Finsterwald, Woodruff claim Short Track titles
Wells flats out of title fight in bell lap
Day 1: Short Track XC -
Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-Troy Lee Designs Race Team) and Chloe Woodruff (Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner) claimed the short track national championships on Friday in Mammoth Mountain, California.
Finsterwald was locked in battle with four-time short track champion Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) for most of the 20-minute race, but Wells suffered a puncture in the penultimate lap, leaving Finsterwald to solo away to victory. Stephan Davoust (Giant Southwest Racing) soloed in for silver ahead of Alex Grant (Roadbiker-Cannondale).
“It’s pretty special to come back here,” Woodruff said after the race. “I won the expert women’s short track jersey here 10 years ago, so it’s great to be back. I was kind of thinking that would be really cool to win it 10 years later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Finsterwald (USA)
|0:28:48
|2
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Alexander Grant (USA)
|0:00:33
|4
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|0:01:09
|6
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:01:10
|7
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|0:01:11
|8
|Kyle Trudeau (USA)
|0:01:18
|9
|W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:26
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle
|0:01:34
|11
|Ryan Geiger (USA)
|0:01:42
|12
|Troy Wells (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:01:43
|13
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:01:50
|14
|Braden Kappius (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:01:55
|15
|Menso De Jong (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|0:01:55
|16
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:01:56
|17
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:02:11
|18
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Cycling Club
|0:02:18
|19
|Joseph Maloney (USA)
|20
|Justin Desilets (USA) Adobe Cycling
|21
|Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College
|22
|Travis (Tj) Woodruff (USA)
|23
|Kevin Day (USA) Team Endurance 360
|24
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|25
|Cole House (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|26
|Ben Ortt (USA)
|27
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|28
|Benjamin Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
|29
|Justin Toepel (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|30
|Josh Gallen (USA)
|31
|Brett Denney (USA)
|32
|Sam Chovan (USA)
|33
|Joshua Murdock (USA)
|34
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|35
|Ian Wilkey (USA)
|36
|Derek Hermon (USA)
|37
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|38
|David Flaten (USA) US Military Cycling Team
|DNS
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|DNS
|Elliot Reinecke (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:29:25
|2
|Lea Davison (USA)
|0:00:04
|3
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|0:00:30
|4
|Rose Grant (USA)
|0:00:31
|5
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:01:11
|6
|Kate Courtney (USA)
|0:01:40
|7
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:02:22
|8
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:02:27
|9
|Emily Shields (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|0:03:09
|10
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|11
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|12
|Nina Baum (USA)
|13
|Elisa Otter (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|14
|Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|15
|Abbey Alexiades (USA) Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing
|DNF
|Kaylee Blevins (USA)
|DNS
|Erin Huck (USA)
|DNS
|Johanne Albrigtsen (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
