Hanson is US Pro Criterium champion
Huff and White round out podium
Professional men: -
Ken Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) has now won national titles at every level of his cycling career. The 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident won his first professional national title on the streets of Grand Rapids on Saturday when he sprinted to the finish line in front of the large field at the USA Cycling Pro Criterium National Championship at the Herman Miller Grand Cycling Classic.
"I won a collegiate title at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2005, and an amateur elite title in 2008, and now this," Hanson said. "This is the top one for sure."
Hanson needed a little help from his teammates on the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team to pull off the 66-lap race that took just under two hours to complete.
In a race that featured team strategy in a field that was bunched for most of the race, a late lead-out by one of Hanson's teammates pushed him to the finish line.
"It was kind of a battle between teams to take the lead in the last 10 laps," Hanson said. "We took the lead early, then lost it for a lap or two, but I think that gave me a chance to save some energy for the end. And then I have to give a lot of credit to my teammate Alex Candelario, because he gave me the perfect lead-out."
Hanson outsprinted Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling) in the final straight, as Huff earned the silver medal for the second straight year. Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) took third, with defending champion Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) placing fourth and Bissell teammate Frank Pipp rounding out the top five.
"The race went according to plan but at the end, it was crazy as usual," said White, who earned the bronze medal. "We got split up and I ended up sprinting. Jeff [Louder] led us through one to go and when I didn’t see Jake [Keough] behind me, I did my best trying to sprint. Everyone did a great job keeping the race together for a sprint."
Hanson has six UCI wins this season, and now 14 overall wins on his racing palmares.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|3
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare )
|4
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|8
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|9
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home )
|12
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|13
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|14
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|15
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|16
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|17
|Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|18
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|19
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|20
|Curtis Winsor (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|21
|Isaac Howe (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|23
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|24
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|25
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|26
|Thomas Brown (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|27
|Travis Livermon (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|28
|Christopher Monteleone (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|29
|Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
|30
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|31
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|32
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell Cycling)
|33
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|34
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|36
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home )
|37
|Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|38
|Thomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|40
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare )
|41
|Christopher Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|42
|Cody O'Reilly (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|43
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|44
|Colton Barrett (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|45
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|DNF
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Alex Vanias (Bissell Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team )
|DNF
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Quinn Keough (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare )
|DNF
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare )
|DNS
|Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare )
|DNF
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare )
|DNF
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
