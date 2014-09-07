Murphy laps the field to complete UnitedHealthcare's dominance
Early break shakes up the racing
Pro Men: High Point - High Point
John Murphy completed a perfect championships for UnitedHealthcare by dominating the mens' race. He lapped the field and won with his arms in the air after being part of a 13-rider breakaway that shook up the race.
Teammate Bradley White, who ended up leading Murphy out for the win, took second place. He was followed in third by Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).
"It was early. It was a big split. I was with two teammates, Adrien and Brad. It was a little bit big of a move for us. We wanted different numbers but in the end it out worked well for us," Murphy said after the win.
"Every national championship, the tactics go haywire. It's almost impossible to predict what's going to happen," Murphy explained about what he and his teammates were discussing in the break. "Obviously we wanted to lap up to get with the rest of our boys."
The group of 13 ended up lapping the field and that's when all the UHC riders were back together.
"This time the odds were in our favor," Murphy went on. "We have the best crit squad in the U.S and the world, and it’s amazing to wear the Stars and Stripes jersey.”
Team Director Mike Tamayo said UnitedHealthcare had planned for every kind of race strategy.
“We knew this would be a hard race to control, so we planned to cover the moves and refine our plans as the race developed. We figured if it came down to a bunch sprint, we have Luke Keough and Ken Hanson, and if a break stayed away we were content with our chances as long as we had White, Hegyvary, Jeff Louder or Murphy in it. As it went, we had three guys in the bunch that lapped the field, and we were more than happy to play those cards."
“It was a great weekend of racing, winning the Stars and Stripes jersey with both the men and the women. We’re very pleased. The race tonight was dynamic and exciting from the start. It wasn’t your perfect script, but the guys adapted really well and gave us the win,” Tamayo concluded.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Murphy (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|2
|Bradley White (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|4
|Conor Mullervy (Usa) Champion System - Stans NoTubes
|5
|Adrian Hegyvary (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Drew Christopher (Usa) Champion System - Stans NoTubes
|7
|Devin Clark (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|8
|Jonathan DAlba (Usa) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|9
|Jake Sitler (Usa) Van Dessel Factory Team
|10
|Jacob Mueller (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|11
|David Reyes (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|12
|William Elliston (Usa) Van Dessel Factory Team
|13
|Miguel Bryon (Usa) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|14
|Benjamin Renkema (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|15
|Zeb King (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|16
|Benjamin Fogle (Usa) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|17
|Alder Martz (Usa) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|18
|Brett Kielick (Usa) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|19
|David Guttenplan (Usa) SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|20
|Brandon Feehery (Usa) Astellas Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas Brown (Usa) Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Chad Hartley (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|23
|Daniel Zmolik (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|24
|Guillaume Nelessen (Usa) Van Dessel Factory Team
|25
|Chris Butler (Usa) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|26
|Barry Miller (Usa) Firefighters Upsala CK
|27
|Marco Aledia (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|28
|Luke Keough (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|29
|Kenneth Hanson (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|30
|Michael Stone (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|31
|Anthony Canevari (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|32
|Kevin Mullervy (Usa) Champion System - Stans NoTubes
|33
|Colton Barrett (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|34
|Matt Moosa (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|35
|Charles Joe Eldridge (Usa) UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Jeff Louder (Usa) UnitedHealthcare
|37
|Isaac Howe (Usa) Champion System - Stans NoTubes
|38
|Brian Hill (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|39
|Jared Nieters (Usa) Van Dessel Factory Team
|40
|Robert White (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|41
|Andrew Dahlheim (Usa) Athlete Octane Cycling
|42
|Benjamin Zawacki (Usa) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|43
|David Novak (Usa) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
|44
|Jacob Tremblay (Usa) Lateral Stress Velo Inc.
