Trending

Compton repeats in Overijse

Harris, Cant make podium in cold, sloppy 'cross

Image 1 of 15

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 15

Katie Compton gets her 15th win of the season in Overijse

Katie Compton gets her 15th win of the season in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 15

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 15

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 15

Sanne Cant in Overijse

Sanne Cant in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 15

Sanne Cant chases Compton with Harris in tow

Sanne Cant chases Compton with Harris in tow
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 15

Sanne Cant (BKCP) rounds out the podium

Sanne Cant (BKCP) rounds out the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 15

Katie Compton pushes past the photographers en route to victory

Katie Compton pushes past the photographers en route to victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 15

The women's podium in Overijse

The women's podium in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 15

Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) on the run in fifth place

Amy Dombroski (Telenet-Fidea) on the run in fifth place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 15

Isabel Caetano of Portugal got a real taste of Belgian 'cross in Overijse

Isabel Caetano of Portugal got a real taste of Belgian 'cross in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 15

Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) chasing in second place

Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) chasing in second place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 15

Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) chasing

Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) chasing
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 15

Compton runs the off-camber section

Compton runs the off-camber section
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 15

Katie Compton (Trek) rides to victory in Overijse

Katie Compton (Trek) rides to victory in Overijse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:38:00
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:20
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:01:15
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:02:49
5Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:34
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:05:12
7Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:05:46
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:06:16
9Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:06:21
10Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:06:51
11Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:07:10
12Ilona Meter (Ned)0:07:25
13Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:07:45
14Isabel Caetano (Por)0:08:10

Latest on Cyclingnews