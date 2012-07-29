Trending

Hanson is US Pro Criterium champion

Huff and White round out podium

Image 1 of 17

Ken Hanson and his winning Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies team.

Ken Hanson and his winning Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies team.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 17

Young fans watch a big day of bike racing.

Young fans watch a big day of bike racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 17

Mechanics at the ready in the men's race.

Mechanics at the ready in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 17

The race heads amongst the buildings of downtown Grand Rapids.

The race heads amongst the buildings of downtown Grand Rapids.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 17

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) riding protected in the bunch.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) riding protected in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 17

A break tries to get up the road.

A break tries to get up the road.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 17

Tom Soladay (Optum) making the race aggressive.

Tom Soladay (Optum) making the race aggressive.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 17

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) stayed safe at the front throughout the race.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) stayed safe at the front throughout the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 17

The split in the men's race.

The split in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 17

Riders get the bell for another field prime.

Riders get the bell for another field prime.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 17

Big time racing here in Michigan.

Big time racing here in Michigan.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 17

The men's race with 8 to go.

The men's race with 8 to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 17

Bissell battles for control at the front.

Bissell battles for control at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 17

Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies starts to set up for the sprint.

Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies starts to set up for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 17

The men's Championships podium (l-r): Eric Young, 4th; Charles Huff, 2nd; Ken Hanson, 1st; Bradley White, 3rd; Frank Pipp, 5th

The men's Championships podium (l-r): Eric Young, 4th; Charles Huff, 2nd; Ken Hanson, 1st; Bradley White, 3rd; Frank Pipp, 5th
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 17

Good crowds came out for an exciting day of racing.

Good crowds came out for an exciting day of racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 17

The men take to the start line for the National Championship race.

The men take to the start line for the National Championship race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has now won national titles at every level of his cycling career. The 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident won his first professional national title on the streets of Grand Rapids on Saturday when he sprinted to the finish line in front of the large field at the USA Cycling Pro Criterium National Championship at the Herman Miller Grand Cycling Classic.

"I won a collegiate title at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2005, and an amateur elite title in 2008, and now this," Hanson said. "This is the top one for sure."

Hanson needed a little help from his teammates on the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team to pull off the 66-lap race that took just under two hours to complete.

In a race that featured team strategy in a field that was bunched for most of the race, a late lead-out by one of Hanson's teammates pushed him to the finish line.

"It was kind of a battle between teams to take the lead in the last 10 laps," Hanson said. "We took the lead early, then lost it for a lap or two, but I think that gave me a chance to save some energy for the end. And then I have to give a lot of credit to my teammate Alex Candelario, because he gave me the perfect lead-out."

Hanson outsprinted Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling) in the final straight, as Huff earned the silver medal for the second straight year. Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) took third, with defending champion Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) placing fourth and Bissell teammate Frank Pipp rounding out the top five.

"The race went according to plan but at the end, it was crazy as usual," said White, who earned the bronze medal. "We got split up and I ended up sprinting. Jeff [Louder] led us through one to go and when I didn’t see Jake [Keough] behind me, I did my best trying to sprint. Everyone did a great job keeping the race together for a sprint."

Hanson has six UCI wins this season, and now 14 overall wins on his racing palmares.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
3Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare )
4Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
5K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
6Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
9Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
10Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
11Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home )
12Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
13Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
14Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
15Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
16Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
17Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
18Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
19Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
20Curtis Winsor (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
21Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
22Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
23Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
24Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
25Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
26Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
27Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
28Christopher Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
29Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
30Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
31Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
32Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
33Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
34Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home )
37Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
38Thomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
40Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare )
41Christopher Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
42Cody O'Reilly (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
44Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
45Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
DNFBenjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFCarter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFMac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
DNFChad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
DNFScott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAlex Vanias (Bissell Cycling)
DNFEric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
DNFShawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
DNFNeil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFMenso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFCharles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFQuinn Keough (Team Exergy)
DNFJacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare )
DNFAndrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
DNSAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare )
DNSChristopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare )
DNFAlexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFJason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare )
DNFEmerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)

 

