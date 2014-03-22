Trending

Catharine Pendrel(Luna Pro Team) wins the elite women's race in Fontana, round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The start of the elite women's cross country race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Georgia Gould (Luna) would have won the award for most tenacious rider of the day

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) hi fives fans as she defends her US Cup series lead

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) sets the pace on her way to winning

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
US Cup Series Leader Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) atop the elite women's podium at the Fontana for round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) don the USA Cycling US Cup leaders' belts atop the podium at the Fontana race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) won round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon. With three rounds done and one to go, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) lead the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series.

Canadian Pendrel kept her Luna Pro Team's USA Cycling US Cup winning streak alive when she won the race ahead of her teammate Nash, who had won the previous two rounds, and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing).

The favorites quickly established themselves as the race's leaders on lap 1 of the five-lap race around the 3.5-mile course. Nash, who is from the Czech Republic, set the early pace on a warm sunny day, along with Pendrel, Batty and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team). By the end of the first lap, the four were fairly clear of the rest of the field while Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) chased in fifth.

For the next few laps, the tenacious Gould would yo-yo on and off the back of the lead trio of Nash, Pendrel and Batty. It wasn't until the fourth lap, when Pendrel made her move, that Gould was dropped for good by the leaders.

Pendrel had been biding her time among the leaders before launching her move on lap four. When she attacked, she quickly and decisively established a gap.
"I've been trying a different strategy every race," said Pendrel. "Last weekend, I tried to drill it the whole time, and today I sat in a bit more and made a late race move to get away. Luckily I felt good."

With no obligation to chase her teammate, Nash sat on and let Batty do all the work to try to close the gap.

Executing perfect tactics, the Luna ladies headed into the final lap with Pendrel comfortably in front. Then Nash took her turn and made her move on Batty. Riding solo for the duration ahead of the Canadian Batty, Nash did not catch Pendrel.

Pendrel rolled in for the win with plenty of time to celebrate. Nash claimed second ahead of Batty in third.

"It's a super strong front end of the field," said Pendrel. "Everyone has their moments and everyone gave their best. It's been great to get Luna up in front at these races. Thanks to Sho-Air for making these happen and thanks to the fans for cheering us on."

With its wide open, mostly treeless hillsides, the Fontana course provided good viewing of large portions of the course, making it especially spectator-friendly.

On the final few laps, Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com), an up and coming rider and also a podium finisher last week in Bonelli Park, moved her way up and into fifth. Impressively on the last lap, she bridged to fellow American Gould, who was then in fourth place; however, the experienced Gould proved stronger in the end and finished fourth ahead of Dong in fifth.

The USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series will continue with the final round, a UCI Category 1 race in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, June 28.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1:29:06
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:30
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team0:00:56
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:01
5Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com0:02:19
6Sandra Walter (Can)0:02:50
7Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:04:04
8Candice Neethling (RSA) Bundu Bashers0:04:56
9Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:05:06
10Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Team0:05:24
11Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix.Com0:05:31
12Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus0:06:20
13Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals0:07:06
14Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:07:19
15Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory Team0:07:44
16Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc0:08:21
17Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:09:47
18Cheryl Sornson (USA) RDC0:10:09
19Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG/Felt0:10:25
20Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:10:39
21Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed0:10:42
22Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels0:11:13
23Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana/Santa Cruz Bicycles0:11:42
24Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant0:12:13
25Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:12:33
26Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women Elite0:14:06
27Vicky Barclay (GBr) Stans No Tubes Elite Women0:14:26
28Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis0:15:54
29Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:16:09
30Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:20:22
31Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite0:21:04
32Jessica Rawlins (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing0:21:30
33Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc Project Dirt0:21:42
-1lapFrederique Larose-Gingras (Can)
-3lapsVanessa Humic (USA) Kenda/PMBC
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team

Elite women US Cup standings after round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)107pts
2Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)94
3Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Team)82
4Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)70
5Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.Com)61
6Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix.Com)52
7Daniela Campuzano Cha (Mexico National Team)49
8Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)46
9Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3 Rox Racing)43
10Sandra Walter38
11Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)38
12Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)37
13Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)33
14Candice Neethling (Bundu Bashers)31
15Amanda Nauman (SDG/Felt)28
16Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)27
17Mary Mcconneloug (Kenda/Stans No Tubes)26
18Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonels)25
19Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)24
20Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant-Tuffshed)23
21Erin Alders (Liv/Giant)21
22Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 Vals)19
23Shayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt)19
24Kate Courtney (Specialized Factory Racing)16
25Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing Team)16
26Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OGC)15
27Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes Elite Womens)15
28Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)15
29Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing)14
30Hannah Rae Finchamp (Luna Pro Team)10
31Frederique Larose-Gin10
32Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt)10
33Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes Women Elite)10
34Jamie Busch (Juliana/Santa Cruz Bicycles)10
35Lorenza Morfin8
36Cheryl Sornson (Rdc)8
37Caroline Woods (Marin Factory Team)5
38Cayley Brooks5
39Deyanira Guerrero (Veloz Team)5
40Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development)5
41Tonya Bray (Paa/Mtbchick.Com)5
42Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes)5
43Jennifer Todd (Platinum Performance)5
44April Morgan5
45Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team)5
46Melissa Ross (Faster Performance Center)5
47Gabrielle April (Rocky Mountain/Pro Cycle)5
48Vanessa Humic (Kenda/Pmbc)5
49Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team)5
50Lisa Uranga5
51Sarah Kaufmann (Stans No Tubes Womens Elite)5

 

