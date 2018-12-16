Trending

Petrov wins under-23 men's US cyclo-cross championships

Fix second, Brunner third

Spencer Petrov

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spencer Petrov (USA) Cannondale0:44:47
2Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:01:06
3Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project0:01:36
4Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing0:01:41
5Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.0:02:08
6Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.0:02:37
7Henry Nadell (USA)0:03:28
8Scott Funston (USA)0:03:50
9Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:36
10Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:04:59
11Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:05:25
12Michael Owens (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso0:05:28
13Calder Wood (USA) Top Club0:06:36
14Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:07:03
15Cade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:07:10
16Clyde Logue (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso0:08:37
17Nathan Barton (USA) Northern California/Nevada Cycl0:09:16
18Andrew Borden (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso0:10:05
19Keiran Eagen (USA) Bicycle Racing Association of C0:10:11
20Spencer Johnston (USA) Mock Orange Racing0:11:40
21Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:11:48
22Andrew Frank (USA) The University of Montana-1 Lap
23Finnegan Oconnor (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
24Liam Flanagan (USA) Lees-McRae College
25Harrison Buckley (USA)
26Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
27Nash Dory (USA)
28Amai Rawls (USA) Team Louisville Junior Cycling
29Donald Seib (USA) BMB Racing
30Ethan Jedlicka (USA)-2 Laps
31Simon Lewis (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Associ
32Noah Hayes (USA) Bear Development Team
33Seamus Oconnorwalker (USA) Ames Velo
34Alexander Johnson (USA)
35Tayne Andrade (USA) TREK/Echelon Racing
36Bruce Boles (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Associ
37Simon Lynn (USA) COS Racing
38Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
39Timothy Coffey (USA) Team Athletic Mentors / GREENWA
40Benjamin Ryan (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
41Campbell Watson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
42Wheeler Davis (USA) Jigawatt Cycling
43Clayton Travis (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
44Ryan Zwick (USA)
45Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
46Eli Woodard (USA)
47Sebastien Frimat (USA)
48Jack White (USA) Velovit
49Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing
50Grant Wilson (USA)
DNFDrew Blackstone (USA) Bikeman.com
DNFSeth Hart (USA)
DNFChristian Norvold (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFCarter Warren (USA) The Velo Ambassador Team
DNFKale Wenczel (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFReece Linder (USA) Ames Velo
DNSKeith Mullaly (USA)
DNSNick Gordon (USA) MNJRC
DNSIan Mcshane (USA) Team VO2
DNSEli House (USA) Dash Racing
DNSRyan Currie (USA) Air Assurance Devo P/b Spoke Ho
DNSRyan Scott (USA)
DNSAaron Denning (USA)

