Two in a row for Hélène Clauzel in C2 round of Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) made it two wins in a row after winning the C2 event at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday.

In what was the same podium as the previous day's C1 event, Clauzel won the race by 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) and 54 seconds ahead of third-placed Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing).

Clauzel opened her lead early and had 12 seconds on the chase group by the start of the fourth lap. McGill and Mani tried to close the gap but the French rider only continued to increase her lead.

She had 25 seconds on McGill partway through the sixth lap, while Mani had fallen off pace at 54 seconds back.

Those splits stayed the same throughout the seventh and final lap of racing with Clauzel taking the win and extending her lead in the USCX series.

Results

