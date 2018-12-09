Trending

Toon Aerts dominant at Vlaamse Druivencross

Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel round out the podium

Toon Aerts celebrates his win at Koppenbergcross

Toon Aerts celebrates his win at Koppenbergcross
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) delivered on his favourite status at the Vlaamse Druivencross, riding away from his competitors half-way through a muddy edition of the race to win solo by a handsome margin.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Bingoal) finished second, while Aerts' teammate Corne Van Kessel took the final podium spot. 

In the absence of World Cup champion Mathieu van der Poel, Aaerts was the one to watch, and he found himself rubbing shoulders with another Van der Poel - Mathieu's brother, David - in the early exchanges. The pair immediately opened a small gap on the first lap, but Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel soon came back. 

Aert's crashed into a pole on the third lap, causing a mini pile-up, but on the next lap he opened the taps and rode away from the others on the open, flatter, winding section of the course, where the mud was thick from the overnight rain. 

From there his lead only grew, and the rest of the field were left to battle for the minor placings. 

"I am satisfied with the feeling today. I do not think I was good enough to beat Mathieu van der Poel, but he was not there today," Aerts told Belgian TV channel Sporza.

"It's different without Mathieu. The first laps were a bit quieter and then riders can often return, and on a technical passage I made the difference."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions1:02:47
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal0:00:29
3Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:47
4Marcel Meisen (Dui) Corendon-Circus0:01:10
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal0:01:19
6Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:39
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:11
8Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:02:23
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Charles0:02:34
10David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:02:44
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:54
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:07
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:03:37
14Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:11
15Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:48
16Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:05:12
17Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:06:48
2 lapsGarry Millburn (Aus)
2 lapsKenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
2 lapsEdwin De Wit (Bel)
2 lapsDario Tielen (Bel)
2 lapsDavid Eriksson (Swe)
3 lapsRobin Alderweireld (Bel)
3 lapsKoen Van Dijke (Ned)
4 lapsYelle Leaerts (Bel)
4 lapsWouter Goosen (Bel)
4 lapsYoni De Bock (Bel)
5 lapsFrancois Chastagner (Fra)
6 lapsJelle De Bock (Bel)
6 lapsThomas Edhofer (Ger)
DNFDaan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFHenrik Jansson (Swe)

Latest on Cyclingnews