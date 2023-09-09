Keegan Swenson captures elite men's title at US Gravel National Championships

By Simone Giuliani, Kirsten Frattini
published

Alexey Vermeulen second, Brennan Wertz third in 131.4 mile race in Gering, Nebraska

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) claims the elite men's victory at the first USA Cycling Gravel Championships
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) claims the elite men's victory at the first USA Cycling Gravel Championships (Image credit: Craig Huffman/USA Cycling)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) continued on his race dominating path on Saturday, claiming the national title in the elite men's race at the first USA Cycling Gravel Championships held in Gering, Nebraska. 

In a close battle for the stars-and-stripes jersey, Swenson beat a three-rider chase group by 18 seconds to claim the title and the healthy prize purse that comes with it. 

Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox-ENVE) led the chase group across the line to take second place, while Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles) sprinted in for third and Payson Mcelveen (Allied Cycle Works) fourth.

Gering, a small town in the far western part of Nebraska, is just across the border from Colorado near the base of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The elite men's and women's national championships race was held along a 131.4-mile course that included 5,600 feet of elevation gain, and 90% of the course was on gravel roads.

"It was a tough course," said Swenson. "It was windy, and the dirt was really soft and loose. It was a strange surface all day. Honestly, the best was the climb with 20 miles to go, and then we had a tailwind all the way home after that."

The race was also a qualifying event for the UCI Gravel World Championships that are set to take place in Veneto, Italy, on October 8, and the top three of the elite men's race at nationals automatically qualify for Worlds.

More to come ...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles/SRAM) 6:00:24
2Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox - ENVE) +18
3Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Payson Mcelveen (Allied Cycle Works) +19
5John Borstelmann (Ventum / Vo(ler)+53
6Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz SRAM htSQD)+4:06
7Daxton Mock (Bear National Team)
8Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles)+4:52
9Ethan Overson (Scuderia Pinarello)+5:19
10Nathan Spratt +6:06
11Stephen Vogel (Project Echelon Racing)11:18
12Spencer Miller (First Internet Bank Cycling)+14:36
13Andrew Dillman (Ignition Coach Co.)+14:37
14Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors)+17:07
15Isaac Bryant (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)+17:08
16Marc Spratt (Voler/Ventum)+18:13
17Joe Goettl (Scheels Utah)+19:33
18Eric Colindres (The Olympic Club)+27:29
19Madison Molitor
20Chris Mehlman (Endurance Threads/Neversecond/Vittoria/Hammerhead/Maple/Julbo)+27:33
21Ted King (iamtedking.com/sponsors :))+29:52
22Andy Lydic (BMC #itcouldbeme)+31:12
23Cobe Freeburn (Bear National Team)+38:48
24Zachary Allison (Bike Sports)+41:40
25Hayden Pucker (Turbo)+42:22
26Joshua Lundgren (Goodlife Racing)+48:09
27Barrett Brandon (Ventum)+51:04
28John Frey (Goodlife racing)+ 1:03:12
29Joey Hassett (Primal - Audi Denver) +1:06:06
30Trey Shepard (First Internet Bank Cycling)+ 1:08:13
31Lee Yarbro +1:10:17
32David Haase (Attitude Sports) +1:36:28
33Rane Roatta +1:52:24
34Andrew Osterhoudt+2:54:01

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

