Trending

Lea dominates track championships with Omnium, pursuit wins

Higgins wins women's omnium

Full results

Men Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:04:34.137
2Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:04:43.590
3Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:04:44.712
4David Swanson (Sabino Cycles Racing)0:04:46.517
5Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club)0:04:54.473
6Colin Gibson (Stranamanti Cycling)0:04:56.379
7Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:57.030
8Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)0:04:59.520
9Mark Neumann (Ironfly)0:05:09.390
10John Cheetham (Metromint Cycling)0:05:16.770
11Gregory Celentano (Santa Clarita Velo)0:05:21.968
12Alex Tellez (Bahati Foundation-CA)0:05:22.452
13Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)0:05:33.147
DNSDave Maminski (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
DQKurt Bickel (Sun Coast Velo)

Women Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:45.605
2Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:03:48.195
3Amber Gaffney (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:49.069
4Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)0:03:53.254
5Jessica Cutler (Spokeswomen Racing)0:03:52.781
6Alison Tetrick (UCI WPT: Exergy Twenty16)0:03:53.345
7Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:03:54.286
8JASMINE ZAMORA (Bike Central)0:03:55.946
9Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)0:04:00.567
10Erin Goodall (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:04:02.767
11Morgan Kapp0:04:03.562
12Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)0:04:04.724
13Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:04:06.963
14Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)0:04:08.536
15Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:12.308
16Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:12.434
17Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:04:14.045
18Amy Shepard (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:04:14.083
19Erin Gunn (Catalyst Racing)0:04:20.848
20Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:04:21.081
21Laura Sobchik0:04:57.978

Men - Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
2Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
3Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
4Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
5Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
6Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
7David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
8Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
9Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
10Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
11Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
12Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
13Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
14Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
15SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
DNFLucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNFAndrew Raab (CCB)
DNFMike Zagorski (BME Racing)

Men - Omnium Kilo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:06.211
2Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:01:08.462
3Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)0:01:08.990
4Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)0:01:09.338
5Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)0:01:10.166
6Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:01:10.168
7Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)0:01:10.521
8David Brinton (Serious Cycling)0:01:10.835
9Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)0:01:11.277
10Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:01:11.281
11Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)0:01:11.369
12Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:01:11.579
13Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:12.433
14Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:13.735
15SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)0:01:19.916
DNSLucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNSAndrew Raab (CCB)
DNSMike Zagorski (BME Racing)

Men - Omnium Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:04:34.137
2Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:04:43.590
3Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:04:44.712
5Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:04:47.608
6Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)0:04:47.812
7Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)0:04:54.375
8Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)0:04:57.242
9Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)0:04:59.346
10Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:05:00.132
11Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:01.501
12Andrew Raab (CCB)0:05:01.526
13David Brinton (Serious Cycling)0:05:01.878
14Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)0:05:03.080
15Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)0:05:09.370
16Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)0:05:17.429
17SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)0:05:42.250
DNSLucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNSMike Zagorski (BME Racing)

Men - Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
2Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
3Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
4David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
5Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
6Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
7Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
8Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
9Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
10Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
11Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
12Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
13Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
14SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
DNSLucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNSAndrew Raab (CCB)
DNSMike Zagorski (BME Racing)
DNFJonathan Davy (Ironfly)

Women - Omnium 500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)0:00:37.505
2Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:37.648
3Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:00:38.050
4Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)0:00:38.543
5Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)0:00:38.607
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)0:00:39.520
7Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:00:39.556
8Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)0:00:39.880
9Kate Wilson (CPT)0:00:40.274
10Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)0:00:40.553
11Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)0:00:40.696
12Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:41.366
13Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)0:00:41.834
14Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)0:00:42.192
15Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)0:00:42.381
16Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)0:00:43.756
DNSKorina Huizar

Women - Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)10pts
2Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)12
3Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)27
4Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)30
5Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)35
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)37
7Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)40
8Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)42
9Kate Wilson (CPT)51
10Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)61
11Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)64
12Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)77
13Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)81
14Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)82
15Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)89
16Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)105
DNFKorina Huizar

Women - Omnium Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:03:48.915
2Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:50.765
3Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)0:03:53.254
4Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)0:03:55.216
5Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)0:03:56.096
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)0:03:59.059
7Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:04:01.198
8Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)0:04:02.267
9Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)0:04:07.568
10Kate Wilson (CPT)0:04:08.118
11Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)0:04:12.247
12Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)0:04:12.793
13Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)0:04:13.024
14Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)0:04:13.101
15Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)0:04:17.169
16Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)0:04:18.941
DNSKorina Huizar

Women - Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate Wilson (CPT)
2Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
3Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
4Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
5Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
6Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
7Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
8Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
9Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
10Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
11Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
12Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
13Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
14Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
15Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
16Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
DNSKorina Huizar

Men - Flying Lap championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling)0:00:10.377
2Matthew Baranoski ((Pure Energy Racing)0:00:10.720
3Danny Robertson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:00:10.788
4Dominic Suozzi (Team Winded)0:00:11.389
5Eric Geier (San Diego Bicycle Club)0:00:11.574
6Geoffrey Fryer (Summit Cycling Productions LLC)0:00:11.672
7Todd Woodlan (Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:00:13.021

Women - Flying Lap championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Missy Erickson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:00:11.693
2Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)0:00:11.821
3Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:12.073
4Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)0:00:12.157
5Dana Feiss (CPT)0:00:12.224
6Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:12.237
7Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:12.266
8Natalie Dell (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)0:00:12.813
9Anissa Cobb0:00:12.840
10Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:00:13.428
11Mary Glenn Enrique0:00:13.833
12Shelby Walter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:00:13.836
13Stephanie Simpkins (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:14.002

Latest on Cyclingnews