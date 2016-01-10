Image 1 of 14 Tobin Ortenblad celebrates his 2016 US cyclo-cross U23 title (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 14 Curtis White (Cannondale) tries to make up time on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 14 Curtis White (Cannondale) chases Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant) up the steep Heckle Hill climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 14 Maxx Chance (Pros Closet) pushes his way up the muddy climb in the U23 race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 14 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant) takes the lead in the U23 race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 14 Riders go through and under the Antler Hill barn along the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 14 Curtis White (Cannondale) leads the first lap in the mens U23 race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 14 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant) can’t believe his win in the U23 race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 14 Curtis White (Cannondale) fought hard throughout todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 14 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant) heads out for his final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 14 Crowds begin to build for the U23 mens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 14 The U23 men head out onto the first lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 14 The U23 men are off (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 14 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant) gets surrounded by press after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tobin Ortenblad had one last chance to win a national championship before being thrust into the elite category, and the California Giant-Specialized rider was determined to finally capture the elusive stars and stripes. Seizing control of the race from the first lap, Ortenblad stayed at the front each lap and, fending off a concerted effort from Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Ortenblad maintained his composure to grab his first gold. Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) was third.

"It's unreal. It's literally a dream come true for sure," an elated Ortenblad said after his victory. "I kept hearing people telling guys behind me 'race smart, you're right where you want to be'. I knew I wanted to be in front, but that threw me off a little."

Ortenblad's first victim was Lance Haidet, who was right behind him with Ellwood on the first lap. On lap two, Drew Dillman (Cyclocross Network) had bridged across, and was then joined by White and Ellwood for a lead group of four. But then Dillman broke his rear derailleur off and had to run half a lap to the pits, and Ellwood could no longer hold the pace. It would be White against Ortenblad for the win.

"Curtis came around me at one point, and I came right back by. I just stayed up there. There was not a lot of strategy today," Ortenblad said. "There was one off-camber turn and he went wide and I went inside. It was kind of a line I'd never seen before, but it turned out to be really fast. I had a gap with one and a half laps to go, and just held it."

Ortenblad has been one of the top junior and then U23 riders in the US, but has never had much luck when it came to the national championships. He was second in his last year as a junior to Logan Owen, then third in his first U23 year, but fifth the last two seasons.

This year, White had put in a string of impressive results and was most pundits' rider to watch. "I felt like there were three of us who would have a good battle, but I did feel like Curtis was probably the favourite," Ortenblad said. "I knew to win I'd have to be on it, and I'm glad it worked out. It needed to happen. It's a good thing for me going forward."

White was devastated after the finish, and had to take several minutes to compose himself before breaking down his race. "It was tough. I started well, but I chose a higher pressure which wasn't a good decision. I was sliding around a bit too much. I changed bikes and the tread started hooking up, but I had to make up that deficit. I made it back to the lead group and was careful not to punch it too early. When I did I hit hard, but Tobin came back. I tried to punch it again, but he had it in the last lap. He was able to edge out a few seconds."

At the line, 12 seconds separated White from Ortenblad's enthusiastic victory salute. But next year, he hopes he can get revenge in his final U23 year.

Ellwood rode a steady final two laps to hold onto third, and though he was almost 30 seconds behind White, he was pleased with the result. "I had some tough races before this - I crashed pretty hard and didn't finish the collegiate race, so I'm pretty happy with this. Honestly, [White and Ortenblad] are just both so strong. They kind of went and all I could do was try to hold on. They got the best of me, but it was fun racing.”

