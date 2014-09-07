Trending

Image 1 of 11

Coryn Rivera (UHC) on the attack

(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 11

Pepper Palace rider Julie Kuliecza leads the pack through turn one early in the race.

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 3 of 11

Team United Healthcare stretches out the field with four laps to go.

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 4 of 11

The women race in downtown High Point for the National Criterium Championship.

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 5 of 11

Sixth place finisher Amy Cutler of team FCS/Zngine rode a strong race.

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 6 of 11

The women race past the Natuzzi Showroom building in downtown High Point, NC

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 7 of 11

United Healthcare sent riders up the road, while still maintaining control in the pack

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 8 of 11

The women's podium: Erica Allar of Colavita-Fine Cooking, Coryn Rivera of United Healthcare, and Skylar Schneider of Team Tibco

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 9 of 11

United Health Care racer, Coryn Rivera wins the 2014 National Criterium Championship in downtown High Point NC

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 10 of 11

Immediately behind the UHC Blue Train, eventual winner United Healthcare rider Coryn Rivera leads the other two podium finishers; Skylar Schneider of Team Tibco, and Erica Allar of Colavita-Fine Cooking

(Image credit: David Gill)
Image 11 of 11

Eventual race winner, United Healthcare rider Coryn Rivera sits comfortably in the pack

(Image credit: David Gill)

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) pulled on the stars and stripes jersey as the winner of the 2014 Smart Choice USA Cycling Professional Criterium National Championships on Saturday evening after some impressive team work from UnitedHealthcare.

The womens' race stayed together for the duration of the 90-minute event, with the racing heating up in the finals laps with several attacks and a four-rider crash. With one lap to go, the UHC blue train managed to take its familiar position at the front of the pack to set Rivera up for the win.

"Once I saw that Alison (Powers) had gone down, it was a quick reset because you know it was just the four of us," Rivera said of her UnitedHealthcare team's teamwork during the last laps. “That’s the beauty of a real team. Despite the adversity of the end of the race, we were able to pick up the pieces and put them together. It just goes to show that we are a team that comes out on top.”

Rivera was followed in second by National Criterium Calendar leader Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and in third by Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO). It was her first title.

"I think I proved over the season and last weekend that I had really good legs, especially for a criterium. I think they (UHC) had full confidence in me and I had full confidence in them that we would win this race today," she told USA Cycling after the win.

"This is definitely number one. It's my first professional national championship. I've had a few with juniors and collegiate and one U23 title. This one is definitely special."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare
2Erica Allar (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
3Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
4Sarah Fader (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
5Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare
6Amy Cutler (USA) FCS Cycling
7Morgan Brown (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
8Jennifer Purcell (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
9Colleen Hayduk (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
10Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
11Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
12Tiffany Pezzulo (USA)
13Starla Teddergreen (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery
14Christy Keely (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
15Debbie Milne (USA) Finish Strong
16Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
17Anna Sanders (USA) FCS Cycling
18Lindsay Bayer (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
19Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
20Jeannie Kuhajek (USA)
21Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
22Amber Neben (USA) FCS Cycling
23Erica Zaveta (USA) FCS Cycling
24Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
25Sara Tussey (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
26E Scotti Wilborne (USA) UnitedHealthcare
27Tina Pic (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
28Alison Powers (USA) UnitedHealthcare
29Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
30Mary Zider (USA) Colavita Racing Inc.
31Mia Loquai (USA) FCS Cycling
32Julie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
33Anna Christiansen (USA)
34Christina Birch (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
35Erin Wittwer (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
36Holly Mathews (USA)
37Kathryne Carr (USA)
38Mollie Brewer (USA) PSIMET Racing
39Rachel Byus (USA) FCS Cycling
40Caroline Moakley (USA) Carolina Masters
41Shannon Parrish (USA) Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery
42Suzanna Dupee (USA) Happy Tooth Women's Racing

