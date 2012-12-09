Trending

Nys gets revenge in Overijse

Belgian champ solos in ahead of Albert, Vantornout

Image 1 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 30

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) rides to second place

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) rides to second place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 30

The podium in Overijse

The podium in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 30

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 30

Albert heads off-course on the off-camber mud section

Albert heads off-course on the off-camber mud section
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 30

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 30

World Champion Niels Albert runs the off-camber section

World Champion Niels Albert runs the off-camber section
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 30

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) rounded out the podium in Overijse

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) rounded out the podium in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 30

Niels Albert is almost clocked by the giant trophy of Sven Nys

Niels Albert is almost clocked by the giant trophy of Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 30

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) topped Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the Vlaamse Druivenveldrit

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) topped Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in the Vlaamse Druivenveldrit
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 30

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) in Overijse

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 30

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) finished in ninth

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) finished in ninth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 30

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in the lead in Overijse

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in the lead in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 30

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was among the non-finishers by the end

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was among the non-finishers by the end
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 30

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 30

Sven Nys, Belgian Champion, shows his strength in Overijse

Sven Nys, Belgian Champion, shows his strength in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 30

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 30

Aurelien Duval in sixth

Aurelien Duval in sixth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 30

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins again in Overijse

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins again in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 30

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 30

Sven Nys tackles the muck of Overijse

Sven Nys tackles the muck of Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the third year in a row Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) won the Druivencross in Overijse, Belgium. The race in Overijse is a classic in the cyclo-cross season and big crowds lined up in the rain and mud to see the cyclo-cross stars.

That's despite the fact that since a few years ago the race no longer features in any of the major series. World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished as runner-up – once again – behind the Belgian champion. Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) was third. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) who won on Saturday in Antwerp but he didn't mix in with the best on Sunday.

Halfway through the race Nys made the decisive move in the soaked meadows of Overijse. The 36-year-old convincingly plowed away from Vantornout on the hilly course with Albert trying to recover from a mistake earlier in the race. The world champion was riding right behind leader Vantornout when he got into the wrong track and into the wiring. From there Nys took the initiative. First he joined Vantornout and when the latter made a mistake himself Nys was gone.

Albert worked hard and with three laps to go he got back to no more than nine seconds from the leader. An entertaining duel seemed to be unfolding. One lap later Nys gained back time on chaser Albert and the latter had to throw in the towel. Nys' lead steadily grew back up and on the bell lap the Belgian champion had time to enjoy the applauds from the big crowds.

Albert settled for second place at half a minute from Nys. Vantornout was third in the mud at less than a minute from the winner. Fast starter Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink – Leontien.nl) didn't blow up his engine after leading the race in the first laps. The Dutchman showed he's strong on demanding muddy courses and he finished as best of the rest at 1:42, just ahead of Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) and French champion Aurélien Duval (ECV Boulzicourt Adrisport). Pauwels barely managed to crack the top-10 after a poor start, finishing in ninth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:56:40
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:28
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:51
4Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:43
5Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:46
6Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:01:48
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:16
8Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:02:24
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:44
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:00
12Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:03:21
13Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:03:25
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:03:34
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:38
16Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:04:12
17Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
18Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:04:23
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:48
20Jonathan Page (USA)0:05:00
21Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:26
22Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:05:38
23Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:05:50
24Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:06:29
25Kevin Cant (Bel)0:06:54
26Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:07:02
27 (-1 lap)Floris De Tier (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
28Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
29Davy Commeyne
30Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
31 (-2 laps)Niels Koyen (Bel)
32Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
33Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
34 (-3 laps)Dany Lacroix (Bel)
35Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
36 (-4 laps)Joe Fox (GBr)
37Janos Panyl (Hun)
38Joe Atkins (GBr)
39 (-5 laps)Hugo Ferreira (Por)
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFBart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFGerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
DNFSteven De Decker (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews