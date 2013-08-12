Trending

Baranowski, Erickson take first US track titles

Time trials, omnium kick off timed nationals

Full Results

Men - Kilometer TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Racing)0:01:03.145
2Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling)0:01:04.209
3Danny Robertson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:01:05.287
4William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:07.548
5Garrett Hankins (Team Bicycles Plus)0:01:07.851
6Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:08.141
7Bobby Walthour IV0:01:09.715
8Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team)0:01:10.250
9Todd Woodlan (Adams Avenue Bicycles)0:01:13.062
10Jonathan Perry (Bike Barn (Texas))0:01:16.153
11Olivier Taillieu (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:01:16.393
12Nicholas Gomez0:01:16.655
13Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)0:01:18.508
DNSAlex Tellez (Bahati Foundation-CA)

Women - 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Missy Erickson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)0:00:36.081
2Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)0:00:36.426
3Gea Johnson (FASTER Performance Center)0:00:36.838
4Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)0:00:36.933
5Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:37.393
6Dana Feiss (CPT)0:00:37.554
7Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:37.630
8Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)0:00:37.933
9Anissa Cobb0:00:38.151
10Natalie Dell (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)0:00:38.809
11Mary Glenn Enrique0:00:38.990
12Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b HED)0:00:39.171
13Shelby Walter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:00:39.249
14Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)0:00:40.034
15Stephanie Simpkins (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:40.980
16Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:00:44.894
17Laura Sobchik0:00:50.422
DNSTrina Jacobson (Southern California Velo)

Men - Omnium Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
2Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
3David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
4Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
5Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
6Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
7Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
8Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
9Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
10Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
11Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
12Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
13SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
14Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
15Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
16Andrew Raab (CCB)
17Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
18Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)

Men - Omnium Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:00:13.878
2Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)0:00:14.100
3Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:00:14.219
4Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)0:00:14.228
5Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)0:00:14.539
6Andrew Raab (CCB)0:00:14.575
7David Brinton (Serious Cycling)0:00:14.688
8Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:00:14.787
9Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:14.857
10Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)0:00:14.888
11Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:00:14.896
12Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)0:00:14.932
13Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:00:14.995
14Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)0:00:15.225
15Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)0:00:15.714
16Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:15.842
17SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)0:00:16.302
18Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:00:16.965

Men - Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)38pts
2Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)31
3Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)26
4Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)15
5Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)14
6Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)10
7Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)9
8Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)5
9Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)3
10Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)-13
11David Brinton (Serious Cycling)-17
12Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)-20
13Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)-40
DNFSAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)-60
DNFLucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)-35
DNFJonathan Davy (Ironfly)-40
DNFAndrew Raab (CCB)-19
DNFMike Zagorski (BME Racing)-35

Women - Omnium Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
2Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
3Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
4Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
5Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
6Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
7Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
8Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
9Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
10Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
11Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
12Kate Wilson (CPT)
13Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
14Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
15Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
16Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNSKorina Huizar

Women - Omnium Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:15.241
2Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)0:00:15.565
3Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)0:00:15.575
4Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)0:00:15.662
5Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)0:00:15.775
6Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)0:00:16.177
7Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)0:00:16.301
8Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)0:00:16.444
9Kate Wilson (CPT)0:00:16.446
10Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)0:00:16.923
11Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)0:00:17.086
12Korina Huizar0:00:17.383
13Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)0:00:17.415
14Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:17.690
15Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)0:00:17.748
16Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)0:00:17.935
17Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)0:00:18.223

Women - Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)35pts
2Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)16
3Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)13
4Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)9
5Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)7
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)5
7Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)2
8Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)2
9Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)1
10Kate Wilson (CPT)
11Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)-18
12Korina Huizar-20
13Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)-32
14Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)-32
15Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)-40
16Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)-60
DNFAmanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)-80

