Team sprint and pursuit wrap up US timed nationals
More medals for Mansker, Baranoski, Erickson
Full results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Felt TS (Matthew Baranoski, Nathan Koch, Kevin Mansker)
|0:00:46.170
|The Big Boyz TS (Jonathan Davy, Geoffrey Fryer, Danny Robertson)
|3
|Eddie Boyz TS (Quinn Hatfield, Daniel Reback, Thomas Valentine)
|0:00:50.716
|4
|Team Dixie Flyers TS (Timothy Montagne, Rich Rozzi, Bobby Walthour IV)
|0:00:52.010
|5
|Free Spirit Racing (Rob Morris, Tom Schwarz, Langdon Taguiped)
|0:00:57.025
|Team Hammer Railstorm (Eric Geier, Ian MacNeill, Todd Woodlan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|M & M TS (Missy Erickson, Madalyn Godby)
|0:00:36.171
|2
|Bike Central TS (Jen Featheringill, Alissa Maglaty)
|0:00:36.565
|3
|CCF/Jl Velo TS (Tela Crane, Dana Feiss)
|0:00:36.407
|4
|Git Er Done TS (Anissa Cobb, Gea Johnson)
|0:00:36.974
|5
|Team East/West TS (Mandy Marquardt, Jennifer Valente)
|0:00:37.401
|6
|Ritte Van Sizzle TS (Erin Glover, Shelby Walter)
|0:00:38.353
|7
|Oh Hellyer Fast TS (Mary Glenn Enrique, Buffie Wuestewald)
|0:00:38.494
|8
|Naked Womens Racing (Amanda Cyr, Stephanie Simpkins)
|0:00:42.870
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Donoghue (Boulder CO)
|0:04:27.973
|Jacob Duehring (Irvine CA)
|Stefan Rothe (Austin TX)
|Mike Zagorski (Lowry CO)
|2
|Colin Gibson (Seattle WA)
|0:04:30.283
|Zachary Kovalcik (Portland OR)
|Al Urbanski (Portland OR)
|Justin Williams (Tustin CA)
|3
|Alexander Freund (Davis CA)
|0:04:34.210
|Garrett Hankins (Carmichael CA)
|Keith Hillier (Millbrae CA)
|William Myers (Carmichael CA)
|4
|Byron Anson (Hellyer MTP 2)
|0:04:44.118
|Jonathan Barbus (Hellyer MTP 2)
|Jeromy Cottell (Hellyer MTP 2)
|Alex Tellez (Hellyer MTP 2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Cutler (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
|0:04:47.312
|Colleen Hayduk (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
|Jade Wilcoxson (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
|Ruth Winder (Vumedi Pb Lombardi)
|2
|Erica Allar (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
|0:04:50.315
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
|Jessica Prinner (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16 TP)
|3
|Natalie Dell (Hellyer W TP 1)
|0:04:51.933
|Kimberly Geist (Hellyer W TP 1)
|Korina Huizar (Hellyer W TP 1)
|Elizabeth Newell (Hellyer W TP 1)
|4
|Erin Glover (Jazzle Pie TP)
|Erin Goodall (Jazzle Pie TP)
|Amy Shepard (Jazzle Pie TP)
|Jasmin Zamora (Jazzle Pie TP)
|5
|Sara Clafferty (Hellyer W TP 2)
|0:05:07.182
|Lana Hemenway (Hellyer W TP 2)
|Amanda Seigle (Hellyer W TP 2)
|Jennifer Zierke (Hellyer W TP 2)
|6
|Renee' Fenstermacher (La La Land TP)
|0:05:14.459
|Morgan Kapp (La La Land TP)
|Shelby Reynolds (La La Land TP)
|Kate Wilson (La La Land TP)
|7
|Adrienne Belliveau (Hellyer W TP3)
|0:05:14.504
|Lucia Mokres (Hellyer W TP3)
|Heather Ross (Hellyer W TP3)
|Andi Smith (Hellyer W TP3)
|8
|Lenita Anthony (Endo Customs TP)
|0:05:23.598
|Trina Jacobson (Endo Customs TP)
|Melanie Phillips (Endo Customs TP)
|Kelli Samuelson (Endo Customs TP)
