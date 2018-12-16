Petrov wins under-23 men's US cyclo-cross championships
Fix second, Brunner third
U23 Men: Louisville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cannondale
|0:44:47
|2
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:01:06
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:36
|4
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:01:41
|5
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:02:08
|6
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:02:37
|7
|Henry Nadell (USA)
|0:03:28
|8
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:03:50
|9
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:36
|10
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:59
|11
|Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:05:25
|12
|Michael Owens (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
|0:05:28
|13
|Calder Wood (USA) Top Club
|0:06:36
|14
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:07:03
|15
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:07:10
|16
|Clyde Logue (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
|0:08:37
|17
|Nathan Barton (USA) Northern California/Nevada Cycl
|0:09:16
|18
|Andrew Borden (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
|0:10:05
|19
|Keiran Eagen (USA) Bicycle Racing Association of C
|0:10:11
|20
|Spencer Johnston (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|0:11:40
|21
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:11:48
|22
|Andrew Frank (USA) The University of Montana
|-1 Lap
|23
|Finnegan Oconnor (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|24
|Liam Flanagan (USA) Lees-McRae College
|25
|Harrison Buckley (USA)
|26
|Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
|27
|Nash Dory (USA)
|28
|Amai Rawls (USA) Team Louisville Junior Cycling
|29
|Donald Seib (USA) BMB Racing
|30
|Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
|-2 Laps
|31
|Simon Lewis (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Associ
|32
|Noah Hayes (USA) Bear Development Team
|33
|Seamus Oconnorwalker (USA) Ames Velo
|34
|Alexander Johnson (USA)
|35
|Tayne Andrade (USA) TREK/Echelon Racing
|36
|Bruce Boles (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Associ
|37
|Simon Lynn (USA) COS Racing
|38
|Kobi Gyetvan (USA)
|39
|Timothy Coffey (USA) Team Athletic Mentors / GREENWA
|40
|Benjamin Ryan (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
|41
|Campbell Watson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|42
|Wheeler Davis (USA) Jigawatt Cycling
|43
|Clayton Travis (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
|44
|Ryan Zwick (USA)
|45
|Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
|46
|Eli Woodard (USA)
|47
|Sebastien Frimat (USA)
|48
|Jack White (USA) Velovit
|49
|Tyler Curtis (USA) Spin Racing
|50
|Grant Wilson (USA)
|DNF
|Drew Blackstone (USA) Bikeman.com
|DNF
|Seth Hart (USA)
|DNF
|Christian Norvold (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Carter Warren (USA) The Velo Ambassador Team
|DNF
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Reece Linder (USA) Ames Velo
|DNS
|Keith Mullaly (USA)
|DNS
|Nick Gordon (USA) MNJRC
|DNS
|Ian Mcshane (USA) Team VO2
|DNS
|Eli House (USA) Dash Racing
|DNS
|Ryan Currie (USA) Air Assurance Devo P/b Spoke Ho
|DNS
|Ryan Scott (USA)
|DNS
|Aaron Denning (USA)
