John Murphy completed a perfect championships for UnitedHealthcare by dominating the mens' race. He lapped the field and won with his arms in the air after being part of a 13-rider breakaway that shook up the race.

Teammate Bradley White, who ended up leading Murphy out for the win, took second place. He was followed in third by Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).

"It was early. It was a big split. I was with two teammates, Adrien and Brad. It was a little bit big of a move for us. We wanted different numbers but in the end it out worked well for us," Murphy said after the win.

"Every national championship, the tactics go haywire. It's almost impossible to predict what's going to happen," Murphy explained about what he and his teammates were discussing in the break. "Obviously we wanted to lap up to get with the rest of our boys."

The group of 13 ended up lapping the field and that's when all the UHC riders were back together.

"This time the odds were in our favor," Murphy went on. "We have the best crit squad in the U.S and the world, and it’s amazing to wear the Stars and Stripes jersey.”

Team Director Mike Tamayo said UnitedHealthcare had planned for every kind of race strategy.

“We knew this would be a hard race to control, so we planned to cover the moves and refine our plans as the race developed. We figured if it came down to a bunch sprint, we have Luke Keough and Ken Hanson, and if a break stayed away we were content with our chances as long as we had White, Hegyvary, Jeff Louder or Murphy in it. As it went, we had three guys in the bunch that lapped the field, and we were more than happy to play those cards."

“It was a great weekend of racing, winning the Stars and Stripes jersey with both the men and the women. We’re very pleased. The race tonight was dynamic and exciting from the start. It wasn’t your perfect script, but the guys adapted really well and gave us the win,” Tamayo concluded.

