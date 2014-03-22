Image 1 of 10 Catharine Pendrel(Luna Pro Team) wins the elite women's race in Fontana, round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 10 The start of the elite women's cross country race (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 10 Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 10 Georgia Gould (Luna) would have won the award for most tenacious rider of the day (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 10 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 10 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) hi fives fans as she defends her US Cup series lead (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 10 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) sets the pace on her way to winning (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 10 US Cup Series Leader Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 10 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) atop the elite women's podium at the Fontana for round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 10 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) don the USA Cycling US Cup leaders' belts atop the podium at the Fontana race (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) won round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon. With three rounds done and one to go, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) lead the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series.

Canadian Pendrel kept her Luna Pro Team's USA Cycling US Cup winning streak alive when she won the race ahead of her teammate Nash, who had won the previous two rounds, and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing).

The favorites quickly established themselves as the race's leaders on lap 1 of the five-lap race around the 3.5-mile course. Nash, who is from the Czech Republic, set the early pace on a warm sunny day, along with Pendrel, Batty and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team). By the end of the first lap, the four were fairly clear of the rest of the field while Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) chased in fifth.

For the next few laps, the tenacious Gould would yo-yo on and off the back of the lead trio of Nash, Pendrel and Batty. It wasn't until the fourth lap, when Pendrel made her move, that Gould was dropped for good by the leaders.

Pendrel had been biding her time among the leaders before launching her move on lap four. When she attacked, she quickly and decisively established a gap.

"I've been trying a different strategy every race," said Pendrel. "Last weekend, I tried to drill it the whole time, and today I sat in a bit more and made a late race move to get away. Luckily I felt good."

With no obligation to chase her teammate, Nash sat on and let Batty do all the work to try to close the gap.

Executing perfect tactics, the Luna ladies headed into the final lap with Pendrel comfortably in front. Then Nash took her turn and made her move on Batty. Riding solo for the duration ahead of the Canadian Batty, Nash did not catch Pendrel.

Pendrel rolled in for the win with plenty of time to celebrate. Nash claimed second ahead of Batty in third.

"It's a super strong front end of the field," said Pendrel. "Everyone has their moments and everyone gave their best. It's been great to get Luna up in front at these races. Thanks to Sho-Air for making these happen and thanks to the fans for cheering us on."

With its wide open, mostly treeless hillsides, the Fontana course provided good viewing of large portions of the course, making it especially spectator-friendly.

On the final few laps, Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com), an up and coming rider and also a podium finisher last week in Bonelli Park, moved her way up and into fifth. Impressively on the last lap, she bridged to fellow American Gould, who was then in fourth place; however, the experienced Gould proved stronger in the end and finished fourth ahead of Dong in fifth.

The USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series will continue with the final round, a UCI Category 1 race in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, June 28.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1:29:06 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:30 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:00:56 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:01 5 Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com 0:02:19 6 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:02:50 7 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:04:04 8 Candice Neethling (RSA) Bundu Bashers 0:04:56 9 Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:05:06 10 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:05:24 11 Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix.Com 0:05:31 12 Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus 0:06:20 13 Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals 0:07:06 14 Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:07:19 15 Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory Team 0:07:44 16 Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc 0:08:21 17 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:09:47 18 Cheryl Sornson (USA) RDC 0:10:09 19 Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG/Felt 0:10:25 20 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:10:39 21 Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed 0:10:42 22 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels 0:11:13 23 Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana/Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:11:42 24 Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant 0:12:13 25 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:12:33 26 Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women Elite 0:14:06 27 Vicky Barclay (GBr) Stans No Tubes Elite Women 0:14:26 28 Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis 0:15:54 29 Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:16:09 30 Emily Shields (USA) Bmc Project Dirt 0:20:22 31 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite 0:21:04 32 Jessica Rawlins (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing 0:21:30 33 Shayna Powless (USA) Bmc Project Dirt 0:21:42 -1lap Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) -3laps Vanessa Humic (USA) Kenda/PMBC DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike DNF Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team