Van Paassen overcomes Van Den Brand for Kalmthout win

Havlikova takes third

Image 1 of 9

Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 9

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 9

Joyce Vanderbeken

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 9

Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) leaves Van Den Brand behind

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 9

Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) celebrates her victory over Van den Brand

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 9

Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) took a big win in Kalmthout

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 9

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet Fidea) was really happy with third.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 9

The women's podium in Kalmthout: Daphny Van Den Brand, Sanne van Paassen and Pavla Havlikova

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 9

The women's podium in Kalmthout: Daphny Van Den Brand, Sanne van Paassen and Pavla Havlikova

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brain Wash0:42:09
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:10
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Scot Contessa0:01:38
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:42
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:02:49
7Nancy Bober (Bel)0:03:03
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:03:04
9Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:03:07
10Evy Kuypers (Ned)0:03:15
11Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel)0:03:52
12Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:04:03
13Hilde Quintens (Bel)
14Verberne Lana (Ned)0:04:05
15Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:04:25
16Anja Nobus (Bel)0:04:35
17Vandaros Christine (USA)0:04:45
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:05:15
19Kloppenburg Margriet (Den)0:05:44
20Cynthia Huygens (Fra)0:05:58
21Anja Geldhof (Bel)
22Shana Maes (Bel)
23Caren Commissaris (Bel)
24Kaptheyns Maud (Ned)
25Tine Dutoo (Bel)
26Lieselot Decroix (Bel)
27Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
29Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
30De Boer Sophie (Ned)
31Marquerite De Neve (Ned)
32Ludivine Henrion (Bel)

