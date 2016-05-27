Trending

Taylor Phinney wins US Pro Time Trial championship

Zirbel silver in Winston-Salem, Vermeulen third

Image 1 of 20

Taylor Phinney with the stars n stripes on his collar and sleeves to recognise his previous national US titles

Taylor Phinney with the stars n stripes on his collar and sleeves to recognise his previous national US titles
Image 2 of 20

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the turn around at the US time trial championship.

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to the turn around at the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 20

Mac Brennan (Holowesko-Citadel) passes by at the US time trial championship.

Mac Brennan (Holowesko-Citadel) passes by at the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 20

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) stays tucked in at the US time trial championship.

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) stays tucked in at the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 20

Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) heads out for his run at the US time trial championship.

Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) heads out for his run at the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 20

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) makes his way through the rolling hills at the the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) makes his way through the rolling hills at the the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 20

Taylor Phinney en route to winning the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.

Taylor Phinney en route to winning the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 20

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) heads out at the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) heads out at the 2016 USA Cycling pro time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 20

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) comes back from the turn around during the US time trial championship

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) comes back from the turn around during the US time trial championship
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 20

Alexey Vermeulen keeps his focus during the US time trial championship.

Alexey Vermeulen keeps his focus during the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 20

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finished 4th at the US time trial championship

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) finished 4th at the US time trial championship
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 20

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) warms up before the start of the US time trial championships.

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) warms up before the start of the US time trial championships.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 20

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the start of the US time trial championships.

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) gets ready for the start of the US time trial championships.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 20

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and teammate Tom Zirbel spend some time on the trainers before the US time trial championships

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and teammate Tom Zirbel spend some time on the trainers before the US time trial championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 20

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his first lap of the US time trial championship.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his first lap of the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 20

Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) comes through on the first lap of the US time trial championship.

Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) comes through on the first lap of the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 20

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) closes in on the finish of the US time trial championship.

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNL-Jumbo) closes in on the finish of the US time trial championship.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 20

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) comes up one of the rolling hills at the US time trial championships.

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) comes up one of the rolling hills at the US time trial championships.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 20

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) during one of his passes at the US time trial championships.

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) during one of his passes at the US time trial championships.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 20

2016 US pro time trial championship podium: Tom Zirbel (2nd), Taylor Phinney (1st), Alexey Vermeulen (3rd)

2016 US pro time trial championship podium: Tom Zirbel (2nd), Taylor Phinney (1st), Alexey Vermeulen (3rd)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) claimed the third professional US time trial championship of his career in a dominant performance on the 42km undulating course in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Related Articles

The latest tech from US pro time trial championships - Gallery

The 25-year-old topped Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) by more than a minute, with Zirbel narrowly defeating LottoNl-Jumbo's Alexey Vermeulen by two seconds to claim silver.

"It was super difficult and I didn't really have a lot of fun," Phinney said after scraping himself off the ground following his Herculean effort. "But that's how it is with a time trial and I signed myself up for this event, so I knew what I was getting myself into. Honestly I didn't really feel very good. It was a tough mental battle the whole way. I started out super confident and then lost almost all of my confidence, and then gained it back and then lost it again, and then by the time I was on the way to the finish I had my confidence back.

"It's easy to say that now but that's what happened. I thought I was going super slow and started to get a bit down. The course was also three kilometers longer than what it was supposed to be."

Phinney last won the title in 2014, just two days before a devastating crash in the championship road race took him out of action for more than a year. He's shown that he is back on track and worthy of the Olympic selection, should the national coaches give him the nod.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:46
2Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:09
3Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:12
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:51
6Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:02:13
7Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:33
8David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:48
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:58
10Eamon Franck (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:40
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing0:03:41
12Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:19
13Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:49
14Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:21
15Julian Kyer (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:07:41
16Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle0:08:26
DNFJohnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNSDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNSJoshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DSQBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews