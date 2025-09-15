Virginia's Blue Ridge CO Cross: Rochette and Strohmeyer go back-to-back with C2 victories in Roanoke

By published

Bakker and Mani earn podiums on Sunday for elite women while Brunner repeats in second ahead of Werner for elite men

Maghalie Rochette wins C1 contest at GO Cross to open 2025 USCX series
Maghalie Rochette, who won the C1 contest at GO Cross to open 2025 USCX series on Saturday, repeated for victory on Sunday in the C2 contest (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / Trek USCX Media)
Jump to:

Canadian Maghalie Rochette and US champion Andrew Strohmeyer, winners of Saturday's C1 races at Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross, repeated with C2 victories on Sunday.

A 3km race course at Fallon Park was used for both openers in the Trek US Cyclocross Series (USCX), which offers four consecutive weekends of C1/C2 races.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews