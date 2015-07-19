Trending

Grotts unseats Wells as US cross country champion

Woodruff wins title number two

The menâ€™s field begins the climb out of the start of their six-lap race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Joe Devera put the final touches on Russell Finsterwaldâ€™s bike before the start of the menâ€™s race. Devera spent the race in the pit near the feed zone, where he and other mechanics wait with spare wheels and components to be prepared for any occasion.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Defending champion Lea Davison led the womenâ€™s field out of the start lane onto the dirt for their five-lap event.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Aaron Gwin will take the stars and stripes back to the World Cup circuit after descending like a meteor to claim his seventh downhill national championship.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Rose Grant claimed third in the pro womenâ€™s cross-country.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Erin Huck rode to a silver medal in the pro womenâ€™s cross-country.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Chloe Woodruff led the close-knit select group for the majority of the five-lap race, and won the national championship by just a second.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Crowd favorite Georgia Gould was just out of contact of the select group, and finished fifth, just two and half seconds off the win.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Lea Davison fought hard in the thin air but could only muster fifth, ceding her national championship title.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Howard Grotts at the start, with fellow Durango resident Todd Wells. The thin air and 850â€™ of climbing per lap mad e course that suited Grotts,
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Jill Kintner followed up her dual slalom championship with an overwhelming 15.64 second victory in the downhill national championship.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The cross country feed zone, a critical component of racing in heat at altitude, was set up as a unique left-hand feed.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Howard Grotts took over on the second-to-last lap as Wells faltered, and quickly built a nearly ten-second lead over the chasers.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Keegan Swenson, a Park City resident accustomed to elevation, finished second in the pro menâ€™s race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Defending champion Todd Wells led the first three laps with a few seconds over Howard Grotts and several more seconds to the chase group.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Carl Decker, likely the only competitor in both the pro XC and Enduro disciplines, finished ninth.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alexander Grant finished third in the pro menâ€™s event.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Todd Wellsâ€™ cheering section on the course climb.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Howard Grotts claimed his first national championship with a minute margin of victory.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The women's pro podium of winner Chloe Woodruff, flanked by Erin Huck and Rose Grant.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The pro men's podium of Howard Grotts, Keegan Swenson and Alexander Grant celebrated with beer
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The start of the pro menâ€™s cross country race featured 49 riders.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing1:42:14
2Keegan Swenson (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:01:02
3Alexander Grant (USA) Ridebiker/Cannondale0:01:38
4Stephen Ettinger (USA) Sho-Air Cyclery0:03:34
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM- Troy Lee Designs Race Team0:03:49
6Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:04:21
7Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team0:04:34
8Kerry Werner (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:06:42
9Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:07:43
10Menso De Jong (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:08:31
11Cole House (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:09:35
12Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels0:10:11
13Ben Ortt (USA)0:10:48
14Brad Bingham (USA)0:10:52
15Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling0:11:06
16Joseph Maloney (USA)0:11:21
17Adam Bucklin (USA)0:11:41
18Travis (Tj) Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:12:23
19David Flaten (USA) US Military Cycling Team0:12:55
20Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion0:14:12
21Justin Desilets (USA) Adobe Cycling0:14:36
22Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:15:21
23Sam Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager Mountain Bike Race Team0:16:04
24Elliot Reinecke (USA)0:16:38
25Brett Denney (USA)0:17:00
26Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:17:04
27Jeff Bender (USA)0:18:08
28Trevor Deruise (USA) KTM Bike Industries/Nature's Bakery0:18:18
29Kevin Day (USA) Team Endurance 3600:18:30
30Jim Hewett (USA)0:19:44
31Christopher Michaels (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac0:20:20
32William Curtis (USA) Team Santa Cruz/X-Fusion0:23:14
33Stuart Gonzalez (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:26:51
DNFAlex Wild (USA)
DNFJohn Nobil (USA) Team Ninja
DNFMichael Zanetti (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's NoTubes/Niner1:39:39
2Erin Huck (USA) SCOTT-3Rox Racing0:00:01
3Rose Grant (USA)0:00:37
4Larissa Connors (USA)0:01:49
5Georgia Gould (USA) LUNA Pro Team0:02:23
6Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:03:03
7Amy Beisel (USA)0:06:08
8Alexis Skarda (USA)0:09:52
9Erin Alders (USA) SHO-AIR/ SERT0:11:18
10Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:12:01
11Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:13:22
12Emma Maaranen (USA)0:14:00
13Hannah Williams (USA)0:14:08
14Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar0:16:47
15Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:18:07
16Nicole Tittensor (USA)0:19:51
17Nina Baum (USA)0:23:51
18Fairlee Frey (USA) George's/2016 Ladies Team0:27:31
DNFMegan Carrington (USA) Naked Women's Racing
DNFCaroline Dezendorf (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)

