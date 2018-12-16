Alex Morton wins junior men's US cyclo-cross title
Carter earns silver medal and Sheffield takes bronze
Junior Men: Louisville -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:45:03
|2
|Nick Carter (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|0:02:00
|4
|Jared Scott (USA) LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized
|0:04:16
|5
|Jules Van Kempen (USA) Tri-Cyclists BRC
|0:04:32
|6
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:04:57
|7
|George Piepgras (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
|0:05:42
|8
|Daxton Mock (USA)
|0:06:12
|9
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga
|0:06:24
|10
|Harrison White (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|0:06:43
|11
|Dillon Mcneill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:55
|12
|Nathan Knowles (USA) ASU Devo
|0:07:33
|13
|Tyler Reynolds (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:08:13
|14
|Jamie Williams (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:08:48
|15
|Brock Sell (USA) Move Up Off-Road
|0:09:27
|16
|Charles Springer (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:09:52
|17
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Team NYCROSS
|0:10:10
|18
|Ian Mcdonald (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:10:28
|19
|Ethan Peterson (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
|0:11:46
|20
|Jacob Krynock (USA)
|-1 Lap
|21
|Owen Brenneman (USA)
|22
|John Hughes (USA)
|23
|Dylan Pollard (USA) Palouse Bicycle Racing
|24
|Ian Williams (USA)
|25
|Eli Keyes (USA) Velocause Centraal Cycling
|26
|August Milliken (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|27
|William Bobrow (USA) Papa Johns Racing Team
|-2 Laps
|28
|Trevor August (USA)
|29
|Gavin Bowen (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|30
|Byrne Dobrient (USA) Junior Dropouts
|31
|Henry Mcalvanah (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|32
|Cobe Freeburn (USA) Top Club
|33
|Jacob Miller (USA) Cycle U
|34
|Ryan Stowers (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|35
|Ben Douglas (USA) Montclair Bikery Development Te
|36
|Graham Outlaw (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|37
|Malaki Caldwell (USA) Team Phoenix
|38
|Gabriel Shipley (USA)
|39
|Patrick Frank (USA) Team NYCROSS
|40
|Connor Gizinski (USA) Cycle U
|41
|Johnny Meyerle (USA)
|42
|Anthony Bailey (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga
|43
|Connor Wingler (USA)
|44
|Keenan Segenchuk (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
|45
|Pierce Channell (USA)
|46
|Ryan Zamzow-Masters (USA) Sweet Bikes Racing
|47
|Matthew Hourihan (USA) Ascent Concept Team
|48
|Jordy Malmberg (USA) Top Club
|49
|Ethan Janssen (USA) Diablo Cycling
|50
|Jack Jenkins (USA)
|51
|Eddie Stillman (USA)
|52
|Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive edge Racing
|53
|Lincoln Scheer (USA) The Bonebell
|54
|Jacob Arrigoni (USA) Plus One Cycling
|55
|Maxwell Montagano (USA)
|56
|Solomon Myers (USA) LOGIK | Junior Development Team
|57
|Winston Hackett (USA)
|-3 Laps
|58
|Weston Turner (USA)
|59
|Willem Krattley (USA) MNJRC
|60
|Lucian Spampinato (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|61
|Jacob Kuper (USA) I Am Racing
|62
|Noah Demuth (USA)
|DNF
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA) Top Club
|DNF
|John Paul Amalong (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga
|DNF
|Andrew Snell (USA)
|DNS
|Torin Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|DNS
|Dylan Atkinson (USA)
