Honsinger wins under-23 women's US cyclo-cross title
Clouse claims junior title in Louisville
U23 Women: Louisville -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M Pro CX
|0:39:35
|2
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co Groove Subaru
|0:02:34
|3
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|0:03:15
|4
|Madigan Munro (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:42
|5
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:04:35
|6
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:08
|7
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|0:07:01
|8
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|0:08:29
|9
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
|0:08:43
|10
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:09:32
|11
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|0:09:49
|12
|Maeghan Easler (USA) Ames Velo
|0:10:29
|13
|Meredith Sierpina (USA) Revolution Devo Cycling
|0:11:43
|14
|Kelsay Lundberg (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:11:59
|15
|Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:12:33
|16
|Ellen Campbell (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:12:42
|17
|Juliann Vanderhaegen (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:12:45
|18
|Eliza Gregoire (USA) Yokohama Racing p/b nine13sport
|0:12:48
|19
|Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:13:03
|20
|Taylor Johnson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:13:08
|21
|Tea Wright (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:13:25
|22
|Aubrey Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK BLACK
|0:13:44
|23
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|-1 Lap
|24
|Cara Oneill (USA) Arizona Bicycle Racing Associat
|25
|Kathryn Mcdicken (USA) ASU Junior Development
|26
|Caitrin Huysman (USA)
|27
|Abbey Obrien (USA) Harvest Racing-Trek
|28
|Emma Freymann (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|29
|Aliza Tobias (USA) KMS-BMB
|30
|Sierra Sims (USA) The University of Tennessee
|31
|Kira Segenchuk (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
|32
|Tristen Musselman (USA)
|-2 Laps
|33
|Hayden Gizinski (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|34
|Vanessa Romano (USA) Young Medalists
|35
|Anna Savage (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|36
|Kate Dietrich (USA)
|37
|Allison Mccurry (USA) Louisville Velo Club/ Team Loui
|38
|Melissa Gomes (USA) Quantum Solutions Racing
|39
|Cassie Bopf (USA) Rock Creek Velo
|40
|Madelyn Roberson (USA)
|DNF
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|DNS
|Alijah Beatty (USA) NorthStar Development
|DNS
|Faith Montreuil (USA)
|DNS
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Summit Freewheelers
|DNS
|Emma Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|DNS
|Lily Peck (USA) Womens CX Project
