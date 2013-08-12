Baranowski, Erickson take first US track titles
Time trials, omnium kick off timed nationals
Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (Pure Energy Racing)
|0:01:03.145
|2
|Kevin Mansker (Rubicon Cycling)
|0:01:04.209
|3
|Danny Robertson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:01:05.287
|4
|William Myers (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:07.548
|5
|Garrett Hankins (Team Bicycles Plus)
|0:01:07.851
|6
|Quinn Hatfield (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:01:08.141
|7
|Bobby Walthour IV
|0:01:09.715
|8
|Jay Wolkoff (Radsport Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.250
|9
|Todd Woodlan (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|0:01:13.062
|10
|Jonathan Perry (Bike Barn (Texas))
|0:01:16.153
|11
|Olivier Taillieu (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:01:16.393
|12
|Nicholas Gomez
|0:01:16.655
|13
|Stephen Pelletier (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|0:01:18.508
|DNS
|Alex Tellez (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Missy Erickson (Momentum Coaching Group p/b Atomic)
|0:00:36.081
|2
|Madalyn Godby (enCompass Racing)
|0:00:36.426
|3
|Gea Johnson (FASTER Performance Center)
|0:00:36.838
|4
|Alissa Maglaty (Bike Central)
|0:00:36.933
|5
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:37.393
|6
|Dana Feiss (CPT)
|0:00:37.554
|7
|Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:00:37.630
|8
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|0:00:37.933
|9
|Anissa Cobb
|0:00:38.151
|10
|Natalie Dell (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
|0:00:38.809
|11
|Mary Glenn Enrique
|0:00:38.990
|12
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b HED)
|0:00:39.171
|13
|Shelby Walter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|0:00:39.249
|14
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|0:00:40.034
|15
|Stephanie Simpkins (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:00:40.980
|16
|Mary Ellen Allen (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:00:44.894
|17
|Laura Sobchik
|0:00:50.422
|DNS
|Trina Jacobson (Southern California Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|2
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|3
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|4
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|5
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|6
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|7
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|8
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|9
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|10
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|11
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|12
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|13
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|14
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|15
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|16
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|17
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|18
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:13.878
|2
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|0:00:14.100
|3
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:14.219
|4
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|0:00:14.228
|5
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|0:00:14.539
|6
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|0:00:14.575
|7
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|0:00:14.688
|8
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.787
|9
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:14.857
|10
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|0:00:14.888
|11
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:14.896
|12
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|0:00:14.932
|13
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:00:14.995
|14
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:00:15.225
|15
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|0:00:15.714
|16
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:15.842
|17
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:00:16.302
|18
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|0:00:16.965
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|38
|pts
|2
|Patrick Jacks (Bike Central)
|31
|3
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|26
|4
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|15
|5
|Jacob Duehring (GS Ciao)
|14
|6
|Liam Donoghue (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|10
|7
|Zachary Kovalcik (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|9
|8
|Kevin Phillips (Ironfly)
|5
|9
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|3
|10
|Al Urbanski (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|-13
|11
|David Brinton (Serious Cycling)
|-17
|12
|Alexander Freund (Echelon Velo)
|-20
|13
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|-40
|DNF
|SAMUEL BELL (White Mountain Road Club)
|-60
|DNF
|Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
|-35
|DNF
|Jonathan Davy (Ironfly)
|-40
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (CCB)
|-19
|DNF
|Mike Zagorski (BME Racing)
|-35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|3
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|5
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|6
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|7
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|8
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|9
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|10
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|11
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|12
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|13
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|14
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|15
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|16
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|DNS
|Korina Huizar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:15.241
|2
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|0:00:15.565
|3
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|0:00:15.575
|4
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|0:00:15.662
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|0:00:15.775
|6
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:16.177
|7
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:16.301
|8
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|0:00:16.444
|9
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|0:00:16.446
|10
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|0:00:16.923
|11
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|0:00:17.086
|12
|Korina Huizar
|0:00:17.383
|13
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:00:17.415
|14
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:00:17.690
|15
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|0:00:17.748
|16
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|0:00:17.935
|17
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|0:00:18.223
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|35
|pts
|2
|Cari Higgins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|16
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (Now Cycling)
|13
|4
|Jessica Prinner (C4 Cycling)
|9
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|7
|6
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten)
|5
|7
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle -CA)
|2
|8
|Erin Glover (Sizzle Pie Cycling p/b Veloforma)
|2
|9
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling)
|1
|10
|Kate Wilson (CPT)
|11
|Shelby Reynolds (Helens Racing)
|-18
|12
|Korina Huizar
|-20
|13
|Kelly Plese (First Strike Velo)
|-32
|14
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle -CA)
|-32
|15
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine)
|-40
|16
|Julia Lonchar (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|-60
|DNF
|Amanda Cyr (Naked Women's Racing)
|-80
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy