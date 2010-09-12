Trending

World Champion Wloszczowska wins Polish series race

Konwa wins men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)1:18:41
2Marek Galinski (Pol)0:01:20
3Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:06:03
4Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:06:07
5Damian Walczak (Pol)
6Robert Banach (Pol)
7Bartosz Banach (Pol)
8Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
9Rafal Lukawski (Pol)
10Robert Pietrzak (Pol)
DNFRafal Hebisz (Pol)
DNFLukasz Osiecki (Pol)
DNFPrzemyslaw Ebertowski (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:18:30
2Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:00:42
3Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:01:00
4Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:03:54
5Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:05:43
6Alla Boyko (Ukr)0:09:21
7Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
8Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Brzozka (Pol)1:15:35
2Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)0:04:04
3Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)0:05:18
4Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)0:06:13
5Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)0:07:22
6Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)0:07:29
7Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
8Tomasz Szala (Pol)
9Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
10Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
DNFMateusz Czerniawski (Pol)
DNFTomasz Mach (Pol)
DNFArtur Miazga (Pol)

