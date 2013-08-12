Trending

Team sprint and pursuit wrap up US timed nationals

More medals for Mansker, Baranoski, Erickson

Full results

Men - Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Felt TS (Matthew Baranoski, Nathan Koch, Kevin Mansker)0:00:46.170
RELThe Big Boyz TS (Jonathan Davy, Geoffrey Fryer, Danny Robertson)
3Eddie Boyz TS (Quinn Hatfield, Daniel Reback, Thomas Valentine)0:00:50.716
4Team Dixie Flyers TS (Timothy Montagne, Rich Rozzi, Bobby Walthour IV)0:00:52.010
5Free Spirit Racing (Rob Morris, Tom Schwarz, Langdon Taguiped)0:00:57.025
DNSTeam Hammer Railstorm (Eric Geier, Ian MacNeill, Todd Woodlan)

Women - Team Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1M & M TS (Missy Erickson, Madalyn Godby)0:00:36.171
2Bike Central TS (Jen Featheringill, Alissa Maglaty)0:00:36.565
3CCF/Jl Velo TS (Tela Crane, Dana Feiss)0:00:36.407
4Git Er Done TS (Anissa Cobb, Gea Johnson)0:00:36.974
5Team East/West TS (Mandy Marquardt, Jennifer Valente)0:00:37.401
6Ritte Van Sizzle TS (Erin Glover, Shelby Walter)0:00:38.353
7Oh Hellyer Fast TS (Mary Glenn Enrique, Buffie Wuestewald)0:00:38.494
8Naked Womens Racing (Amanda Cyr, Stephanie Simpkins)0:00:42.870

Men - Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Donoghue (Boulder CO)0:04:27.973
Jacob Duehring (Irvine CA)
Stefan Rothe (Austin TX)
Mike Zagorski (Lowry CO)
2Colin Gibson (Seattle WA)0:04:30.283
Zachary Kovalcik (Portland OR)
Al Urbanski (Portland OR)
Justin Williams (Tustin CA)
3Alexander Freund (Davis CA)0:04:34.210
Garrett Hankins (Carmichael CA)
Keith Hillier (Millbrae CA)
William Myers (Carmichael CA)
4Byron Anson (Hellyer MTP 2)0:04:44.118
Jonathan Barbus (Hellyer MTP 2)
Jeromy Cottell (Hellyer MTP 2)
Alex Tellez (Hellyer MTP 2)

Women - Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Cutler (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)0:04:47.312
Colleen Hayduk (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
Jade Wilcoxson (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
Ruth Winder (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
2Erica Allar (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)0:04:50.315
Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
Jessica Prinner (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
3Natalie Dell (Hellyer W TP 1)0:04:51.933
Kimberly Geist (Hellyer W TP 1)
Korina Huizar (Hellyer W TP 1)
Elizabeth Newell (Hellyer W TP 1)
4Erin Glover (Jazzle Pie TP)
Erin Goodall (Jazzle Pie TP)
Amy Shepard (Jazzle Pie TP)
Jasmin Zamora (Jazzle Pie TP)
5Sara Clafferty (Hellyer W TP 2)0:05:07.182
Lana Hemenway (Hellyer W TP 2)
Amanda Seigle (Hellyer W TP 2)
Jennifer Zierke (Hellyer W TP 2)
6Renee' Fenstermacher (La La Land TP)0:05:14.459
Morgan Kapp (La La Land TP)
Shelby Reynolds (La La Land TP)
Kate Wilson (La La Land TP)
7Adrienne Belliveau (Hellyer W TP3)0:05:14.504
Lucia Mokres (Hellyer W TP3)
Heather Ross (Hellyer W TP3)
Andi Smith (Hellyer W TP3)
8Lenita Anthony (Endo Customs TP)0:05:23.598
Trina Jacobson (Endo Customs TP)
Melanie Phillips (Endo Customs TP)
Kelli Samuelson (Endo Customs TP)

