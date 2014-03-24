USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) was not far from the leaders the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger recovered from a disappointing Fontana cross country race the previous day to race to victory in the short track. Ettinger had had to abandon the cross country race due to a mechanical while he was in the three-man group leading the race.

The Fontana short track happened one day after the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup cross country series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. Most of the favorites from the previous day's race stuck around to also compete in the short track.

On Sunday, Ettinger, who last year proved he is among the best domestic mountain bikers, showed even more potential with a breakout victory against a talented international field. The American beat Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) of Sweden and fellow American Todd Wells (Specialized Racing).

Trek Factory Racing riders swept the final two spots with Dan McConnell in fourth and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez in fifth. Both riders had played an aggressive role in the previous day's racing with the Australian McConnell winning the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup and Gutierrez having launched several attacks on each lap's climb.

Results