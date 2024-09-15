Back-to-back wins for Andrew Strohmeyer at C2 round of Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross
Kerry Werner second, Marcis Shelton third in Fallon Park
Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) made it two in a row winning the C2 event at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday.
He crossed the line 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing) and 33 seconds ahead of third-placed Marcis Shelton (Bear CX).
Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living) had a one-second lead by the end of the second lap, forcing a desperate chase from Werner, Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), Strohmeyer and Jules Van Kempen (Cervelo Orange Living).
Funston was joined by Strohmeyer and Werner as they raced through the finish line at the end of the fourth lap. Owen Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes) and White at six seconds back.
After regrouping, Strohmeyer took the race lead and opened a gap of 18 seconds on Werner, while Brenneman, Shelton and Funston were 34 seconds back.
Strohmeyer crossed the finish line with the victory with a 21-second lead over runner-up Werner and extended his lead in the USCX.
Results
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
