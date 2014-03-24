Trending

Ettinger wins men's short track in Fontana

Lindgren and Wells round out podium

USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) was not far from the leaders the whole race

USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) was not far from the leaders the whole race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger recovered from a disappointing Fontana cross country race the previous day to race to victory in the short track. Ettinger had had to abandon the cross country race due to a mechanical while he was in the three-man group leading the race.

The Fontana short track happened one day after the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup cross country series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. Most of the favorites from the previous day's race stuck around to also compete in the short track.

On Sunday, Ettinger, who last year proved he is among the best domestic mountain bikers, showed even more potential with a breakout victory against a talented international field. The American beat Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) of Sweden and fellow American Todd Wells (Specialized Racing).

Trek Factory Racing riders swept the final two spots with Dan McConnell in fourth and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez in fifth. Both riders had played an aggressive role in the previous day's racing with the Australian McConnell winning the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup and Gutierrez having launched several attacks on each lap's climb.

Results

Elite men's Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team)
2Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team)
3Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
4Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing Team)
5Sergio Gutie Mantecon (Trek Factory Racing Team)
6Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
7Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
8Jeremy Martin (Sram/Troy Lee Designs Race)
9Russell Finsterwald (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
10Derek Zandstra (Team Clif Bar)
11Troy Wells (BMC Project Dirt)
12Kerry Werner (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes)
13Mitchell Hoke (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
14Jeremiah Bishop (Wfp Coaching/Trek Bikes)
15Adam Morka (787 Racing)
16Tristan Uhl (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
17Alex Grant (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
18Marc-Antoin Nadon (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
19Tom Sampson (Ks Energy Services)
20Mitch Bailey (Cannondale Facotry Team)
21Cameron Jette (The Gear Movement)
22Joseph Maloney (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
23Keegan Swenson (Riverside Racing)
24Chris Baddick (Muscle Milk/Specialized)
25Patrick Chartrand (San Juan Cycles/Steamworks)
26William Melone (Topix-FRM Factory Race Team)
27Cody Kaiser (The Pros Closet/Stans No Tub)
28Stephan Davoust (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
29Ryan Geiger (Team Jamis Bikes)
30Ryan Woodall (BMC Project Dirt)
31Casey Williams (Norco Factory Team)
32Rotem Ishay (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
33Sepp Kuss (Rare Disease Cycling.org)
34Evan McNeely (Team Clif Bar)
35Quinn Moberg (Socal Endurance)
36Cole Oberman (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
37Braden Kappius (Marin Factory)
38Joel Titius (Trek Canada)
39Bryan Alders (Trail Head Racing)
40Michael Hosey (Backcountry.Com)
41Peter Glassford (92fifty' Cyclery)
42Alex Wild (Bicycle Express/Kona)
43Christopher Hamlin (Espresso Sport)
44TJ Woodruff (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
45Jakub Valigura (92fifty' Cyclery)
46John Hauer
47Noah Tautfest Bicycle Express/Kona)
48Alexandre Vialle (Espresso Sport)
49William Curtis (Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
50Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
51David Flaten (Giant Factory North East Pro)
52Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
53Dan Wolf (Old Line Velo)
54Eliel Anttila (UC Berkeley)
55Derek Hermon
56Pete Macleod (Barfly)
57Trey Jarno (Bear Valley Bikes)
58Evan Guthrie (Norco Factory Team)
59Kris Sneddon (Kona)
60Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)
61Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager)
62Barry Wicks
63Mason Shea
64Ernest Watenpaugh
65Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)
66Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
67Payson McElveen (USA U23)
68Spencer Paxson (Kona)
69Brodie Stringer (Team Baghouse)
70Ryan Trebon (Sho-Air/Cannondale)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews