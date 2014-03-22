Image 1 of 11 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the elite men's race at Fontana, round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 11 The start of the elite men's cross country race in Fontana (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 11 Todd Wells (Specialized) motored along all day, often closing gaps after other riders would attack. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 11 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox) defended his lead in the US Cup Series while racing in Fontana (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 11 Todd Wells (Specialized) was the top American finisher of the day (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 11 US Cup leader Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 11 The elite men round the first bend after the start in Fontana in a cloud of dust. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 11 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) sprints to victory ahead of Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana (both Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 11 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) on his way to ninth place. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 11 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) atop the elite men's podium at the Fontana race for round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 11 of 11 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) don the USA Cycling US Cup leaders' belts atop the podium at the Fontana race (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) won round 3 of the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group in Fontana, California, on Saturday afternoon. With three rounds done and one to go, Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) leads the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series.

Later in the afternoon, Australian national champion McConnell won a three-up final sprint ahead of Manuel Fumic of Germany and Marco Aurelio Fontana of Italy (both Cannondale Factory Racing).

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Fontana and Fumic set the pace on the first two laps of the six-lap race as they strung out the field and established a group of favorites that included McConnell, US cross country national champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC), Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing). US short track national champion Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) was among the top riders leading the chase.

Mantecon made a move near the end of lap three that only Fontana could follow at first. They were chased by Lindgren and Ettinger with Wells, Fumic and McConnell not far behind.

Going into the second half of the race, all the top riders came back together for a seven-man lead group including Mantecon, Fontana, Lindgren, Ettinger, Wells, McConnell and Fumic. It looked like the winner would come from this group.

Mantecon attacked again on lap four and Fontana went with him. Ettinger seemed to be riding well, too, but suddenly disappeared from the leaders on the downhill.

"We were off the front - Fontana, Gutierrez and me - at the top of the descent on the fourth lap when I blew a valve stem off my wheel. I didn't have anyone in the back tech zone since I'm here by myself. It was a tough call, but I had to walk it in." Ettinger abandoned the race.

Wells drove the chase to bring Mantecon and Fontana back while Lindgren seemed to hang on for dear life at times. McConnell rode steady and sat in.

On the penultimate lap, it was Fontana's turn to surge, and he took Mantecon along with him for a bit of a gap. Wells chased in third ahead of McConnell, Fumic and Lindgren.

Unfortunately for Mantecon, he sprinted with one lap to go, thinking it was the end of the race, and then upon realizing his mistake, he had no choice but suffer through the last lap.

"Today I felt very good. The race was like a little World Cup. I tried to save my energy for the last lap, but I made a big mistake and with two to go, I thought it was the final lap and I sprinted," said Mantecon. "Then I heard the bell, so in the last lap, I was in crisis. But I'm excited to be here with my new team and new teammate [eventual winner McConnell]."

Going into the final lap, Fontana led with a slight advantage. McConnell moved up a few spots to head the chase on the climb, just ahead of Fumic. Fontana started to look visibly tired near the top of the climb although it had at first seemed like he might hold off the chasers, but on an exciting final descent, McConnell and Fumic bridged up to him.

McConnell smartly took over the lead heading toward the last part of the lap, when passing was difficult, and he led out the sprint, holding off Fumic and a tired Fontana. It would not be Fontana's day to win in Fontana.

Wells came across the line as the top American in fourth place, a performance that was good enough to bump him up one place in the series standings, into second overall.

Lindgren completed the podium for fifth while Mantecon limped home for sixth.

Second-year elite rider Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing), a former junior world champion, finished an impressive seventh.

Defending USA Cycling US Cup series leader Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) could not hold the pace of the top riders on the day, but as other favorites dropped out or fell further back, he rode consistently enough to finish ninth and keep his lead with 94 points to Wells' 79 points.

Previous series runner-up Max Plaxton (Cannondale Factory Racing) did not finish the race.

USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series standings

After round three of four in the USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series, Kabush leads the series ahead of Wells and Plaxton while Nash continues to lead the series ahead of Pendrel and Batty.

The USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series will continue with the final round, a UCI Category 1 race in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, June 28.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Team 1:30:25 2 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:00 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:03 4 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:39 5 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:53 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:01:36 7 Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:02:05 8 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:02:30 9 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:03:00 10 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Facotry Team 0:03:20 11 Hector Fernando Riveros (USA) 0:03:23 12 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Designs Race 0:04:00 13 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:04:22 14 James Reid (RSA) Trek Racing South Africa 0:05:04 15 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 0:05:20 16 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:05:24 16 Connor Barrett (USA) Team Baghouse 0:05:24 17 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite Racing 0:05:32 18 Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:05:33 19 Kerry Werner (USA) Bmc Project Dirt 0:05:52 20 Adam Morka (Can) Wfp Coaching/Trek Bikes 0:06:07 21 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:06:48 22 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:07:04 23 Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:07:10 24 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:07:27 25 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:07:58 26 Barry Wicks (USA) 0:07:59 27 Patrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 0:08:21 28 Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized 0:08:39 29 Tom Sampson (USA) 0:08:46 30 William Melone (USA) Riverside Racing 0:09:04 31 Sepp Kuss (USA) Bmc Project Dirt 0:09:09 32 Jason Sager (USA) Backcountry.Com 0:09:18 33 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:09:23 34 Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing 0:09:25 35 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:09:29 36 Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes 0:09:58 37 Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar 0:10:05 38 Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement/Epic 0:10:06 39 Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Mex) Bear Valley Bikes 0:10:28 40 Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada 0:10:31 41 Mitch Bailey (Can) 0:11:30 42 Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling.Org 0:11:40 43 Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes 0:11:48 44 Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:12:03 45 Tj Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com 0:12:20 46 Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing 0:12:55 47 Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed 0:13:25 48 David (Tinker) Juarez (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:13:45 49 Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory 0:14:11 50 Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport 0:14:28 51 Bryson Perry (USA) Dna Cycling 0:14:43 52 Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services 0:14:52 53 Ryan Standish (USA) 0:14:55 54 Christopher Hamlin (USA) 0:15:19 55 Drew Edsall (USA) Pros Closet/Stans No Tubes 0:15:38 56 Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory Team 0:16:16 57 Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus Bikes 0:16:28 58 Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team 0:16:30 59 Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager 0:16:53 60 Bryan Horsley (USA) 0:17:28 61 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:18:16 62 Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory Race Team 0:18:32 -2laps Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance -2laps Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Niner/Spy/Lake -2laps Gareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk -2laps Cody Kaiser (USA) Muscle Milk/Specialized -2laps Sean Donovan (USA) -2laps Jakub Valigura (USA) 92Fifty' Cyclery -2laps Jett Chandler (USA) Doug Chandler Performance -2laps William Curtis (USA) Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion -2laps Mason Shea (USA) -2laps Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse -2laps Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs/Cytomax/Esi -2laps Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing -2laps Eliel Anttila (USA) Uc Berkeley -2laps Ernest Watenpaugh (USA) -2laps Christopher Kelly (USA) Evergreen Cycling -3laps Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Sports Garage Cycling -3laps Stuart Gonzalez (USA) Bear Valley Bikes -3laps Levi Kurlander (USA) Fort Lewis College -3laps Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona -3laps Stephane Roch (USA) Swami's/Skliz -3laps Dan Wolf (USA) Old Line Velo -3laps Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo -3laps Christopher Wieczorek (USA) Total Cyclist -3laps Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown Racing -3laps David Flaten (USA) Giant Factory North East Pro -3laps Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes -3laps Cody Cupp (USA) -3laps Garnet Vertican (USA) Bear Valley Bikes -3laps Ryan Cook (USA) -3laps Pete Macleod (USA) Barfly -3laps Rocky Gingg (USA) Momentum Endurance -3laps Anibal Valadez (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team -3laps Miguel Ramos (USA) Bh/Smith Optics -3laps Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear/Cannondale -3laps Anthony Stein (USA) -3laps Hal Helbock (USA) -4laps Trey Jarno (USA) Bear Valley Bikes DNF Sam Schultz (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale DNF Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory Team DNF Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing Canada DNF Payson Mcelveen (USA) USA U23 DNF Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team DNF Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt DNF John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes DNS Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale DNF Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Bicycle DNF Stephan Davoust (USA) San Juan Cycles/Steamworks