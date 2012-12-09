Image 1 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 30 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) rides to second place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 30 The podium in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 30 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 30 Albert heads off-course on the off-camber mud section (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 30 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 30 World Champion Niels Albert runs the off-camber section (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 30 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) rounded out the podium in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 30 Niels Albert is almost clocked by the giant trophy of Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 30 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) topped Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the Vlaamse Druivenveldrit (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 30 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 30 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) finished in ninth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 30 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in the lead in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 30 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was among the non-finishers by the end (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 30 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 30 Sven Nys, Belgian Champion, shows his strength in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 30 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 30 Aurelien Duval in sixth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 30 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins again in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 30 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 30 Sven Nys tackles the muck of Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the third year in a row Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) won the Druivencross in Overijse, Belgium. The race in Overijse is a classic in the cyclo-cross season and big crowds lined up in the rain and mud to see the cyclo-cross stars.

That's despite the fact that since a few years ago the race no longer features in any of the major series. World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished as runner-up – once again – behind the Belgian champion. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) was third. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) who won on Saturday in Antwerp but he didn't mix in with the best on Sunday.

Halfway through the race Nys made the decisive move in the soaked meadows of Overijse. The 36-year-old convincingly plowed away from Vantornout on the hilly course with Albert trying to recover from a mistake earlier in the race. The world champion was riding right behind leader Vantornout when he got into the wrong track and into the wiring. From there Nys took the initiative. First he joined Vantornout and when the latter made a mistake himself Nys was gone.

Albert worked hard and with three laps to go he got back to no more than nine seconds from the leader. An entertaining duel seemed to be unfolding. One lap later Nys gained back time on chaser Albert and the latter had to throw in the towel. Nys' lead steadily grew back up and on the bell lap the Belgian champion had time to enjoy the applauds from the big crowds.

Albert settled for second place at half a minute from Nys. Vantornout was third in the mud at less than a minute from the winner. Fast starter Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink – Leontien.nl) didn't blow up his engine after leading the race in the first laps. The Dutchman showed he's strong on demanding muddy courses and he finished as best of the rest at 1:42, just ahead of Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) and French champion Aurélien Duval (ECV Boulzicourt Adrisport). Pauwels barely managed to crack the top-10 after a poor start, finishing in ninth place.

Full Results