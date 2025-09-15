Virginia's Blue Ridge CO Cross: Rochette and Strohmeyer go back-to-back with C2 victories in Roanoke

Maghalie Rochette, who won the C1 contest at GO Cross to open 2025 USCX series on Saturday, repeated for victory on Sunday in the C2 contest

Canadian Maghalie Rochette and US champion Andrew Strohmeyer, winners of Saturday's C1 races at Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross, repeated with C2 victories on Sunday.

A 3km race course at Fallon Park was used for both openers in the Trek US Cyclocross Series (USCX), which offers four consecutive weekends of C1/C2 races.

Rochette soloed to victory 1:20 ahead of Dutch rider Manon Bakker, with French veteran Caroline Mani going third, another 24 seconds off the pace. Saturday's runner-up Mia Aseltine finished 2:30 back in sixth.

The men's race was another solid ride for last year's USCX champion Strohmeyer, going 37 seconds clear of Eric Brunner. Kerry Werner held off Tyler Clark for third, another 13 seconds back.

The Trek USCX now moves to Rochester, New York next weekend for a pair of races at Rochester Cyclocross.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling