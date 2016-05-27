Image 1 of 20 Taylor Phinney with the stars n stripes on his collar and sleeves to recognise his previous national US titles Image 2 of 20 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the turn around at the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 20 Mac Brennan (Holowesko-Citadel) passes by at the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 20 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) stays tucked in at the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 20 Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) heads out for his run at the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 20 Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) makes his way through the rolling hills at the the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 20 Taylor Phinney en route to winning the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 20 Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) heads out at the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 20 Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) comes back from the turn around during the US time trial championship (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 20 Alexey Vermeulen keeps his focus during the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 20 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finished 4th at the US time trial championship (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 20 Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) warms up before the start of the US time trial championships. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 20 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the start of the US time trial championships. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 20 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and teammate Tom Zirbel spend some time on the trainers before the US time trial championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 20 Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his first lap of the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 20 Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) comes through on the first lap of the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 20 Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) closes in on the finish of the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 20 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) comes up one of the rolling hills at the US time trial championships. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 20 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) during one of his passes at the US time trial championships. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 20 2016 US pro time trial championship podium: Tom Zirbel (2nd), Taylor Phinney (1st), Alexey Vermeulen (3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) claimed the third professional US time trial championship of his career in a dominant performance on the 42km undulating course in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Related Articles The latest tech from US pro time trial championships - Gallery

The 25-year-old topped Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) by more than a minute, with Zirbel narrowly defeating LottoNl-Jumbo's Alexey Vermeulen by two seconds to claim silver.



"It was super difficult and I didn't really have a lot of fun," Phinney said after scraping himself off the ground following his Herculean effort. "But that's how it is with a time trial and I signed myself up for this event, so I knew what I was getting myself into. Honestly I didn't really feel very good. It was a tough mental battle the whole way. I started out super confident and then lost almost all of my confidence, and then gained it back and then lost it again, and then by the time I was on the way to the finish I had my confidence back.

"It's easy to say that now but that's what happened. I thought I was going super slow and started to get a bit down. The course was also three kilometers longer than what it was supposed to be."

Phinney last won the title in 2014, just two days before a devastating crash in the championship road race took him out of action for more than a year. He's shown that he is back on track and worthy of the Olympic selection, should the national coaches give him the nod.





Full Results