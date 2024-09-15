Two in a row for Hélène Clauzel in C2 round of Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

By
published

Sidney McGill second, Caroline Mani third in the second round of US Cyclocross Series in Fallon Park

Hélène Clauzel
Hélène Clauzel (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
Jump to:

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) made it two wins in a row after winning the C2 event at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday.

In what was the same podium as the previous day's C1 event, Clauzel won the race by 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) and 54 seconds ahead of third-placed Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews