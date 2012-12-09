Compton repeats in Overijse
Harris, Cant make podium in cold, sloppy 'cross
Full results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:38:00
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:15
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:02:49
|5
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:05:12
|7
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:05:46
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:06:16
|9
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:06:21
|10
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:06:51
|11
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:07:10
|12
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|0:07:25
|13
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:07:45
|14
|Isabel Caetano (Por)
|0:08:10
