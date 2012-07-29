Image 1 of 13 US criterium champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 13 Brick sections lined some of today's crit course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 13 Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO-To The Top) leads Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) in the winning break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 13 Lex Albrecht (Optum) leads the chase on the front of the women's race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 13 Leah Kirchman (Optum) back in the field hoping for a sprint finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 13 The three riders in the break begin to battle over who will pull. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 13 Jade Wilckoxson (Optum) takes her pull on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 13 Lauren Hall (TIBCO) gets a gap on the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 13 Lauren Hall (TIBCO) puts her head down with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 13 The women's podium (L-R): Lauren Hall, 4th; Jade Wilcoxson, 2nd; Theresa Cliff-Ryan, 1st; Jennifer Purcell, 3rd; Erica Allar, 5th (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 13 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) ready to go at the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 13 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) launches an early attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 13 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) shows off her new National Criterium Champion's colors. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Whereas Ken Hanson was able to take advantage of strong teamwork to win the men's professional criterium championship, the same can't be said for Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) in the women's Herman Miller Grand Cycling Classic, part of the National Criterium Calendar.

The 34-year-old Philadelphia professional was riding without any of her Exergy TWENTY12 teammates during the women's category 1-2 race, but that didn't matter as she won for the second straight year in Grand Rapids with a furious sprint to the end to edge out Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO-To The Top).

"A lot of the girls are getting ready to go overseas, and two are in London representing the USA in the Olympics," said Cliff-Ryan, who is originally from Cedar Springs, 30 minutes north of Grand Rapids.

"So during the first part of the race I had to play some poker. I couldn't chase every attack. But the one I did decide to chase, that ended up being the one that went out for good. So it played out perfectly."

Cliff-Ryan, Wilcoxson and Purcell built close to a minute lead off the field midway through the race, and kept that distance until the final sprint.

Wilcoxson knew there could be trouble at the end with no teammates, and one of the top sprinters in the sport right on her wheels, reigning criterium champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan.

"Prior to us getting away, TIBCO was attacking hard," said Wilcoxson, who is from Talent, Oregon. "It just happened to be that we just got away, and I was surprised how far we were able to pull away.

"I was happy to get away from the field," she added. "But on the other hand, I knew I was going to have to sprint against a national champion to win it."

Cliff-Ryan was just thrilled that should could win in front of a large contingent of family and friends. And she was happy to win one of Grand Rapids' famous trophies, a brick trophy, which helps symbolize the bricks the riders race over on the course in Grand Rapids.

"I love to come home and race, and I love these trophies," Cliff-Ryan said.

Race director Rob Laybourn says the day's racing was another big success. This year's races were held under clear sunny skies, unlike last year, when the men's pro race was delayed because of severe thunderstorms that went through the area.

