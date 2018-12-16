Trending

Honsinger wins under-23 women's US cyclo-cross title

Clouse claims junior title in Louisville

Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX)

(Image credit: dejansmaicphoto)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M Pro CX0:39:35
2Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co Groove Subaru0:02:34
3Sophie Russenberger (USA)0:03:15
4Madigan Munro (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:42
5Hannah Arensman (USA)0:04:35
6Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:08
7Katherine Santos (USA)0:07:01
8Ellie Mitchell (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro0:08:29
9Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain0:08:43
10Shannon Mallory (USA)0:09:32
11Katja Freeburn (USA)0:09:49
12Maeghan Easler (USA) Ames Velo0:10:29
13Meredith Sierpina (USA) Revolution Devo Cycling0:11:43
14Kelsay Lundberg (USA) Fort Lewis College0:11:59
15Abigail Youngwerth (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:12:33
16Ellen Campbell (USA) Bear Development Team0:12:42
17Juliann Vanderhaegen (USA) Rad Racing NW0:12:45
18Eliza Gregoire (USA) Yokohama Racing p/b nine13sport0:12:48
19Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo0:13:03
20Taylor Johnson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:13:08
21Tea Wright (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:13:25
22Aubrey Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b RK BLACK0:13:44
23Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team-1 Lap
24Cara Oneill (USA) Arizona Bicycle Racing Associat
25Kathryn Mcdicken (USA) ASU Junior Development
26Caitrin Huysman (USA)
27Abbey Obrien (USA) Harvest Racing-Trek
28Emma Freymann (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
29Aliza Tobias (USA) KMS-BMB
30Sierra Sims (USA) The University of Tennessee
31Kira Segenchuk (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
32Tristen Musselman (USA)-2 Laps
33Hayden Gizinski (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
34Vanessa Romano (USA) Young Medalists
35Anna Savage (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
36Kate Dietrich (USA)
37Allison Mccurry (USA) Louisville Velo Club/ Team Loui
38Melissa Gomes (USA) Quantum Solutions Racing
39Cassie Bopf (USA) Rock Creek Velo
40Madelyn Roberson (USA)
DNFBridget Tooley (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
DNSAlijah Beatty (USA) NorthStar Development
DNSFaith Montreuil (USA)
DNSKennedy Adams (USA) Summit Freewheelers
DNSEmma Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
DNSLily Peck (USA) Womens CX Project

