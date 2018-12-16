Trending

Alex Morton wins junior men's US cyclo-cross title

Carter earns silver medal and Sheffield takes bronze

(Image credit: USA Cycling)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Morton (USA)0:45:03
2Nick Carter (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team0:01:04
3Magnus Sheffield (USA)0:02:00
4Jared Scott (USA) LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized0:04:16
5Jules Van Kempen (USA) Tri-Cyclists BRC0:04:32
6Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:04:57
7George Piepgras (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We0:05:42
8Daxton Mock (USA)0:06:12
9Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga0:06:24
10Harrison White (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:06:43
11Dillon Mcneill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:55
12Nathan Knowles (USA) ASU Devo0:07:33
13Tyler Reynolds (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:08:13
14Jamie Williams (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:08:48
15Brock Sell (USA) Move Up Off-Road0:09:27
16Charles Springer (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:09:52
17Tommy Servetas (USA) Team NYCROSS0:10:10
18Ian Mcdonald (USA) Cycle-Smart0:10:28
19Ethan Peterson (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling0:11:46
20Jacob Krynock (USA)-1 Lap
21Owen Brenneman (USA)
22John Hughes (USA)
23Dylan Pollard (USA) Palouse Bicycle Racing
24Ian Williams (USA)
25Eli Keyes (USA) Velocause Centraal Cycling
26August Milliken (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
27William Bobrow (USA) Papa Johns Racing Team-2 Laps
28Trevor August (USA)
29Gavin Bowen (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
30Byrne Dobrient (USA) Junior Dropouts
31Henry Mcalvanah (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
32Cobe Freeburn (USA) Top Club
33Jacob Miller (USA) Cycle U
34Ryan Stowers (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
35Ben Douglas (USA) Montclair Bikery Development Te
36Graham Outlaw (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
37Malaki Caldwell (USA) Team Phoenix
38Gabriel Shipley (USA)
39Patrick Frank (USA) Team NYCROSS
40Connor Gizinski (USA) Cycle U
41Johnny Meyerle (USA)
42Anthony Bailey (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga
43Connor Wingler (USA)
44Keenan Segenchuk (USA) New England Devo p/b Cadence We
45Pierce Channell (USA)
46Ryan Zamzow-Masters (USA) Sweet Bikes Racing
47Matthew Hourihan (USA) Ascent Concept Team
48Jordy Malmberg (USA) Top Club
49Ethan Janssen (USA) Diablo Cycling
50Jack Jenkins (USA)
51Eddie Stillman (USA)
52Aiden Mapel (USA) Competitive edge Racing
53Lincoln Scheer (USA) The Bonebell
54Jacob Arrigoni (USA) Plus One Cycling
55Maxwell Montagano (USA)
56Solomon Myers (USA) LOGIK | Junior Development Team
57Winston Hackett (USA)-3 Laps
58Weston Turner (USA)
59Willem Krattley (USA) MNJRC
60Lucian Spampinato (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
61Jacob Kuper (USA) I Am Racing
62Noah Demuth (USA)
DNFRyder Uetrecht (USA) Top Club
DNFJohn Paul Amalong (USA) CTS Cycling Team fueled by Orga
DNFAndrew Snell (USA)
DNSTorin Bickmore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
DNSDylan Atkinson (USA)

