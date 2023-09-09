Lauren Stephens drops rivals one by one to take solo win at US Gravel National Championships
Crystal Anthony comes second and Alexis Skarda third at nation's first ever gravel championships
Lauren Stephens (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) has quickly adapted from road mode and found her gravel legs, claiming the elite women's stars-and-stripes jersey at the first-ever USA Cycling Gravel Championships.
Stephens covered the 131.4-mile race, held in Gering, Nebraska on Saturday, with a winning time of 6:45:53. She took the victory by 2:41 ahead of runner-up Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles) and 7:29 ahead of third-placed Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective).
"I had no idea what would happen. I haven’t been racing much gravel so I don’t know many of the girls but it was an awesome race,” said Stephens.
The rider had used her winning effort at the long-standing grass roots Gravel Worlds in Nebraska last month to successfully tune her form for Gering after finishing her road block, which concluded with an 18th place at the World Championships elite women's road race in Glasgow.
The host location, Gering, is a small town in the far western part of Nebraska just across the border from Colorado near the base of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The elite men's and women's national championships race was held along a 131.4-mile course that included 5,600 feet of elevation gain, and 90% of the route was on gravel roads.
“I’d never ridden one of these long races so Gravel Worlds over in Lincoln, Nebraska is 150 miles so I thought that’d be a good, you know, checkpoint to make sure I could survive 130. Luckily this was about two and a half hours less.”
Stephens went out early with the lead group of three, then when the attacks began put down some counters of her own, dropping her rivals one by one to continue on solo and claim the title, along with the generous prize purse that comes with it.
The race was also a qualifying event for the UCI Gravel World Championships that are set to take place in Veneto, Italy, on October 7, and the top three of the elite women's race at nationals automatically qualifies for the second UCI sanctioned Gravel World Championships. Stephens was the top US finisher in the first edition, coming 15th in the 140km women's elite race.
More to come ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (EF EDUCATION-TIBCO-SVB)
|6:45:33
|2
|Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|+2:41
|3
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|+7:29
|4
|Lauren De Crescenzo (CINCH Racing
|+8:22
|5
|Jenna Rinehart (Nicollet Bike)
|+8:56
|6
|Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)
|+15:13
|7
|Paige Onweller (Trek/WTB/ABUS/HED/SRAM)
|+15:16
|8
|Emily Newsom (Roxo Racing)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|9
|Aria Mundy
|+15:18
|10
|Whitney Allison (Bike Sports)
|+32:52
|11
|Anna Hicks (Cynisca Cycling)
|+36:23
|12
|Sarah Flamm (Planet Earth)
|+47:11
|13
|Melisa Rollins (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
|+51:16
|14
|Chelsea Bolton (Ventum/Eliel/KAV/ENVE)
|+1:22:59
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lauren Stephens drops rivals one by one to take solo win at US Gravel National ChampionshipsCrystal Anthony comes second and Alexis Skarda third at nation's first ever gravel championships
-
Keegan Swenson captures elite men's title at US Gravel National ChampionshipsAlexey Vermeulen second, Brennan Wertz third in 131.4 mile race in Gering, Nebraska
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Marta Cavalli wins stage 5 atop Mont LozèreFDJ-SUEZ rider takes the overall lead
-
Niewiadoma's all-out approach to Cauberg comes up short at Simac Ladies Tour'I had to bow down to Lotte and Wiebes' says Canyon-SRAM rider, pleased with third place on stage 4