism from Belgian cycling legend Roger De Vlaeminck, who accused Albert of not being professional, but proved the harsh words wrong with a stunning solo victory from three laps out.

Albert overcame a slow start, chasing to the front group from mid-pack as a large lead group came together following the aggressive opening laps.

Several riders took their turn attacking, including Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Francis Mourey (FDJ), but a slip up by the Frenchman finally opened the door for Albert, who gained a 15 second advantage that, with little more than two laps, was impossible for anyone to close.

"It was hard to get away," Albert said. "I tried several times, but took my chance when Mourey fell. I immediately had a big gap."

When asked if his win was revenge for De Vlaeminck's comments, Albert laughed. "This is a gift for myself and my girlfriend Chantal, who gets some new flowers, but I'm very happy with this victory."

It was Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) who got the hole shot under sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather. Coming back from a successful foray to the United States, Wellens's goal to show a renaissance this season was fulfilled with a fine performance.

He led for the entire first lap, putting riders like Albert and Nys well behind as he pulled away with Vantornout, Mourey and Vincent Baestaens (Landbouwkrediet).

When Albert attacked, it was only Wellens who had the legs to chase. He pulled back a few seconds on the leader, but ran out of course and had to be content with second place on the day.

"I was really surprised I had good legs," Wellens said after coming off a week of severe jetlag after his US tour. "I could ride without stress and the holeshot was beautiful.

"I was a little too far back when Niels accelerated and I could not close the gap. I might have been able to go with Niels, but he was very strong."

Chasing the final podium spot, Wellens's young teammate Tom Meeusen put in a gutsy sprint to out-pace French champion Francis Mourey for third.

After a last-lap tangle behind Kevin Pauwels, six-time Kalmthout winner Sven Nys finished in sixth behind teammate Vincent Baestaens.

"I have no excuses," Nys said for his lackluster ride. "It was just too hot today. I reached my boiling point a few times."

