World Champion Wloszczowska wins Polish series race
Konwa wins men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|1:18:41
|2
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:01:20
|3
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:06:03
|4
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:06:07
|5
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|6
|Robert Banach (Pol)
|7
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|8
|Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
|9
|Rafal Lukawski (Pol)
|10
|Robert Pietrzak (Pol)
|DNF
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|DNF
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol)
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Ebertowski (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|1:18:30
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:00:42
|3
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:01:00
|4
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:03:54
|5
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:05:43
|6
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|0:09:21
|7
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|8
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|1:15:35
|2
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|0:04:04
|3
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
|0:05:18
|4
|Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)
|0:06:13
|5
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
|0:07:22
|6
|Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:07:29
|7
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|8
|Tomasz Szala (Pol)
|9
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|10
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|DNF
|Mateusz Czerniawski (Pol)
|DNF
|Tomasz Mach (Pol)
|DNF
|Artur Miazga (Pol)
