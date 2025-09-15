Virginia's Blue Ridge CO Cross: Rochette and Strohmeyer go back-to-back with C2 victories in Roanoke
Bakker and Mani earn podiums on Sunday for elite women while Brunner repeats in second ahead of Werner for elite men
Canadian Maghalie Rochette and US champion Andrew Strohmeyer, winners of Saturday's C1 races at Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross, repeated with C2 victories on Sunday.
A 3km race course at Fallon Park was used for both openers in the Trek US Cyclocross Series (USCX), which offers four consecutive weekends of C1/C2 races.
Rochette soloed to victory 1:20 ahead of Dutch rider Manon Bakker, with French veteran Caroline Mani going third, another 24 seconds off the pace. Saturday's runner-up Mia Aseltine finished 2:30 back in sixth.
The men's race was another solid ride for last year's USCX champion Strohmeyer, going 37 seconds clear of Eric Brunner. Kerry Werner held off Tyler Clark for third, another 13 seconds back.
The Trek USCX now moves to Rochester, New York next weekend for a pair of races at Rochester Cyclocross.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
