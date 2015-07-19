Grotts unseats Wells as US cross country champion
Woodruff wins title number two
Day 2: Cross Country -
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:42:14
|2
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:01:02
|3
|Alexander Grant (USA) Ridebiker/Cannondale
|0:01:38
|4
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Sho-Air Cyclery
|0:03:34
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM- Troy Lee Designs Race Team
|0:03:49
|6
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:04:21
|7
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Kerry Werner (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:06:42
|9
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:07:43
|10
|Menso De Jong (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:08:31
|11
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:09:35
|12
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels
|0:10:11
|13
|Ben Ortt (USA)
|0:10:48
|14
|Brad Bingham (USA)
|0:10:52
|15
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:11:06
|16
|Joseph Maloney (USA)
|0:11:21
|17
|Adam Bucklin (USA)
|0:11:41
|18
|Travis (Tj) Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:12:23
|19
|David Flaten (USA) US Military Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|20
|Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion
|0:14:12
|21
|Justin Desilets (USA) Adobe Cycling
|0:14:36
|22
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:15:21
|23
|Sam Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager Mountain Bike Race Team
|0:16:04
|24
|Elliot Reinecke (USA)
|0:16:38
|25
|Brett Denney (USA)
|0:17:00
|26
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:17:04
|27
|Jeff Bender (USA)
|0:18:08
|28
|Trevor Deruise (USA) KTM Bike Industries/Nature's Bakery
|0:18:18
|29
|Kevin Day (USA) Team Endurance 360
|0:18:30
|30
|Jim Hewett (USA)
|0:19:44
|31
|Christopher Michaels (USA) American Classic/Kenda/Tomac
|0:20:20
|32
|William Curtis (USA) Team Santa Cruz/X-Fusion
|0:23:14
|33
|Stuart Gonzalez (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:26:51
|DNF
|Alex Wild (USA)
|DNF
|John Nobil (USA) Team Ninja
|DNF
|Michael Zanetti (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Team Stan's NoTubes/Niner
|1:39:39
|2
|Erin Huck (USA) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Rose Grant (USA)
|0:00:37
|4
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|0:01:49
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) LUNA Pro Team
|0:02:23
|6
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:03:03
|7
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:06:08
|8
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:09:52
|9
|Erin Alders (USA) SHO-AIR/ SERT
|0:11:18
|10
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:12:01
|11
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter
|0:13:22
|12
|Emma Maaranen (USA)
|0:14:00
|13
|Hannah Williams (USA)
|0:14:08
|14
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|0:16:47
|15
|Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:18:07
|16
|Nicole Tittensor (USA)
|0:19:51
|17
|Nina Baum (USA)
|0:23:51
|18
|Fairlee Frey (USA) George's/2016 Ladies Team
|0:27:31
|DNF
|Megan Carrington (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|DNF
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy