Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-Troy Lee Designs Race Team) and Chloe Woodruff (Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner) claimed the short track national championships on Friday in Mammoth Mountain, California.

Finsterwald was locked in battle with four-time short track champion Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) for most of the 20-minute race, but Wells suffered a puncture in the penultimate lap, leaving Finsterwald to solo away to victory. Stephan Davoust (Giant Southwest Racing) soloed in for silver ahead of Alex Grant (Roadbiker-Cannondale).





“It’s pretty special to come back here,” Woodruff said after the race. “I won the expert women’s short track jersey here 10 years ago, so it’s great to be back. I was kind of thinking that would be really cool to win it 10 years later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Finsterwald (USA) 0:28:48 2 Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 0:00:19 3 Alexander Grant (USA) 0:00:33 4 Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team 0:00:49 5 Ryan Standish (USA) 0:01:09 6 Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) 0:01:10 7 Payson Mcelveen (USA) 0:01:11 8 Kyle Trudeau (USA) 0:01:18 9 W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:01:26 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle 0:01:34 11 Ryan Geiger (USA) 0:01:42 12 Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling 0:01:43 13 Carl Decker (USA) 0:01:50 14 Braden Kappius (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling 0:01:55 15 Menso De Jong (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling 0:01:55 16 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:01:56 17 Todd Wells (USA) 0:02:11 18 Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club 0:02:18 19 Joseph Maloney (USA) 20 Justin Desilets (USA) Adobe Cycling 21 Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College 22 Travis (Tj) Woodruff (USA) 23 Kevin Day (USA) Team Endurance 360 24 Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 25 Cole House (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 26 Ben Ortt (USA) 27 Garrett Gerchar (USA) 28 Benjamin Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme 29 Justin Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 30 Josh Gallen (USA) 31 Brett Denney (USA) 32 Sam Chovan (USA) 33 Joshua Murdock (USA) 34 Nick Thomas (USA) 35 Ian Wilkey (USA) 36 Derek Hermon (USA) 37 Cody Cupp (USA) 38 David Flaten (USA) US Military Cycling Team DNS Howard Grotts (USA) DNS Elliot Reinecke (USA)