Ettinger wins men's short track in Fontana
Lindgren and Wells round out podium
Elite men short track: -
US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger recovered from a disappointing Fontana cross country race the previous day to race to victory in the short track. Ettinger had had to abandon the cross country race due to a mechanical while he was in the three-man group leading the race.
The Fontana short track happened one day after the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup cross country series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. Most of the favorites from the previous day's race stuck around to also compete in the short track.
On Sunday, Ettinger, who last year proved he is among the best domestic mountain bikers, showed even more potential with a breakout victory against a talented international field. The American beat Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) of Sweden and fellow American Todd Wells (Specialized Racing).
Trek Factory Racing riders swept the final two spots with Dan McConnell in fourth and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez in fifth. Both riders had played an aggressive role in the previous day's racing with the Australian McConnell winning the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup and Gutierrez having launched several attacks on each lap's climb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)
|2
|Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team)
|3
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|4
|Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|5
|Sergio Gutie Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|6
|Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|7
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
|8
|Jeremy Martin (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Race)
|9
|Russell Finsterwald (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|10
|Derek Zandstra (Team Clif Bar)
|11
|Troy Wells (BMC Project Dirt)
|12
|Kerry Werner (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)
|13
|Mitchell Hoke (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|14
|Jeremiah Bishop (Wfp Coaching/Trek Bikes)
|15
|Adam Morka (787 Racing)
|16
|Tristan Uhl (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|17
|Alex Grant (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|18
|Marc-Antoin Nadon (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|19
|Tom Sampson (Ks Energy Services)
|20
|Mitch Bailey (Cannondale Facotry Team)
|21
|Cameron Jette (The Gear Movement)
|22
|Joseph Maloney (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|23
|Keegan Swenson (Riverside Racing)
|24
|Chris Baddick (Muscle Milk/Specialized)
|25
|Patrick Chartrand (San Juan Cycles/Steamworks)
|26
|William Melone (Topix-FRM Factory Race Team)
|27
|Cody Kaiser (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tub)
|28
|Stephan Davoust (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|29
|Ryan Geiger (Team Jamis Bikes)
|30
|Ryan Woodall (BMC Project Dirt)
|31
|Casey Williams (Norco Factory Team)
|32
|Rotem Ishay (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|33
|Sepp Kuss (Rare Disease Cycling.org)
|34
|Evan McNeely (Team Clif Bar)
|35
|Quinn Moberg (Socal Endurance)
|36
|Cole Oberman (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|37
|Braden Kappius (Marin Factory)
|38
|Joel Titius (Trek Canada)
|39
|Bryan Alders (Trail Head Racing)
|40
|Michael Hosey (Backcountry.Com)
|41
|Peter Glassford (92fifty' Cyclery)
|42
|Alex Wild (Bicycle Express/Kona)
|43
|Christopher Hamlin (Espresso Sport)
|44
|TJ Woodruff (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
|45
|Jakub Valigura (92fifty' Cyclery)
|46
|John Hauer
|47
|Noah Tautfest Bicycle Express/Kona)
|48
|Alexandre Vialle (Espresso Sport)
|49
|William Curtis (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
|50
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
|51
|David Flaten (Giant Factory North East Pro)
|52
|Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
|53
|Dan Wolf (Old Line Velo)
|54
|Eliel Anttila (UC Berkeley)
|55
|Derek Hermon
|56
|Pete Macleod (Barfly)
|57
|Trey Jarno (Bear Valley Bikes)
|58
|Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)
|59
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|60
|Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)
|61
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
|62
|Barry Wicks
|63
|Mason Shea
|64
|Ernest Watenpaugh
|65
|Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)
|66
|Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|67
|Payson McElveen (USA U23)
|68
|Spencer Paxson (Kona)
|69
|Brodie Stringer (Team Baghouse)
|70
|Ryan Trebon (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
