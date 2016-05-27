Taylor Phinney wins US Pro Time Trial championship
Zirbel silver in Winston-Salem, Vermeulen third
Men's Time Trial: Wilkes/Yadkin County -
Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) claimed the third professional US time trial championship of his career in a dominant performance on the 42km undulating course in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The 25-year-old topped Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) by more than a minute, with Zirbel narrowly defeating LottoNl-Jumbo's Alexey Vermeulen by two seconds to claim silver.
"It was super difficult and I didn't really have a lot of fun," Phinney said after scraping himself off the ground following his Herculean effort. "But that's how it is with a time trial and I signed myself up for this event, so I knew what I was getting myself into. Honestly I didn't really feel very good. It was a tough mental battle the whole way. I started out super confident and then lost almost all of my confidence, and then gained it back and then lost it again, and then by the time I was on the way to the finish I had my confidence back.
"It's easy to say that now but that's what happened. I thought I was going super slow and started to get a bit down. The course was also three kilometers longer than what it was supposed to be."
Phinney last won the title in 2014, just two days before a devastating crash in the championship road race took him out of action for more than a year. He's shown that he is back on track and worthy of the Olympic selection, should the national coaches give him the nod.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:46
|2
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:09
|3
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:12
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:51
|6
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|0:02:13
|7
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:33
|8
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:58
|10
|Eamon Franck (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
|0:03:41
|12
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:19
|13
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:49
|14
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:21
|15
|Julian Kyer (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:07:41
|16
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle
|0:08:26
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNS
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DSQ
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing
