Small wins women's US Pro Time Trial title
Neben second over Armstrong
Women's Time Trial: Wilkes/Yadkin County -
Former world championship bronze medalist Carmen Small (Cervelo-Bigla) established herself as a prime contender for Olympic selection by winning the USA Cycling Professional Time Trial National Championship title.
Small, who was third in Florence in 2013, topped former time trial world champion Amber Neben (BePink) by 23 seconds over the 33km course in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Defending Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) was a distant third, 1:08 behind Small.
“I’m so stoked right now,” Small said. “It’s unbelievable. All that hard work over the winter and the spring, has paid off. I was more stressed out than I ever was in my life coming into this race. I was more nervous than I was at World Championships. I had the best preparation coming here. I had time at home to spend with family and my cats and was relaxed for a while. I had good training at home in Durango.”
Small figured out a specific strategy for the undulating course, which was raced early in the morning but still in warm, humid conditions.
“It was a hard course so I didn’t want to go in the red and had to be patient and carry that speed into the next climb. It was pretty good. I talked a lot with my coach about how to ride the course. I had the plan in my head the whole time. It couldn’t have gone more perfect.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:32
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) BEPINK
|0:00:23
|3
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:01:08
|4
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:31
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:52
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:01:54
|8
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:01:56
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:03:03
|11
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi Racing
|0:03:13
|12
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:03:32
|13
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:44
|14
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
|0:03:47
|15
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita|Bianchi
|16
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi Racing
|0:04:05
|17
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:12
|18
|Sara Headley (USA)
|0:04:23
|19
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|20
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|21
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo
|0:04:33
|22
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|23
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|24
|Cecilia Davishayes (USA) Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:05:10
|25
|Tarah Cole (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo
|0:05:12
|26
|Kathryn Buss (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling
|0:05:18
|27
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÃ_
|0:05:21
|28
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|29
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:09
|30
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|31
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|32
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker
|0:06:38
|33
|Clio Dinan (USA) Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:07:54
|34
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:07:55
|35
|Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Elite Women
|0:07:57
|36
|Madison Kelly (USA) Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's
|0:08:03
|37
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Happy Tooth Dental Professional Cycling
|0:08:45
|38
|Katherine Shields (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women's Cycling
|0:09:27
