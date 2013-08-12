Lea dominates track championships with Omnium, pursuit wins
Higgins wins women's omnium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:04:34.137
|2
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:04:43.590
|3
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:04:44.712
|4
|David Swanson (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|0:04:46.517
|5
|Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club)
|0:04:54.473
|6
|Colin Gibson (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:04:56.379
|7
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:57.030
|8
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|0:04:59.520
|9
|Mark Neumann (Ironfly)
|0:05:09.390
|10
|John Cheetham (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:16.770
|11
|Gregory Celentano (Santa Clarita Velo)
|0:05:21.968
|12
|Alex Tellez (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|0:05:22.452
|13
|Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|0:05:33.147
|DNS
|Dave Maminski (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|DQ
|Kurt Bickel (Sun Coast Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:45.605
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|0:03:48.195
|3
|Amber Gaffney (UCI CT/WPT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:49.069
|4
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|0:03:53.254
|5
|Jessica Cutler (Spokeswomen Racing)
|0:03:52.781
|6
|Alison Tetrick (UCI WPT: Exergy Twenty16)
|0:03:53.345
|7
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:03:54.286
|8
|JASMINE ZAMORA (Bike Central)
|0:03:55.946
|9
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:04:00.567
|10
|Erin Goodall (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:04:02.767
|11
|Morgan Kapp
|0:04:03.562
|12
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:04:04.724
|13
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:04:06.963
|14
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|0:04:08.536
|15
|Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:04:12.308
|16
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:04:12.434
|17
|Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:04:14.045
|18
|Amy Shepard (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:04:14.083
|19
|Erin Gunn (Catalyst Racing)
|0:04:20.848
|20
|Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:04:21.081
|21
|Laura Sobchik
|0:04:57.978
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|2
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|4
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|5
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|6
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|7
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|8
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|9
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|10
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|11
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|12
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|13
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|14
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|15
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|DNF
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|DNF
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:06.211
|2
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:01:08.462
|3
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|0:01:08.990
|4
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|0:01:09.338
|5
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|0:01:10.166
|6
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.168
|7
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|0:01:10.521
|8
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|0:01:10.835
|9
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|0:01:11.277
|10
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:01:11.281
|11
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:01:11.369
|12
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:01:11.579
|13
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:12.433
|14
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:13.735
|15
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:01:19.916
|DNS
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|DNS
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|DNS
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:04:34.137
|2
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:04:43.590
|3
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:04:44.712
|5
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:04:47.608
|6
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|0:04:47.812
|7
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|0:04:54.375
|8
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|0:04:57.242
|9
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|0:04:59.346
|10
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:05:00.132
|11
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:01.501
|12
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|0:05:01.526
|13
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|0:05:01.878
|14
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:05:03.080
|15
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|0:05:09.370
|16
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:05:17.429
|17
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:05:42.250
|DNS
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|DNS
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|2
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|4
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|5
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|6
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|7
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|8
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|9
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|10
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|11
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|12
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|13
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|14
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|DNS
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|DNS
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|DNS
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|DNF
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|0:00:37.505
|2
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:37.648
|3
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|0:00:38.050
|4
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|0:00:38.543
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|0:00:38.607
|6
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:39.520
|7
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:39.556
|8
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|0:00:39.880
|9
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|0:00:40.274
|10
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|0:00:40.553
|11
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|0:00:40.696
|12
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:00:41.366
|13
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|0:00:41.834
|14
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:00:42.192
|15
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|0:00:42.381
|16
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:00:43.756
|DNS
|Korina Huizar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|10
|pts
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|12
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|27
|4
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|30
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|35
|6
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|37
|7
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|40
|8
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|42
|9
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|51
|10
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|61
|11
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|64
|12
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|77
|13
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|81
|14
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|82
|15
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|89
|16
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|105
|DNF
|Korina Huizar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|0:03:48.915
|2
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:50.765
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|0:03:53.254
|4
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|0:03:55.216
|5
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|0:03:56.096
|6
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:59.059
|7
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:04:01.198
|8
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:04:02.267
|9
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|0:04:07.568
|10
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|0:04:08.118
|11
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|0:04:12.247
|12
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|0:04:12.793
|13
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|0:04:13.024
|14
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:04:13.101
|15
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|0:04:17.169
|16
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:04:18.941
|DNS
|Korina Huizar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|2
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|3
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|4
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|5
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|6
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|7
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|8
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|9
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|10
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|11
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|12
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|13
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|14
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|15
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|16
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|DNS
|Korina Huizar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling)
|0:00:10.377
|2
|Matthew Baranoski ((Pure Energy Racing)
|0:00:10.720
|3
|Danny Robertson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:00:10.788
|4
|Dominic Suozzi (Team Winded)
|0:00:11.389
|5
|Eric Geier (San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:00:11.574
|6
|Geoffrey Fryer (Summit Cycling Productions LLC)
|0:00:11.672
|7
|Todd Woodlan (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:00:13.021
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Missy Erickson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:00:11.693
|2
|Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)
|0:00:11.821
|3
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:12.073
|4
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|0:00:12.157
|5
|Dana Feiss (CPT)
|0:00:12.224
|6
|Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:00:12.237
|7
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:12.266
|8
|Natalie Dell (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
|0:00:12.813
|9
|Anissa Cobb
|0:00:12.840
|10
|Linsey Hamilton (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:00:13.428
|11
|Mary Glenn Enrique
|0:00:13.833
|12
|Shelby Walter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|0:00:13.836
|13
|Stephanie Simpkins (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:00:14.002
