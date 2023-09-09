Keegan Swenson captures elite men's title at US Gravel National Championships

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) continued on his race dominating path on Saturday, claiming the national title in the elite men's race at the first USA Cycling Gravel Championships held in Gering, Nebraska.

In a close battle for the stars-and-stripes jersey, Swenson beat a three-rider chase group by 18 seconds to claim the title and the healthy prize purse that comes with it.

Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox-ENVE) led the chase group across the line to take second place, while Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles) sprinted in for third and Payson Mcelveen (Allied Cycle Works) fourth.

Gering, a small town in the far western part of Nebraska, is just across the border from Colorado near the base of the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The elite men's and women's national championships race was held along a 131.4-mile course that included 5,600 feet of elevation gain, and 90% of the course was on gravel roads.



"It was a tough course," said Swenson. "It was windy, and the dirt was really soft and loose. It was a strange surface all day. Honestly, the best was the climb with 20 miles to go, and then we had a tailwind all the way home after that."

The race was also a qualifying event for the UCI Gravel World Championships that are set to take place in Veneto, Italy, on October 8, and the top three of the elite men's race at nationals automatically qualify for Worlds.

More to come ...