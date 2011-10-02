Van Paassen overcomes Van Den Brand for Kalmthout win
Havlikova takes third
Elite Women: Kalmthout -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brain Wash
|0:42:09
|2
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:10
|3
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Scot Contessa
|0:01:38
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:42
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:02:49
|7
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:03:03
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:03:04
|9
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|0:03:07
|10
|Evy Kuypers (Ned)
|0:03:15
|11
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel)
|0:03:52
|12
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:04:03
|13
|Hilde Quintens (Bel)
|14
|Verberne Lana (Ned)
|0:04:05
|15
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|0:04:25
|16
|Anja Nobus (Bel)
|0:04:35
|17
|Vandaros Christine (USA)
|0:04:45
|18
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:05:15
|19
|Kloppenburg Margriet (Den)
|0:05:44
|20
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|0:05:58
|21
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|23
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|24
|Kaptheyns Maud (Ned)
|25
|Tine Dutoo (Bel)
|26
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel)
|27
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|29
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
|30
|De Boer Sophie (Ned)
|31
|Marquerite De Neve (Ned)
|32
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel)
