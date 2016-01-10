Hecht wins US junior cyclo-cross title
Stephenson second, Brunner third
Junior Men: -
Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co) claimed his sixth national championship title in cyclo-cross and his second in the junior 17-18 category on Sunday at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The Colorado rider overcame a bad start to take the lead by the end of the first lap and then soloed to a narrow victory over Denzel Stephenson and Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling).
Spencer Petrov, who was expected to challenge Hecht for the victory, faded from second position to fourth after a mid-race crash.
"It feels amazing. I love the feeling I get from winning. It's great," Hecht said. "I knew the course would be technical and it would separate out quickly, so I wanted to make sure I was at the front of that separation from the get go. I didn't want to get stuck behind stuff. I didn't have a great start but was able to get up front."
Overnight rain soaked the arduous, tricky course, turning the course into a slipper mud-fest. The off-camber sections were particularly treacherous, and even Hecht crashed. But it was the riders who would make the fewest mistakes and take the best lines who would prevail. While Hecht had a healthy lead with one lap to go, Brunner and Stephenson closed to within seconds before the line, making for a nervous last lap for Hecht.
"I was super shocked by that, I knew they were strong, but I should have expected it more," Hecht said of their chase back. "But It was cool to see a bunch of Colorado guys up there with me."
Hecht kept his head down and kept pushing forward, and Stephenson out-sprinted his teammate Brunner for the silver medal just three seconds after Hecht crossed the line. Petrov was 35 seconds behind in fourth, with Hecht's teammate Evan Clouse rounding out the top five.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht
|0:39:23
|2
|Denzel Stephenson
|0:39:26
|3
|Eric Brunner
|0:39:29
|4
|Spencer Petrov
|0:39:58
|5
|Evan Clouse
|0:41:05
|6
|Cameron Beard
|0:42:05
|7
|Caleb Swartz
|0:42:23
|8
|Ross Ellwood
|0:42:37
|9
|Michael Owens
|0:42:49
|10
|Cade Bickmore
|0:43:30
|11
|Jack Tanner
|0:43:43
|12
|Scott Mcgill
|0:44:39
|13
|Colton Brookshire
|0:44:49
|14
|George Schulz
|0:45:08
|15
|Brayden Buchanan
|0:45:12
|16
|Drew Sotebeer
|0:45:14
|17
|Joshua Anderson
|0:45:39
|18
|Cassidy Bailey
|0:45:45
|19
|Henry Coppolillo
|20
|Tristan Greathouse
|0:46:22
|21
|Clyde Logue
|0:46:40
|22
|Kevin Goguen
|0:46:48
|23
|Jordan Lewis
|0:46:50
|24
|Jack Warner
|0:47:27
|25
|Nicholas Beirne
|0:47:29
|26
|Donovan Birky
|0:47:44
|27
|Cameron Scott
|0:48:30
|28
|Cole Davis
|0:48:53
|29
|Ethan Storm
|0:49:29
|30
|Ryan Aittaniemi
|0:49:34
|31
|Tommy Steinebrunner
|0:49:55
|32
|Donald Seib
|0:50:25
|33
|Tate Knowles
|0:50:50
|34
|Eli Gold
|0:51:10
|35
|Eric Voigt
|0:51:49
|36
|Henry Davis
|-1
|37
|Garrett Smith
|38
|Zachary Young
|39
|Charlie Ormsby
|40
|Ethan Dellamaestra
|41
|Collin Sallee
|42
|Johannes Stromski
|43
|Carter Warren
|44
|Cole Weidenbach
|45
|Thomas Carey
|46
|Tyler Curtis
|47
|Zachary Ross
|48
|Jeremy Norris
|49
|Spencer Moavenzadeh
|50
|Alexander Christian
|51
|Aidan Pounder
|52
|Simon Lewis
|53
|Perry Andre
|54
|Paul Hartner
|55
|Eli House
|56
|Jacob Banks
|57
|Mark Myles
|58
|Christian Norvold
|59
|William Hardin
|-2
|60
|Nicolas Padilla
|61
|Jules Gilliam
|62
|Sean Mcelroy
|63
|Luke Thomas
|64
|Jack White
|DNF
|Jack Crump
